ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caledonia, MI

Caledonia returns potent backfield from 2021’s 10-2 team

By Steve Kaminski
MLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.mlive.com

Comments / 1

Related
MLive.com

New-look Lawton aims for return trip to football state championship game

LAWTON, MI – Last summer, Lawton football coach Wade Waldrup told his players the season’s goal should be to practice on Thanksgiving Day in preparation for the state championship game later that weekend. The team accomplished that mission by finishing as the Division 7 runner-up behind Pewamo-Westphalia, but...
LAWTON, MI
MLive.com

Who will win the 2022 Southwestern Athletic Conference Valley football title?

KALAMAZOO, MI – Lawton represented Southwestern Athletic Conference’s Valley Division in the Division 7 state championship game last year, marking the first time a SAC member reached Ford Field since Saugatuck in 2017. The Blue Devils appear ready for a conference championship repeat thanks to a strong group...
LAWTON, MI
MLive.com

East Grand Rapids beats Mother Nature in first practice under new coach

EAST GRAND RAPIDS – East Grand Rapids’ football season was minutes old Monday morning when first-year coach Josh Shattuck called an audible. Practice opened for high school teams across Michigan, and with the threat of thunderstorms in the area, Shattuck instructed the Pioneers to head to EGR Middle School’s gymnasium to begin workout No. 1.
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Who’s your pick to win the 2022 OK Green Conference football title?

The OK Green Conference has claimed six state championships and made 14 state championship game appearances since 2010. The Muskegon Big Reds (one title; seven appearances), Mona Shores (two titles; four appearances) and Zeeland West (three titles; three appearances) have become familiar with playing at Ford Field in November but which of these storied programs will take top honors in their own conference race this fall?
MUSKEGON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockford, MI
Caledonia, MI
Sports
City
Caledonia, MI
Local
Michigan Football
City
Hudsonville, MI
City
Mason, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
MLive.com

Who will win the 2022 Southwest 10 football title?

KALAMAZOO, MI – The 11-player version of small-school football is quickly shrinking, as more and more programs move toward the 8-man game, and that has brought big change to the Southwest 10. The league started in 2017 with 10 11-player squads, but that number had dwindled every year since,...
CENTREVILLE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

A demanding slate – Muskegon Catholic’s tough schedule proved costly in quest for state titles

When they joined the old Lake Michigan Athletic Conference in 1966, Muskegon Catholic Central committed to weekly athletic battles against schools with larger enrollments. Impressively, they held their own in league competition. But prior to the arrival of the MHSAA football playoffs, the setting offered limited advantage in the annual chase for one of Michigan’s gridiron crowns.
MUSKEGON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Mid American Conference#American Football#The Fighting Scots#Grand Rapids Dream#Team Second Team
MLive.com

Kelloggsville playmakers expect to make for exciting 2022 season

Kelloggsville’s football team made no predictions during their visit to the Grand Rapids Football Media Day on July 25. Well, the Rockets did say they are confident that the upcoming season will be an entertaining one, and that appears to be a safe bet considering what the Rockets return on offense this season.
WYOMING, MI
MLive.com

Spartans react to being picked to finish fourth in Big Ten East Division

At this point last year, Michigan State was a very difficult team to get a feel for. The Spartans were coming off a 2-5 record amid pandemic complications in coach Mel Tucker’s first season leading the program and the roster was overhauled through the transfer portal. They went on to finish 11-2 for the biggest single-season turnaround in program history.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Vote: Who’s your pick to win the OK White Conference football championship?

Forest Hills Central has won back-to-back OK White Conference championships and three in the past five seasons. Are the Rangers still the team to beat in the White?. High school football camp opens today, and MLive wants to know what their readers are thinking when it comes to the conference championship races. Here’s your chance to weigh in on the White. Cast your vote below. You are eligible to vote as many times as you want through 12 a.m. on Aug. 25.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WZZM 13

West Michigan softball world champs return home

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — The magical ride came to a fantastic finish for the Georgetown Township softball all-stars on Saturday night. Michigan defeated South Carolina 5-1 in the championship game to claim the 2022 Junior League Softball World Series crown. But the magic continued on Sunday night. After the team...
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State gets commitment from hometown dynamic playmaker

Michigan State landed a commitment this past Wednesday from a local dynamic player in wide receiver Brandon Lewis from Lansing Catholic. Lewis made the commitment official on his Twitter. Lewis will join Michigan State as a preferred walk-on after the Spartans extended the PWO offer early in July. Not much...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

A look at Michigan State’s backup QB battle

EAST LANSING – Mel Tucker spent each of the last two preseason camps fielding questions about who would be his starting quarterback. And the Michigan State coach let the key position battle linger until the last moment both times.
EAST LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy