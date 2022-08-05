A developer is making a restaurant simulation game that's essentially just an excuse to listen to oodles of food ASMR. The appropriately named ASMR Food Experience has been unveiled for a Steam release at some point in the future, though you can put it on your wish lists already. You'll be running a cosy restaurant and keeping busy with the day-to-day chores of deliveries, cleaning, taking care of the herbarium, and keeping the restaurant spick and span. Really, though, keeping on top of your tasks is mainly an excuse to take in the variety of sounds on offer.

