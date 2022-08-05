Read on www.registercitizen.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Register Citizen
Swatting incident inspires Middletown resident to develop safe haven for LGBTQ community
MIDDLETOWN — Laura Timmons, a 14-year city resident who sits on the Middletown LGBTQIA+ Commission, knows from experience how great the need is for spaces that allow members of the community to feel safe — and able to express their true selves. Timmons got to thinking about the...
Register Citizen
New Fairfield to vote on NY couple’s request to buy littered town-owned properties
NEW FAIRFIELD — A Putnam County couple’s request to purchase less than an acre of undeveloped municipal land on the town’s border with Brewster, N.Y., will go before a town meeting next month. The land consists of two small parcels, totaling less than 0.7 acres, at 32...
Register Citizen
Greenwich health department inspectors find numerous violations during inspections at restaurants
GREENWICH — Health inspectors found improperly labeled chemicals, flypaper hanging over a wash rack and improperly heated food items at a number of local restaurants during the second quarter of 2022, according to town records. In the 85 restaurants inspected by town officials in April, May and June, few...
Register Citizen
Why an Avon man, 73, bikes 500 miles every summer in Iowa
AVON — Nearly ever July for the last decade, Marc Reich has linked up with 15,000 of his best friends and made the trek from Connecticut to Iowa. The reason? The world’s largest bike-touring event, also known as the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa. Reich, 73,...
Register Citizen
Torrington High School Varsity Alumni Club meets for 77th year, awards 11 more scholarships
TORRINGTON — The Torrington High School Varsity Alumni Club met for its 77th year Sunday evening, at the Greenwoods Country Club in Winsted. For 54 of those years, it’s handed out scholarships to graduating varsity athletes in addition to its ongoing services to the community and the high school.
Register Citizen
Residents question leaders on Easton Village Store contamination
EASTON — Contaminated fill spread out near wetlands has residents asking questions, but officials say the problem has been resolved. The fill came from the Easton Village Store, which is owned by Marcel Hurbel. In February, Hurbel removed two gas tanks from in front of the store, along with the fill around it. The contamination comes from leaks from previous tanks that were removed about 25 years ago, according to Hurbel and town officials.
Register Citizen
Water main project in Stamford’s Harbor Point slated to begin next week, wrap up before October
STAMFORD — Aquarion Water Company announced Monday that it will start replacing about 770 feet of water main on Woodland Avenue in Harbor Point beginning next week and wrap up in about a month and a half. Aquarion warned of minor traffic delays and possible detours between 7 a.m....
Register Citizen
Greenwich schools names new assistant principal at Parkway; educator moving from post in Stamford
GREENWICH — The new assistant principal named at Parkway School is an educator who worked as a teacher leader for student support in the Stamford public schools. The appointment of Matthew Cerruto to the post at Parkway is effective immediately, Greenwich Superintendent Toni Jones announced Monday. Cerruto replaces Cindy...
Register Citizen
This CT metro area has the third highest rent in the U.S., report shows
Rent in one Connecticut Metro Statistical Area (MSA) has the third-most expensive median monthly rent, according to a new report from real estate tracking company HouseCanary. The Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk metro area is the only MSA not in California to make the top five. That Connecticut MSA is joined by three in Florida, six in California and the Boston-Cambridge-Newton MSA — the only other Northeast city — as the top 10 metros with the most expensive median monthly rents.
Register Citizen
Greenwich survey asks residents to weigh in: What do you think of outdoor dining on the Avenue?
GREENWICH — Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020 and remade how people gather in public spaces, outdoor dining has become a widespread phenomenon in Greenwich and elsewhere. The town’s administration created new regulations to help restaurants and diners cope with the changing public-health challenges, and now town leaders...
Register Citizen
Two brush fires in Redding prompt calls for vigilance as hot, dry weather continues
REDDING — Following two major brush fires over the weekend, authorities are urging vigilance and caution as hot temperatures and little precipitation persist in the forecast. The first of the two fires broke out Saturday near the Saugatuck Reservoir, prompting a multi-town response with Redding Ridge, West Redding and...
Register Citizen
UConn’s agriculture, garden programs to be forced out of Bethel site: ‘Something isn’t right’
BETHEL — To the dismay and confusion of many, the University of Connecticut is being forced to find a new location for its Fairfield County Extension Center after more than 60 years at 67-69 Stony Hill Road. UConn received notice in February that the lease its regularly renewed for...
Register Citizen
Greenwich Avenue may see its biggest restaurant yet. How does the existing food scene compare?
GREENWICH — In the world of Greenwich Avenue dining, a new king of the hill could be on the way. Following approvals by town officials, Kyma, a restaurant featuring Greek cuisine, is poised to offer 200 seats for dinner on weekdays. That would make it the largest dining establishment along the Avenue, in the configuration authorized recently by the Planning & Zoning Commission.
Register Citizen
Bridgeport council scrutinizing motivations for Ganim’s restructuring
BRIDGEPORT — Members of the City Council have questions about a personnel reorganization the mayor abruptly unveiled last month that eliminated a potential political rival’s high-profile job and created two new top positions. “I just find the timing interesting,” Councilman Tyler Mack said Thursday. “If they were thinking...
Register Citizen
Portable car wash debuts in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT — The inspiration for Stephen Kirby’s car wash business came from a very expensive cup of coffee. When his daughter ordered coffee delivered to her home, the $3 cup ended up costing nearly $15 due to the food delivery app’s fees. Kirby thought the idea could extend to keeping one’s car clean.
Register Citizen
How 4 people tried to rescue couple from drowning at Norwalk beach
NORWALK — U.S. Navy corpsman Will Angione was about to close the sailing school at Calf Pasture Beach last Sunday when he heard the commotion near the partially submerged sandbar that extends into Long Island Sound. Angione, 27, was among four bystanders who swam Martha Rodas and her husband...
Register Citizen
Committee questions Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim’s trustworthiness in hearings over law license
HARTFORD — Members of a state committee considering his application to get his law license back questioned Joe Ganim’s trustworthiness Monday as a friend testified that it took the Bridgeport mayor nearly 10 years to admit to him that he had been corrupt. Former West Haven Mayor Richard...
Register Citizen
DEEP: Two CT state parks close after reaching capacity Sunday
Two state parks have closed Sunday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield was the first to close to more visitors at about 11:20 a.m., followed soon thereafter by Millers Pond State Park in Haddam, which was shuttered a few minutes later, officials said.
Register Citizen
The Dish: Former NY Yankee Bucky Dent calls Stamford doctor as birthday surprise
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scene... Dr. Leo Donovan of Stamford celebrated his 80th birthday at Tony’s at the J House in Riverside last Saturday night with his former colleagues Dr. Lou Tufano of Hamden and Dr. Jay Berkowitz of Milford. All three friends were co-workers at the Franklin S. Dubois Center in Stamford. While at dinner, Donovan, an avid Red Sox fan, got a surprise call from former New York Yankees MVP and manager Bucky Dent apologizing for his tie-breaking home run against the Sox at the end of the 1978 season.
Register Citizen
Chelsea Clinton endorses Bhargava in CT Treasurer primary
Chelsea Clinton has weighed into Connecticut’s race for state Treasurer, endorsing Greenwich investment manager, Dita Bhargava, a day before the primary election. In a 55-second video statement released Monday, Clinton calls Bhargava, one of three Democratic candidates running for state Treasurer, “a friend whom I’ve known for many years.”
