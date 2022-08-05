ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, August 5, 2022

theapopkavoice.com

Developing Story: Johnson raises racial allegations against Becker on social media

Apopka social media is currently embroiled in a surprising accusation leveled by Lynetta Johnson, a candidate for Seat #3 on the Apopka City Commission, against her opponent, former Commissioner Kyle Becker. Johnson posted the following statement on her campaign Facebook page at approximately noon today:. "Politics, Politicians, & "Wanna Be"...
APOPKA, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Legendary artist will perform in January at Peabody

MusicWorks will present Judy Collins and the Space Coast Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Peabody Auditorium in Daytona Beach. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at ticketmaster.com and the Peabody box office. In her 50-plus years in music, Ms. Collins, an...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville Democrats slam Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for suspending elected prosecutor over new abortion law

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A group of Jacksonville leaders gathered Friday to demand more answers from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis about what they say are reproductive rights. At a morning news conference, local Democrats slammed Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over his positions on abortion and the fact that he suspended an elected state attorney for pledging not to enforce the state’s new 15-week abortion ban.
FLORIDA STATE
flaglerlive.com

2 Years of Probation for Woman Whose Dangerous Pitbull Bit Off Part of Child’s Nose

In mid-afternoon on February 27, 2021, Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the report of a child getting bitten by a dog on Colbert Lane in Palm Coast. The dog, a 3-year-old pitbull mix named Jati, had bitten off part of the nose of the 8-year-old girl. The dog belonged to Melissa Gilham, 45, a resident of Brevard County. The dog had been declared dangerous in Orange County the previous year. That meant it was subject to strict restrictions when in public. Gilham was not abiding by the restrictions when the dog attacked the girl.
PALM COAST, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

'From the best county to the best city': Ormond Beach's new fire chief is here

There's a new fire chief in town. Howard Bailey officially begun his leadership at the Ormond Beach Fire Department on Monday, Aug. 1. As the former chief of Volusia County Fire Rescue, an agency he spent the last 30 years working for, he already knows the city well. And he said he's looking forward to learning more, and getting closer to the community thanks to the department's smaller size. Volusia County has 21 fire stations; Ormond has four.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Nurses sue Florida hospital alleging they were not warned of active shooter drill, and thought it was real

Nurses sue Florida hospital alleging they were not warned of active shooter drill. Two nurses at AdventHealth's TimberRidge emergency room in Ocala, Florida, have filed a lawsuit against the hospital alleging they were left traumatized after the hospital conducted a simulated active shooter exercise, but did not tell those attending the training it was part of a drill.
OCALA, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Hammock Dunes dune repair project to stage at Jungle Hut Park

Flagler County officials want beachgoers to be aware that equipment and sand will be staged at Jungle Hut Park, beginning as early as August 10 for a Hammock Dunes Shoreline Management Committee dune repair project set to begin on August 15 and conclude by August 30. The Hammock Dunes Shoreline...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

