Caledonia returns potent backfield from 2021’s 10-2 team

MLive.com
New-look Lawton aims for return trip to football state championship game
LAWTON, MI – Last summer, Lawton football coach Wade Waldrup told his players the season’s goal should be to practice on Thanksgiving Day in preparation for the state championship game later that weekend. The team accomplished that mission by finishing as the Division 7 runner-up behind Pewamo-Westphalia, but...
MLive.com
Who will win the 2022 Southwestern Athletic Conference Valley football title?
KALAMAZOO, MI – Lawton represented Southwestern Athletic Conference’s Valley Division in the Division 7 state championship game last year, marking the first time a SAC member reached Ford Field since Saugatuck in 2017. The Blue Devils appear ready for a conference championship repeat thanks to a strong group...
MLive.com
East Grand Rapids beats Mother Nature in first practice under new coach
EAST GRAND RAPIDS – East Grand Rapids’ football season was minutes old Monday morning when first-year coach Josh Shattuck called an audible. Practice opened for high school teams across Michigan, and with the threat of thunderstorms in the area, Shattuck instructed the Pioneers to head to EGR Middle School’s gymnasium to begin workout No. 1.
MLive.com
Who’s your pick to win the 2022 OK Green Conference football title?
The OK Green Conference has claimed six state championships and made 14 state championship game appearances since 2010. The Muskegon Big Reds (one title; seven appearances), Mona Shores (two titles; four appearances) and Zeeland West (three titles; three appearances) have become familiar with playing at Ford Field in November but which of these storied programs will take top honors in their own conference race this fall?
MLive.com
Who’s your pick to win the 2022 Central State Activities Association football title?
The Central State Activities Association will have a new look this fall, as Fremont, Hesperia and Holton officially transfer from the CSAA Silver to the West Michigan Conference. With only four teams left in the CSAA Silver after the migration, the league decided to merge the remaining teams with the...
MLive.com
Who will win the 2022 Southwest 10 football title?
KALAMAZOO, MI – The 11-player version of small-school football is quickly shrinking, as more and more programs move toward the 8-man game, and that has brought big change to the Southwest 10. The league started in 2017 with 10 11-player squads, but that number had dwindled every year since,...
localsportsjournal.com
A demanding slate – Muskegon Catholic’s tough schedule proved costly in quest for state titles
When they joined the old Lake Michigan Athletic Conference in 1966, Muskegon Catholic Central committed to weekly athletic battles against schools with larger enrollments. Impressively, they held their own in league competition. But prior to the arrival of the MHSAA football playoffs, the setting offered limited advantage in the annual chase for one of Michigan’s gridiron crowns.
localsportsjournal.com
Moyes’ Memories: Area track stars started the 2022 summer off right with state titles, but now the fall season is fast approaching
It is time to clean up some of my Moyes’ Memories before we get into the thick of the upcoming fall season. With summer quickly coming to an all-too soon rapid close, let’s take a quick peek of what transpired on the local scene since we welcomed those warm breezes that began in early June.
MLive.com
Kelloggsville playmakers expect to make for exciting 2022 season
Kelloggsville’s football team made no predictions during their visit to the Grand Rapids Football Media Day on July 25. Well, the Rockets did say they are confident that the upcoming season will be an entertaining one, and that appears to be a safe bet considering what the Rockets return on offense this season.
MLive.com
Who will win the 2022 Southwest Michigan 8-man Football League Tier 1 title?
KALAMAZOO, MI – In 2019, the Southwest Michigan 8-man Football League debuted with seven teams in one division. Three years later, the league is up to 14 teams spread across two divisions thanks to a sharp rise in small schools moving toward the 8-player game.
MLive.com
Spartans react to being picked to finish fourth in Big Ten East Division
At this point last year, Michigan State was a very difficult team to get a feel for. The Spartans were coming off a 2-5 record amid pandemic complications in coach Mel Tucker’s first season leading the program and the roster was overhauled through the transfer portal. They went on to finish 11-2 for the biggest single-season turnaround in program history.
MLive.com
Vote: Who’s your pick to win the OK White Conference football championship?
Forest Hills Central has won back-to-back OK White Conference championships and three in the past five seasons. Are the Rangers still the team to beat in the White?. High school football camp opens today, and MLive wants to know what their readers are thinking when it comes to the conference championship races. Here’s your chance to weigh in on the White. Cast your vote below. You are eligible to vote as many times as you want through 12 a.m. on Aug. 25.
WZZM 13
West Michigan softball world champs return home
HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — The magical ride came to a fantastic finish for the Georgetown Township softball all-stars on Saturday night. Michigan defeated South Carolina 5-1 in the championship game to claim the 2022 Junior League Softball World Series crown. But the magic continued on Sunday night. After the team...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State gets commitment from hometown dynamic playmaker
Michigan State landed a commitment this past Wednesday from a local dynamic player in wide receiver Brandon Lewis from Lansing Catholic. Lewis made the commitment official on his Twitter. Lewis will join Michigan State as a preferred walk-on after the Spartans extended the PWO offer early in July. Not much...
MLive.com
Mel Tucker kick-started a college football contract surge, and Jim Harbaugh got left out
“I am told that there are some very influential people inside LSU who are really, really high on Mel Tucker.”. One of college football’s top jobs was just about to open and FOX’s Bruce Feldman reported Michigan State’s head coach was being bandied about as the replacement.
MLive.com
A look at Michigan State’s backup QB battle
EAST LANSING – Mel Tucker spent each of the last two preseason camps fielding questions about who would be his starting quarterback. And the Michigan State coach let the key position battle linger until the last moment both times.
2 winning Lucky For Life tickets purchased in Battle Creek, Zeeland
The Michigan Lottery says the tickets were bought in Battle Creek and Zeeland at the Marathon gas station on East Michigan Avenue and the West Side Mobil Mart gas station on West Main Avenue.
Michigan Youth Football Coach Gets Fired After Revealing His Past
A Michigan youth football coach whose been volunteering for the past four years was fired after disclosing to the league he failed a background check earlier in the year when he tried to coach his son's baseball team. Shane Sears Said His Kids Could Be Kicked Out Of The League...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Hancock’s chicken brings Nashville heat to Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Hancock is serving up authentic Nashville-style hot chicken recipes right here in West Michigan. Located in a renovated service station on the corner of Wealthy Street and Fuller Avenue, Hancock is locally known for its delicious chicken recipes, classic Southern side dishes and refreshing slushy alcoholic drinks.
'It's the hunt': Longtime Michigan metal detector discusses the draw
When you go to Pere Marquette Park Beach in Muskegon, you might find a man named Dan Betz scouring the sand for buried treasures. Turns out, he's been doing that since 1973, almost 50 years!
