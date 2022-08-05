The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, August 5, 2022

Read on flaglerlive.com
fox35orlando.com
Video: Drone captures shark stealthily swimming near people in Florida
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - As people were hanging out and playing in the water at a beach in Florida last week, a shark was captured in drone footage swimming not far from them, who may have been completely unaware. Viewer Robert Russ said in an email to FOX 35 News...
flaglerlive.com
In Wake of Robert Barnes’s Resignation, Bunnell Commission Grapples With What To Do Next
For the second time in 13 months, the Bunnell City Commission is grappling with a resignation and how–or whether–to fill the vacated seat before the next election, scheduled for March. It was barely a year ago that Robert Barnes, along with Tina-Marie Schultz, were appointed to the Bunnell...
theapopkavoice.com
Developing Story: Johnson raises racial allegations against Becker on social media
Apopka social media is currently embroiled in a surprising accusation leveled by Lynetta Johnson, a candidate for Seat #3 on the Apopka City Commission, against her opponent, former Commissioner Kyle Becker. Johnson posted the following statement on her campaign Facebook page at approximately noon today:. "Politics, Politicians, & "Wanna Be"...
theapopkavoice.com
Conduct unbecoming a candidate: Johnson crosses a line and the race for Seat #3 gets ugly
I love politics, especially municipal elections. I like getting to know candidates, watching their strategies unfold, and writing about them. Without a doubt, debates are the most interesting setting of a campaign - when candidates stand toe-to-toe and put their ideas, vision, and values to the test against their opponents.
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Legendary artist will perform in January at Peabody
MusicWorks will present Judy Collins and the Space Coast Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Peabody Auditorium in Daytona Beach. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at ticketmaster.com and the Peabody box office. In her 50-plus years in music, Ms. Collins, an...
Ponte Vedra High School student crowned Miss Florida's Outstanding Teen
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Aashna Shah and her family are heading to Texas this week for the Miss America's Outstanding Teen pageant. The 16-year-old Ponte Vedra High School student was recently crowned the first ever Indian American Miss Florida's Outstanding Teen. Since 7th grade, Shah has been hard...
Here are some Central Florida back-to-school events happening this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — For many counties in Central Florida, the new school year starts next week. Whether families are preparing for their child to return to the classroom or start school for the first time, we collected a roundup of the following back-to-school events happening this weekend. Orange County.
Smithsonian’s Museum traveling exhibition on water and its impact making waves in Palm Coast
PALM COAST, Fla. — “Water/Ways,” a traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street, continues to make waves at the African American Museum and Cultural Center’s Founders Gallery. The exhibition, presented by the African American Cultural Society, Inc., in partnership with the Florida Humanities,...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Democrats slam Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for suspending elected prosecutor over new abortion law
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A group of Jacksonville leaders gathered Friday to demand more answers from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis about what they say are reproductive rights. At a morning news conference, local Democrats slammed Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over his positions on abortion and the fact that he suspended an elected state attorney for pledging not to enforce the state’s new 15-week abortion ban.
villages-news.com
It’s not the responsibility of the homeowners in The Villages
The residents had no say in putting up the tower and windmill, why should they be held responsible of maintaining it or replacing it? That makes no sense!
flaglerlive.com
2 Years of Probation for Woman Whose Dangerous Pitbull Bit Off Part of Child’s Nose
In mid-afternoon on February 27, 2021, Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the report of a child getting bitten by a dog on Colbert Lane in Palm Coast. The dog, a 3-year-old pitbull mix named Jati, had bitten off part of the nose of the 8-year-old girl. The dog belonged to Melissa Gilham, 45, a resident of Brevard County. The dog had been declared dangerous in Orange County the previous year. That meant it was subject to strict restrictions when in public. Gilham was not abiding by the restrictions when the dog attacked the girl.
villages-news.com
Villager’s mermaid mural will be subject of public hearing at Savannah Center
A Villager’s mermaid mural will be the subject of a public hearing next week at Savannah Center. The public hearing is slated to take place during the 3:30 p.m. Wednesday meeting of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors. Erin Kellett lives in the waterfront site-built home...
ormondbeachobserver.com
'From the best county to the best city': Ormond Beach's new fire chief is here
There's a new fire chief in town. Howard Bailey officially begun his leadership at the Ormond Beach Fire Department on Monday, Aug. 1. As the former chief of Volusia County Fire Rescue, an agency he spent the last 30 years working for, he already knows the city well. And he said he's looking forward to learning more, and getting closer to the community thanks to the department's smaller size. Volusia County has 21 fire stations; Ormond has four.
fox35orlando.com
Nurses sue Florida hospital alleging they were not warned of active shooter drill, and thought it was real
Nurses sue Florida hospital alleging they were not warned of active shooter drill. Two nurses at AdventHealth's TimberRidge emergency room in Ocala, Florida, have filed a lawsuit against the hospital alleging they were left traumatized after the hospital conducted a simulated active shooter exercise, but did not tell those attending the training it was part of a drill.
palmcoastobserver.com
Hammock Dunes dune repair project to stage at Jungle Hut Park
Flagler County officials want beachgoers to be aware that equipment and sand will be staged at Jungle Hut Park, beginning as early as August 10 for a Hammock Dunes Shoreline Management Committee dune repair project set to begin on August 15 and conclude by August 30. The Hammock Dunes Shoreline...
Popular dessert store chain set to open another location in Florida this week
A popular cookie store chain is opening another location in Florida this week. Although this isn't the first Crumbl Cookie location to open in Florida, dessert lovers in the Jacksonville area may be pleased to learn that the gourmet cookie chain will be opening a new location in their neighborhood.
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing Florida's many great restaurants!
Local beaches break record with wall-to-wall with sea turtle nests!
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Crescent Beach Turtle Patrol has just announced our coast has officially broken the all-time nesting record of 1,145 in 2019 with 1,160 nests this season and still counting!. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The Turtle patrol has posted a map with each of the...
News4Jax.com
‘Beacon of light’: Community mourns unexpected passing of longtime Raines High educator
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Deborah Mosley Norman is credited with securing millions of dollars in scholarships for students during her tenure as a guidance counselor at Raines High School. But as the community mourned her unexpected passing, it wasn’t the millions in scholarship money they were remembering. It was...
WESH
Volusia County drivers increasingly getting stuck in soft sand on beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Many of you know, driving on the beach in Volusia County has been a decades-long tradition dating back to NASCAR as they raced on the hard-packed sand. But the texture of the sand is changing. It's getting softer and more drivers are getting stuck. "I'll...
