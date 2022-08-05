I Just Heard What’s Coming to the Old Amish Market in Hyde Park

A few weeks ago I was getting my hair cut at Sideburnz, which is right across the plaza from the old Amish Market. I asked the guy cutting my hair what they were doing. i was interested because I used to work there back when it was a Grand Union.He told me it was going to be a community center mostly for kids , a place for young people activities. So much for asking the neighboring businesses. I know many people want a Trader Joes in the area. I hate to dash your hopes but having worked there I know that building is entirely unsuitable for that. For one thing it is too small.
Related
Pay to Park at Newburgh Waterfront? You Can Still Park Free, I Think
Escaped Pigs Go Hog-Wild in New Paltz, NY Neighborhood
1st In The Tri-State ‘Posing Room’ Opens at Hudson Valley, New York Gym
TLC show 'American Chopper' Orange County Choppers Headquarters in Newburgh Abandoned & For Sale
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Popular Ulster County Bakery Expands Menu, Now Serving Lunch
Best Places in the Hudson Valley to Sample Greek Cuisine
‘Sketchy’ Men Reportedly ‘Attempt To Grab Someone’s Kid’ At Hudson Valley, NY Target
Main Street Hopewell Junction? Rt. 82 Getting A Name Change
IN THIS ARTICLE
One of the “World’s Best Gardens” Tucked Away in Millbrook, NY
Where Can You Join the Famed Appalachian Trail in the Hudson Valley?
Japanese Beetle Grubs Damaging the Hudson Valley, Here’s How to Handle Them
Aquatic Plant Interfering with Hudson Valley Waterways
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Things to Love & One Thing to Never Forget in Highland, NY
Attention Tenants: Rent Control Established in Ulster County, NY
Join a New Run That Will Be Held at a Beautiful Dump New York
Kingston, New York Shop Has Homemade Ice Cream Tacos
Pizza Driver in Upstate NY Greeted by Man with a Loaded Gun!
Cars stuck under collapsed carport in Orange County
Hudson Valley Cinnabon Has Surprise For ‘Better Call Saul’ Fans
Huge 4 Day Rock Concert this Week in the Catskills
101.5 WPDH
101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 4