GamesRadar

This upcoming restaurant sim is really an excuse to listen to heaps of food ASMR

A developer is making a restaurant simulation game that's essentially just an excuse to listen to oodles of food ASMR. The appropriately named ASMR Food Experience has been unveiled for a Steam release at some point in the future, though you can put it on your wish lists already. You'll be running a cosy restaurant and keeping busy with the day-to-day chores of deliveries, cleaning, taking care of the herbarium, and keeping the restaurant spick and span. Really, though, keeping on top of your tasks is mainly an excuse to take in the variety of sounds on offer.
ComicBook

Today's Wordle #415 Is Perfectly Average

Players shouldn't have too many issues solving today's Wordle. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
cntraveler.com

The Best Time of Day to Fly to Avoid Cancellations, According to New Data

Flight cancellations and delays have become a frustrating, seemingly unavoidable part of air travel this summer. While any flight is liable to get canceled, especially as the aviation industry is facing several operational issues right now, experts say there are a few booking strategies that could help lessen the chances of having your flight get nixed from the airline's schedule.
AOL Corp

Bachelor Nation is cringing over what might be the most uncomfortable first kiss ever

For the first time ever, The Bachelorette is starring two women, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, who are set to date the same group of men. However, that's not what led to the most uncomfortable part of Monday night's premiere. The moment Bachelor Nation can't stop talking about was actually the first kiss of the season between Gabby and Mario Vassall.
natureworldnews.com

Direct Hit: Earth to Face Head-On Collision with Solar Storm

An approaching solar storm is expected to affect the magnetic field of Earth. If the slow-moving solar particle cloud reaches Earth later this week, Earth may suffer a few mild geomagnetic storms. Solar Updates. Spaceweather.com, a website that utilizes sun-monitoring data to provide space weather updates, made the prediction. When...
ohmymag.co.uk

These are the 3 nosiest zodiac signs

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Due to their witty and clever nature, Geminis excel at smooth talking people into revealing the most personal secrets about themselves. According to Best Life Online, Geminis’ gossipy nature drags them into conversations where they don’t belong. Their curiosity also plays a...
