Top recruits: Dual-sport standout Amare Snowden a home run threat for Cincinnati

MLive.com
Top recruits: Brother Rice back Nolan Ray blazes trail to Maryland
Nolan Ray has plenty of patience, but he didn’t feel like waiting to commit to a college football program. The Birmingham Brother Rice tailback picked Maryland over Stanford and Iowa, making the choice before the 2022 football season. “Maryland was my first offer my sophomore year, and I’ve always...
MLive.com
Michigan champ stands tall in must-win situation at Little League regional
WHITESTOWN, INDIANA – They traveled a long road to get here. And they weren’t interested in making an early exit. Showing the grit that made them Michigan state champions, the Grosse Pointe Farms-City all-stars rose to the occasion for a 6-3 victory over Illinois state champion Hinsdale in a must-win game at the Little League baseball Great Lakes Regional.
MLive.com
Michigan champion hits end of the line at Little League Great Lakes Regional
WHITESTOWN, INDIANA – They took their community on a whirlwind journey of baseball hoopla. But now their travels are done. The Grosse Pointe Farms-City all-stars bowed out of the Little League baseball Great Lakes Regional with an 8-6 loss to Ohio state champion Hamilton West Side, finishing three wins shy of their World Series dreams.
MLive.com
Top recruits: Southfield A&T’s Aaron Bradley hopeful camp trips will give him a boost
MLive is spending the summer checking in on the top 2023 football recruits in Michigan. Today provides a look into Southfield A & T left tackle Aaron Bradley, a recruit who has been making the rounds in camps throughout the summer in hopes of having a chance to challenge himself against elite competition.
MLive.com
Michigan state champ must battle back after first loss at Little League regional
WHITESTOWN, INDIANA – Grosse Pointe Farms-City showed it knows how to battle back from a deficit while winning the Michigan state championship. Now it must show – for the first time all season – that it knows how to bounce back from a loss. Farms-City opened the...
yoursportsedge.com
J.J. Thompson Headed to Wright State
With his junior season coming up in the spring, Heritage Christian Academy’s J.J. Thompson has selected the college where he will continue both his athletic career and his college education. In a social media post on Sunday, Thompson announced that he was committing to Wright State University. Wright State,...
UVA Basketball Target Trey Green Commits to Xavier
The four-star point guard chose the Musketeers on Saturday over LSU, Virginia, VCU, and Miami
MLive.com
Top recruits: RB Ethan Clark has Michigan PWO but Ivy League wants him too
MLive is spending the summer checking in on the top 2023 football recruits in Michigan. Today provides a look into Clarkston running back Ethan Clark, a recruit who has to decide between his childhood dream school and some of the most elite academic programs in the world.
Michigan Recruiting Insider: Wolverines score huge commit, make moves at the BBQ
The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. In this week's edition, the crew breaks down the importance of 2023 four-star offensive lineman Evan Link's commitment...
MLive.com
Who will be 2022 football champions in the Detroit Public School League?
The Detroit Public School League is never short on talent and Detroit Cass Tech and Detroit Martin Luther King continue to be among the state’s most successful programs. Of course, the two will compete for the PSL I title this year while the PSL II title will be up for grabs as well.
MLive.com
Who will be 2022 football champions in the Kensington Lakes Activities Association?
The Kensington Lakes Activities Association has a defending state champion for the first time as Belleville took home the 2021 state title last year. The Tigers are once again favorites to win the KLAA East Division, but the target on their back has never been bigger. Now, it’s time for...
247Sports
Four-star guard Trey Green is headed to Xavier
Sean Miller has nabbed his first pledge since being named the head coach of Xavier. This afternoon, four-star guard Trey Green has committed to the Musketeers. "I love Coach Miller," Green told 247Sports in a previous interview. "He is a great coach who is known for how he plays his point guards."
Michigan Man Rich Eisen Absolutely Roasts Ohio State
Rich Eisen is always down to champion his Wolverines.
MLive.com
Who will be 2022 football champions in the Lakes Valley Conference?
South Lyon is coming off its second Lakes Valley Conference title in four seasons. There has not been a repeat winner in the conference since it formed. Will that change this fall?. It’s time for you to vote for who you think will win each division. Take a look at...
This Midwest City is Getting Something Right—So Don't Miss It
It has become almost a fetish of late, visiting those once great American cities whose precipitous rise was followed by a slow demise, an attempt by modernity to kill them by a thousand cuts of highways, parking lots, globalism, and unfriendly buildings. But in those cities–Cleveland, Detroit, Tulsa, St. Louis, and so on–what was left behind by those heady decades at the top of the world is spectacular. Museums filled with loot and lucre from around the world, architecture that revolutionized our lives in concert halls, grand libraries, and palaces fit for kings and queens.To visit those cities is to...
MLive.com
Vote: Who’s your pick to win the OK Gold Conference football championship?
Catholic Central has won 31 consecutive conference football games dating back to 2016. Is this the year that someone knocks off the Cougars and takes the championship crown away from them? Or will Catholic Central continue to roll?. MLive readers are asked to cast their vote below on the Gold...
tvliving.com
What’s Trending with Charles: baby hippo born at Cincinnati Zoo
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It’s Friday and that means it’s time to catch up on what was trending this week both locally and nationally. WNBA basketball player Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on Thursday. President Biden called her sentencing “unacceptable” and he said that he will continue to work to get her home.
Multiple people shot in overnight Cincinnati shooting
Cincinnati police said it happened in the Over-the-Rhine district, at the corner of 13th Street and Main Street around 1:30 a.m., according to our affiliate WLWT.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Zoo announces gender of baby hippo
CINCINNATI — It's a boy!. The Cincinnati Zoo has announced the gender of its newest baby hippo, born last Wednesday, live on the TODAY show Monday morning!. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
cincinnatirefined.com
Neighborhood Spotlight: Covington, KY
Thanks to The Gibler Team and Cameron Hardin for giving us a peek into what makes the Covington Kentucky neighborhood so unique. At the confluence of the Ohio and Licking rivers, Covington offers an eclectic mix of relaxed taverns, bistros, shops, and waterfront hotels and restaurants. The charming MainStrasse Village district features classic pubs and chic eateries along Main Street, plus Goebel Park’s quirky clock tower. The expansive Devou Park is known for its Cincinnati skyline views, and the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge has been an iconic landmark over the Ohio River for more than 150 years.
