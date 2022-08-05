ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, MI

Elliot Grandia takes on increased role in FOX 17 Morning News

By FOX 17
 3 days ago
Elliot Grandia , who started at FOX 17 in January, is taking on an increased role. Beginning on August 8, West Michigan viewers can see Elliot with his co-anchor Tessa DiTirro on weekdays from 6 a.m. - 9 a.m. on FOX 17 Morning News. Previously he anchored from 4:30 a.m. – 6 a.m.

“Elliot brings a refreshing energy and positivity to our viewer’s mornings,” said Dan Boers, FOX 17 News Director. “He grew up in West Michigan, graduated from Rockford and MSU and has a real connection to what’s important in our community. He’s just as comfortable in the studio as in the field. You’ll continue seeing him in your community telling your stories weekly.”

Elliot was born and raised in Rockford, Michigan. He got his first taste of news in high school as the anchor for the Beyond the Rock TV newscast after his TV studio teacher persuaded him to take a stab at being in front of the camera. Elliot graduated from Michigan State University, earning a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism.

“I’ve loved anchoring and reporting in my home city since the moment I started and can’t wait to continue growing in this role,” said Elliot. “Working with a team that feels like family is just the icing on the cake to an already rewarding experience. I’ve been so lucky to work in a newsroom that cares about the community and bringing viewers stories that matter.”

