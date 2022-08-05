ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Trio of Red Wings prospects hoping to lift Sweden at World Juniors

By Ansar Khan
MLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Oilers Being Linked to Free Agents Phil Kessel and P.K. Subban

The Edmonton Oilers won’t be making moves without first clearing cap space, but should they, expect the team to kick tires on two veteran free agents still out there on the market and looking to sign with a contender. As per reports, both Phil Kessel and P.K. Subban are being linked to Edmonton in free agency talks, and in some ways, the connections make sense.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

2 Devils Prospects to Watch at Rescheduled 2022 WJC

After having the original tournament derailed in December due to rising cases of the omicron variant of COVID, the rescheduled IIHF U20 World Junior Championships will begin tomorrow in Edmonton. For the New Jersey Devils, they’ll have a smaller group of prospects in attendance than they did in December.
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
NHL

Sharks Thomas Bordeleau to Rep Team USA at World Juniors

The World Juniors, often heralded as hockey's premier tournament for showcasing the most talented junior-aged players in the sport, has become a unique staple to many hardcore hockey fans' year-end viewing habits. The tournament, traditionally beginning on Boxing Day, has been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in each of the last two years.
HOCKEY
NHL

Rossi looking to earn spot with Wild after season in AHL

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Marco Rossi said he has high hopes his name will be on the Minnesota Wild opening-night roster this season. The forward, who was the No. 9 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, played the majority of the 2021-22 season with Iowa in the American Hockey League. Rossi played two games with the Wild and did not have a point.
NHL
NHL

CORONATO, USA READY FOR WJC

After a lengthy wait, Matt Coronato and the USA are ready to get the IIHF World Junior Championship underway. The tournament, which started back in December of 2021 and was postponed due to COVID, officially kicks off on Tuesday, Aug. 9 in Edmonton. Coronato, the Flames' first-round pick in the...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Pysyk
Person
Jordan Oesterle
Person
Moritz Seider
Person
Niklas Kronwall
Person
Ben Chiarot
Person
Jake Walman
Yardbarker

2022 World Juniors: Blackhawks Prospect Ethan Del Mastro Joins Team Canada

Chicago Blackhawks prospect Ethan Del Mastro joined Canada’s roster for the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, Hockey Canada announced Sunday. Del Mastro received a spot on the roster after Minnesota Wild prospect Daemon Hunt sustained an injury. Del Mastro scored 48 points (seven goals, 41 assists) in 68 regular-season...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Meet the New Blackhawks: Andreas Athanasiou

The 2022-23 NHL hockey season will be here before you know it. For the Chicago Blackhawks this offseason was mostly about tearing it all down, but they did add a few new faces to their roster. Let’s get to know these latest additions to the team as we wait for the puck to drop on Oct. 12. We’ll start this summer series by getting to know forward Andreas Athanasiou.
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Behrens and Olausson to Compete at 2022 WJC Championship

The Colorado Avalanche are slated to have two prospects represent the organization as they compete for their respective countries in this year's 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship tournament beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 9 in Edmonton Alberta at Rogers Place. Defenseman Sean Behrens, who the Avalanche selected 61st overall in the...
NHL
NHL

Red Wings prospects to compete in 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship

DETROIT -- The 2022 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship begins on Tuesday at Rogers Place in Edmonton with plenty of Detroit Red Wings representation. Nine Red Wings prospects will dress for their respective countries in the international tournament, which will be held from Aug. 9 - 20. The...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Juniors#The Red Wings#The Swedish Hockey League
NHL

Hasek looks back at trade to Sabres that changed NHL career, life

Dominik Hasek remembers being at home in the Czech Republic 30 years ago, on Aug. 7, 1992, on his way out for a Friday night at the movies. He had no idea that the ringing phone he hesitated to answer as he tied his shoes would dramatically change his NHL career, putting him on the path to iconic goaltending status and the Hockey Hall of Fame.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Canadiens Still Have Long-Term Plans for Dach

It was supposed to be a fairly quiet offseason for the Montreal Canadiens, but that changed at the 2022 Entry Draft, primarily with the trade for Kirby Dach. In some ways, Dach was general manager Kent Hughes’ big acquisition. So, Dach remaining unsigned is a source of concern for some, but it shouldn’t be. It will get done.
NHL
ClutchPoints

Grading the Wild’s trade of Cam Talbot to the Ottawa Senators

The Minnesota Wild and Ottawa Senators completed a notable goalie-for-goalie trade last month. In the deal, the Wild sent veteran Cam Talbot to the Senators, in exchange for Filip Gustavsson. Below, we take a look at how the trade breaks down for each team. Minnesota Wild After the Wild re-signed goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, it seemed […] The post Grading the Wild’s trade of Cam Talbot to the Ottawa Senators appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Sweden
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
Country
Switzerland
NHL

Penguins Add Butler, Pateryn, and Peters to Hockey Operations Staff

The Pittsburgh Penguins have hired Chris Butler as a player development coach, Greg Pateryn as a professional scout and Garrett Peters as a global crossover scout, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. In his new role, the 35-year-old Butler will work closely with hockey operations advisor Trevor...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

United States announces roster for 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship

Coyotes prospect Cooley among four first-round NHL Draft picks selected. Logan Cooley was one of four first-round picks in the NHL Draft selected Sunday to represent the United States at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. Cooley, a center and the No. 3 pick by the Arizona Coyotes in the...
NHL
Yardbarker

Isaiah Livers is ready to rise up in second season with Pistons

In March 2021, Isaiah Livers was at the heart of perhaps his strongest year at the University of Michigan as a senior, preparing for a conference tournament and March Madness run that would catapult his NBA Draft stock heading into June. Unfortunately, that campaign ended prematurely when he broke his...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy