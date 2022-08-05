Read on www.registercitizen.com
Register Citizen
Torrington High School Varsity Alumni Club meets for 77th year, awards 11 more scholarships
TORRINGTON — The Torrington High School Varsity Alumni Club met for its 77th year Sunday evening, at the Greenwoods Country Club in Winsted. For 54 of those years, it’s handed out scholarships to graduating varsity athletes in addition to its ongoing services to the community and the high school.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Hartford’s Voss wins USSSA World Fastpitch Championship MVP
Brooke Voss of Hartford had an impressive tournament at the USSSA World Fastpitch 16u championship that went from July 18 through July 22 in Kansas City, Kansas. Voss was named the MVP of the tournament as she recorded a .500 batting average with 13 hits, three doubles, three home runs, 11 runs, 20 RBI and an OPS of 1.495.
Register Citizen
Why an Avon man, 73, bikes 500 miles every summer in Iowa
AVON — Nearly ever July for the last decade, Marc Reich has linked up with 15,000 of his best friends and made the trek from Connecticut to Iowa. The reason? The world’s largest bike-touring event, also known as the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa. Reich, 73,...
zip06.com
East Haven Hall of Fame to Induct Seven New Members in October
The 35th annual East Haven High School (EHHS) Alumni Association Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Sunday, Oct. 23 at Seasons on 990 Foxon Road. Slated for induction in the Class of 2022 are William Demetriades, Renee Forte Dominquez, Bobby Leonzo, Megan Rea, Timothy Shaw, Kevin Sheehan, and Edmund “Ted” Sullivan. Tickets are $55 and will go on sale on Thursday, Sept. 1. Tickets may be purchased by sending a check payable to the EHHS Alumni Association, 103 Leigh Dr., East Haven CT, 06512. No tickets will be sold at the door.
iheart.com
Winnie’s Road Trips: Hartford, Connecticut (Video)
Ride along with Winnie on a trip packed with spa treatments, dining, shopping and, of course – ice cream!. Our girl hit the road again, this time on a solo trip to Hartford, Connecticut. She only got as far as Framingham when she realized gas was going to be...
Summer in CT: a great time for ‘training’ your kids
Consider visiting one of Connecticut’s many living museums celebrating our state’s rail heritage. And remember… kids are free at Connecticut museums this summer!
Register Citizen
The Dish: Former NY Yankee Bucky Dent calls Stamford doctor as birthday surprise
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scene... Dr. Leo Donovan of Stamford celebrated his 80th birthday at Tony’s at the J House in Riverside last Saturday night with his former colleagues Dr. Lou Tufano of Hamden and Dr. Jay Berkowitz of Milford. All three friends were co-workers at the Franklin S. Dubois Center in Stamford. While at dinner, Donovan, an avid Red Sox fan, got a surprise call from former New York Yankees MVP and manager Bucky Dent apologizing for his tie-breaking home run against the Sox at the end of the 1978 season.
connect-bridgeport.com
City Resident, Notre Dame Graduate, James Besten, Awarded $40,000 Davis & Elkins College Scholarship
James Besten of Bridgeport has been awarded a $10,000 per year scholarship for a total of $40,000 over four years to Davis & Elkins. College after participating in Senator Leadership & Scholarship Day. Besten, a 2022 graduate of Notre Dame High School, was selected from a group of the 88 highest achieving high school seniors who are among hundreds of students accepted to attend D&E this fall.
Eyewitness News
Highway Legends donate $3K for higher education
FORECAST: Heat & Humidity Rolls On Into The First Weekend Of August!. The next couple of days could be dangerously hot with a chance of afternoon & evening thunderstorms everyday. Mid-week looks unsettled and then we get back down into the 80s. 17th annual Taste of the Caribbean Arts and...
Bristol Press
Car show to benefit Autism Speaks set for next weekend
BRISTOL – A motorsports show and fundraiser originally set to take place over the weekend has been rescheduled to next weekend. Puzzled Kustoms Car & Bike Show was postponed from this past Sunday, Aug. 7 to next Sunday, Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A fundraiser for...
Mother bear and cubs rescued from Connecticut storm drain
SIMSBURY, Conn. — Officials from several agencies worked together to help a mother bear and her two cubs that were found stuck in a storm drain. The bears had been stuck in the sewer system in Simsbury for hours, and neighbors called wildlife officials after hearing the animals crying, WFSB reported.
NBC Connecticut
‘Bark Bus' Brings Dogs From Overcrowded Shelters to Connecticut for Adoption
At Dog Star Rescue, Clear the Shelters takes on more than one meaning. Volunteers not only work tirelessly to find the dogs already at their Bloomfield location loving homes - they are also taking long road trips to southern states, getting dogs out of overcrowded shelters and bringing them to Connecticut.
Bristol FD welcomes peer support K9
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – There’s a special new member of the Bristol Fire Department. Meet Peer Support K9 Okee! Okee is a Shepherd-Hound mix that was rescued by the team at K9’s for Warriors. It’s a national organization that pairs support dogs with police and fire stations across the country, helping first responders heal and […]
onlyinbridgeport.com
Political Pariahs Bradley, Hennessy Hope To Hold Off Insurgents Gaston, Brown
Two incumbents, both of whom are outcasts with state legislative leadership that direct funding sources to Bridgeport, face stern challenges as the featured local races in Tuesday’s Democratic primaries. Relationships matter in the success to direct dollars from Hartford to home cities across the state. Both State Senator Dennis...
New Britain family serving up ice cream for good cause
NEW BRITAIN, Conn — While temperatures are continuing to heat up, one New Britain family is selling cool treats in their neighborhood. On the corner of Brook street, you’ll find Brooke and her nine kids selling a tasty treat, ice cream. “We’re back on our feet and trying...
Missing Milford goldendoodle found safe in New Haven
A dog that went missing after he was left inside a stolen car in Milford has been found.
Manchester FD rescue overheating dog at Case Mountain
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A hiker’s dog is doing well after overheating during a walk on Case Mountain in the sweltering heat on Saturday. The hiker had two dogs, and had to react fast when one began struggling with the heat. The hiker returned to the parking lot and borrowed somebody’s phone to call for […]
Register Citizen
Two brush fires in Redding prompt calls for vigilance as hot, dry weather continues
REDDING — Following two major brush fires over the weekend, authorities are urging vigilance and caution as hot temperatures and little precipitation persist in the forecast. The first of the two fires broke out Saturday near the Saugatuck Reservoir, prompting a multi-town response with Redding Ridge, West Redding and...
Why do teens run away? These Connecticut youth journalists looked into it.
It’s a common occurrence in Waterbury: a teenager goes missing and the Waterbury Police Department writes up a one-page missing person flyer. A lot of them end up on Instagram, said Tassura Nunes, a 17-year-old Waterbury resident. “When it’s on people’s stories, they are much more descriptive and you...
Silver alert issued for 86-year-old East Hartford man
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The East Hartford Police Department has issued a silver alert for an 86-year-old man with dementia who was last seen at his residence around noon on Sunday. Irwin Alleyne, described as a Black male, 5-foot-4, 145 lbs, bald with a small beard, was last seen wearing jeans and a white […]
