Calling all snake hunters: Florida's annual python challenge is back

TAMPA, Fla. - Gas prices continue to drop across the country, including Florida, with the Sunshine State's average price per gallon remaining below the national average. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular-unleaded rings in at $4.05, which is 16 cents less than this time last week. Drivers are paying 69 cents less than they were this time last month.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO