Seth Meyers Mocks Trump For Seeking Revenge In Epic Hollywood Comparison

By Ben Blanchet
 3 days ago

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers sees a bit of one action movie star in former President Donald Trump .

On Thursday, Meyers reflected on Trump backing Arizona Republican primary candidates who have an affinity for parroting his “big lie” about the 2020 election. The candidates, including conservative gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake , won their primary bids in a state Trump lost to Joe Biden in 2020.

Meyers next played a clip from ABC’s “World News Tonight” which described Arizona as a “revenge state.”

“Nothing says ‘divider’ instead of ‘uniter’ more than a former president with a ‘revenge state,’” Meyers said. “You lost an election, stop acting like Liam Neeson threatening to get his daughter back.”

Meyers then performed an impression of Trump on the phone going over his “very particular set of skills,” including those on the golf course .

Watch Meyers’ “A Closer Look” segment from Thursday below:

