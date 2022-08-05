Calling all snake hunters: Florida's annual python challenge is back

Read on www.fox13news.com
More than 300 Haitian migrants on makeshift ship run aground near Florida Keys
KEY LARGO, Fla. - Over two days, federal authorities say they have responded to 16 migrant landings in Florida and arrested 268 migrants. On Saturday, Border Patrol agents took 113 Haitian migrants into custody after their sailing-vessel ran aground off the coast of Key Largo, near the gated community of Ocean Reef, officials said.
This is the salary you need to afford a home in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. - It's no surprise that it's pricey to live in paradise. Florida's housing market surged in popularity during the pandemic, with Tampa seeing some of the sharpest rises in home prices in the entire country. The Miami and Orlando housing markets also experienced significant jumps — though rising mortgage rates are already slowing that momentum.
Florida gas price averages drops more than $1 since record-high in June
TAMPA, Fla. - Gas prices continue to drop across the country, including Florida, with the Sunshine State's average price per gallon remaining below the national average. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular-unleaded rings in at $4.05, which is 16 cents less than this time last week. Drivers are paying 69 cents less than they were this time last month.
Sentencing delayed for vegan Florida mom convicted of starving toddler to death with strict raw foods diet
FORT MYERS, Fla. - A vegan Florida woman convicted of murder in the malnutrition death of her young son must wait a bit longer to learn her sentence. Sheila O'Leary, 38, whose family followed a strict vegan diet, was convicted in June on six charges — first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated manslaughter, child abuse and two counts of child neglect — in the death of Ezra O'Leary. Her sentencing was postponed on Monday to Aug. 15 in Lee County, Florida.
'Stop WOKE Act': Federal judge will hear arguments regarding race-related workplace training
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A federal judge will hear arguments on a request for a preliminary injunction by businesses that are against a new law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and dubbed the "Stop WOKE Act." The governor signed House Bill 7 – or the "Stop Wrongs Against Our Kids and...
Gabby Petito family to file $50M lawsuit against Utah police: 'Officers failed in their duty to protect'
MOAB, Utah - It's been nearly one year since Moab City officers encountered Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie to investigate a domestic violence call. Now, the 22-year-old's family will file a lawsuit against the police department, saying law enforcement was not properly trained and did not follow the law before their daughter's death.
Severe weather in Delaware sends beach umbrellas flying into ocean: 'Downright apocalyptic-looking'
BETHANY BEACH, Del. - Gusting winds hit coastal Delaware on Friday, with video showing dozens of beach umbrellas getting blown off the sand and swirling through the air. Beachgoer Shane Mannix captured video at Bethany Beach as rain and winds swept the coast. Visitors can be seen fleeing the beach...
CDC: Two more illnesses reported in listeria outbreak connected to Big Olaf
SARASOTA, Fla. - The CDC reports two more illnesses were reported in a listeria outbreak connected to Big Olaf Creamery in Sarasota. The latest data from the CDC shows as of August 2, a total of 25 people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria have been reported from 11 states. Thirteen sick people are residents of Florida and 10 reported traveling to Florida before getting sick. Illnesses started on dates ranging from January 24, 2021, to June 24, 2022.
Indiana lawmaker pushed ban on erectile dysfunction drugs during abortion debate
INDIANAPOLIS - As Indiana lawmakers debated before becoming the first state to pass a near total abortion ban since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, one lawmaker proposed an amendment to outlaw the sale of drugs for erectile dysfunction and sexual impotence. "Some may think this is a joke,...
