2023 field announced for popular Grand Rapids boys basketball tourney

Who will win the Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference football title?
KALAMAZOO, MI – The road to the Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference has gone through Portage since the conference eliminated its two divisions and consolidated into one league in 2020. Portage Central captured the SMAC championship last year, while Portage Northern took the crown in 2020, and both teams should...
New Clarkston football coach Justin Pintar not trying to ‘reinvent the wheel’
CLARKSTON -- At 38 years old, Justin Pintar still gets that eager and antsy feeling a child experiences when going to bed on Christmas Eve. For Pintar, however, he experienced that feeling on a Sunday night in early August -- the eve of official high school football practice in Michigan. Ready to officially begin his first season as head coach for the Clarkston Wolves, Pintar did not fall asleep as soon as he hoped.
Top recruits: RB Ethan Clark has Michigan PWO but Ivy League wants him too
MLive is spending the summer checking in on the top 2023 football recruits in Michigan. Today provides a look into Clarkston running back Ethan Clark, a recruit who has to decide between his childhood dream school and some of the most elite academic programs in the world.
Michigan champ stands tall in must-win situation at Little League regional
WHITESTOWN, INDIANA – They traveled a long road to get here. And they weren’t interested in making an early exit. Showing the grit that made them Michigan state champions, the Grosse Pointe Farms-City all-stars rose to the occasion for a 6-3 victory over Illinois state champion Hinsdale in a must-win game at the Little League baseball Great Lakes Regional.
