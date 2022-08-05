Art projects proposed for downtown New Kensington alley, crosswalks

A proposed project would decorate an alley and two intersections in downtown New Kensington with artwork.

The New Kensington Downtown Partnership and the New Kensington Arts Center are proposing the art projects for Ivy Alley, which runs between Fourth and Fifth avenues, and the Fifth Avenue intersections at Eighth and 10th streets.

New Kensington Council unanimously approved the concept, which will go to the city’s planning commission for review when it meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.

The commission will make a recommendation on it before sending the proposal back to city council for final approval, city engineer Tony Males said.

If approved, the project will have to comply with the city’s new design guidelines, which council approved Monday.

Mayor Tom Guzzo said he thinks the proposal is a good idea, adding it would improve the alley while also providing an outlet for young artists.

Jamie Smittle, vice president of the art center, said the project was inspired by the Westmoreland Cultural Trust’s “Art in the Alley” project in Greensburg. Since being unveiled in 2018, an alley between the Union Trust Building and Palace Theatre has become home to about 50 pieces of art affixed to building facades.

In New Kensington, “Art in the Alley” would start at the northern end of Ivy Alley near 11th Street and make its way south block-by-block, she said. Each block would have a theme; the first, behind the building housing Westmoreland Community Action, would be a nature theme.

More than 30 artists already are interested in participating, and many building owners are onboard, Smittle said. It would give artists without access to a gallery a chance for their work to be seen, she said.

The art would be more than just murals. Smittle said it would feature sculptors, welders, photographers, mixed-media artists and interactive art. Examples include wind chimes, xylophones, rain water play, wall games and chalkboards.

The project would include cleaning the alley, removing trash and weeds, and power washing and prepping walls. A clear coat would be used to preserve art, if needed.

They also plan to install lighting and cameras, Smittle said.

Smittle said the project would make the alley more inviting, increase safety and help foster a stronger sense of community.

“It has been proven that clean streets and well-lit alleys lower crime and encourage more pedestrians,” she said. “When citizens take an interest and clean up streets, it can have an immediate impact on safety and the feeling of community and belonging as well.”

The crosswalk art would fill in the pedestrian crossings on Fifth Avenue at Eighth and 10th streets. Designs by local artists show the crosswalks at 10th Street decorated in a four-seasons theme, and the one at Eighth Street in a musical theme.

Smittle said the bright colors and unique designs would increase pedestrian safety by drawing drivers’ attention to them.

The alley art would be maintained by the community and building owners, Smittle said. Artwork would be made from waterproof materials to last many years. If any would need to be repaired or replaced, she said they can commission new artists.

Crosswalk art would be applied with stencils, spray-painted and sealed. Smittle said it should hold up for a long time and be easy for residents to touch-up when needed.