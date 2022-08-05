Did Viggo Mortensen and the 'Thirteen Lives' Cast Really Dive in the Film?

Read on www.newsweek.com
Related
The 'Thirteen Lives' Cast and Their Real-Life Characters
"Thirteen Lives" is the gripping biographical drama about the 2018 Tham Luang cave rescue in Thailand.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Anne Heche 'drank vodka' with 'wine chasers' in podcast posted before 'horrific' Los Angeles crash
Anne Heche "drank vodka" with "wine chasers" during a "Better Together" podcast recording with co-host Heather Duffy, which was posted hours before the fiery collision Heche reportedly caused on Friday when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista, California. The Apple podcast was published on Friday and then removed from the platform. It's unclear when the episode was taped.
Elle
Michelle Obama Wears Summery High-Slit Gown In Martha's Vineyard
Michelle Obama showed off her summer style during a special film festival appearance yesterday. The former First Lady attended the opening night of the 2022 Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF) alongside former President Barack Obama last night. The couple introduced a screening of their upcoming Netflix documentary...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
'Street Outlaws' Star Ryan Fellows Killed During Production
"The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows," the television series wrote on Twitter on Monday.
Amber Heard Guessing Size of Her Yorkie Leaves Depp Fans in Hysterics
When asked to estimate the size of her pet dog, Heard described it as a "brick" and a "cube."
PETS・
Kanye West Posts Mysterious Instagram Death Notice for 'Skete Davidson'
Apparently weighing in on Davidson's split from Kim Kardashian, West shared a mock-up of a newspaper front page that read: "SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28."
IN THIS ARTICLE
See How Nicki Minaj Fits With the Other Recent MTV Video Vanguard Winners
It was announced that Nicki Minaj will be the next recipient of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.
Daredevil’s new MCU suit revealed in She-Hulk promo video
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law hits Disney Plus on August 18th, and Marvel is in the final stage of promoting the next MCU adventure. The studio just released a new She-Hulk promo video featuring plenty of action and a few exciting cameos, including Charlie Cox’s Daredevil. Not only that, but...
What Keke Palmer Really Thinks About Her Sister Loreal on 'Claim to Fame'
Last week on "Claim to Fame" it was revealed that cast member L.C. (real name Loreal) is the sister of "Nope" actress Keke Palmer.
Princess Diana Reprimands Intrusive Media Member in Viral TikTok Video
A video of Princess Diana pushing away a reporter's microphone during her humanitarian visit to Angola in 1997 has gotten over 3 million views on TikTok.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Adventure Game Nine Noir Lives Celebrates International Cat Day
This '90s-style adventure game is perfect for gamers who want a little more feline fun in their video games.
PETS・
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Wants This Hip-Hop Star to Be His Master
The star's provocative answer has social media users talking.
WWE・
'Rick and Morty' Season 6 Episode Title References Explained
Ten new pop culture references make up the episode titles for the upcoming Season 6 of "Rick and Morty" on Adult Swim.
'Locke & Key' Season 3 Netflix Release Date, Trailer and What to Expect
The third season of "Locke & Key" will be bringing Netflix's fantasy horror to a close with one final, time-bending adventure through Keyhouse.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
104K+
Post
930M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0