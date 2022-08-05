ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrington, CT

Register Citizen

Why an Avon man, 73, bikes 500 miles every summer in Iowa

AVON — Nearly ever July for the last decade, Marc Reich has linked up with 15,000 of his best friends and made the trek from Connecticut to Iowa. The reason? The world’s largest bike-touring event, also known as the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa. Reich, 73,...
AVON, CT
Residents question leaders on Easton Village Store contamination

EASTON — Contaminated fill spread out near wetlands has residents asking questions, but officials say the problem has been resolved. The fill came from the Easton Village Store, which is owned by Marcel Hurbel. In February, Hurbel removed two gas tanks from in front of the store, along with the fill around it. The contamination comes from leaks from previous tanks that were removed about 25 years ago, according to Hurbel and town officials.
EASTON, CT
Register Citizen

This CT metro area has the third highest rent in the U.S., report shows

Rent in one Connecticut Metro Statistical Area (MSA) has the third-most expensive median monthly rent, according to a new report from real estate tracking company HouseCanary. The Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk metro area is the only MSA not in California to make the top five. That Connecticut MSA is joined by three in Florida, six in California and the Boston-Cambridge-Newton MSA — the only other Northeast city — as the top 10 metros with the most expensive median monthly rents.
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Greenwich Avenue may see its biggest restaurant yet. How does the existing food scene compare?

GREENWICH — In the world of Greenwich Avenue dining, a new king of the hill could be on the way. Following approvals by town officials, Kyma, a restaurant featuring Greek cuisine, is poised to offer 200 seats for dinner on weekdays. That would make it the largest dining establishment along the Avenue, in the configuration authorized recently by the Planning & Zoning Commission.
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

Bridgeport council scrutinizing motivations for Ganim’s restructuring

BRIDGEPORT — Members of the City Council have questions about a personnel reorganization the mayor abruptly unveiled last month that eliminated a potential political rival’s high-profile job and created two new top positions. “I just find the timing interesting,” Councilman Tyler Mack said Thursday. “If they were thinking...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Portable car wash debuts in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — The inspiration for Stephen Kirby’s car wash business came from a very expensive cup of coffee. When his daughter ordered coffee delivered to her home, the $3 cup ended up costing nearly $15 due to the food delivery app’s fees. Kirby thought the idea could extend to keeping one’s car clean.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

How 4 people tried to rescue couple from drowning at Norwalk beach

NORWALK — U.S. Navy corpsman Will Angione was about to close the sailing school at Calf Pasture Beach last Sunday when he heard the commotion near the partially submerged sandbar that extends into Long Island Sound. Angione, 27, was among four bystanders who swam Martha Rodas and her husband...
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

DEEP: Two CT state parks close after reaching capacity Sunday

Two state parks have closed Sunday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield was the first to close to more visitors at about 11:20 a.m., followed soon thereafter by Millers Pond State Park in Haddam, which was shuttered a few minutes later, officials said.
Register Citizen

The Dish: Former NY Yankee Bucky Dent calls Stamford doctor as birthday surprise

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scene... Dr. Leo Donovan of Stamford celebrated his 80th birthday at Tony’s at the J House in Riverside last Saturday night with his former colleagues Dr. Lou Tufano of Hamden and Dr. Jay Berkowitz of Milford. All three friends were co-workers at the Franklin S. Dubois Center in Stamford. While at dinner, Donovan, an avid Red Sox fan, got a surprise call from former New York Yankees MVP and manager Bucky Dent apologizing for his tie-breaking home run against the Sox at the end of the 1978 season.
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Chelsea Clinton endorses Bhargava in CT Treasurer primary

Chelsea Clinton has weighed into Connecticut’s race for state Treasurer, endorsing Greenwich investment manager, Dita Bhargava, a day before the primary election. In a 55-second video statement released Monday, Clinton calls Bhargava, one of three Democratic candidates running for state Treasurer, “a friend whom I’ve known for many years.”
CONNECTICUT STATE

