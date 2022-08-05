Mel Tucker on taking over cornerbacks and facility renovation complications

Read on www.mlive.com
MLive.com
Mel Tucker kick-started a college football contract surge, and Jim Harbaugh got left out
“I am told that there are some very influential people inside LSU who are really, really high on Mel Tucker.”. One of college football’s top jobs was just about to open and FOX’s Bruce Feldman reported Michigan State’s head coach was being bandied about as the replacement.
MLive.com
A look at Michigan State’s backup QB battle
EAST LANSING – Mel Tucker spent each of the last two preseason camps fielding questions about who would be his starting quarterback. And the Michigan State coach let the key position battle linger until the last moment both times.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan defensive end has medically retired, per team spokesperson
A Michigan defensive end who was a member of the 2019 recruiting class has decided to retire from football. According to MLive’s Aaron McMann, Gabe Newburg, who was set to enter his 4th season with the program, has opted to medically retire. The news was confirmed by McMann by a university spokesperson.
MLive.com
Top recruits: RB Ethan Clark has Michigan PWO but Ivy League wants him too
MLive is spending the summer checking in on the top 2023 football recruits in Michigan. Today provides a look into Clarkston running back Ethan Clark, a recruit who has to decide between his childhood dream school and some of the most elite academic programs in the world.
MLive.com
Spartans react to being picked to finish fourth in Big Ten East Division
At this point last year, Michigan State was a very difficult team to get a feel for. The Spartans were coming off a 2-5 record amid pandemic complications in coach Mel Tucker’s first season leading the program and the roster was overhauled through the transfer portal. They went on to finish 11-2 for the biggest single-season turnaround in program history.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State gets commitment from hometown dynamic playmaker
Michigan State landed a commitment this past Wednesday from a local dynamic player in wide receiver Brandon Lewis from Lansing Catholic. Lewis made the commitment official on his Twitter. Lewis will join Michigan State as a preferred walk-on after the Spartans extended the PWO offer early in July. Not much...
Michigan Recruiting Insider: Wolverines score huge commit, make moves at the BBQ
The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. In this week's edition, the crew breaks down the importance of 2023 four-star offensive lineman Evan Link's commitment...
Michigan State Basketball: Will Coen Carr continue Spartans recruiting streak?
Top-100 prospect Coen Carr is set to make a decision soon. Will Michigan State Basketball get another quality pickup in the 2023 recruiting class?. Michigan State Basketball is a great example of how momentum can quickly change in one offseason. The program annoyed fans with its lack of progress in the transfer portal to improve the roster for the upcoming season, not adding a single veteran player.
MLive.com
East Grand Rapids beats Mother Nature in first practice under new coach
EAST GRAND RAPIDS – East Grand Rapids’ football season was minutes old Monday morning when first-year coach Josh Shattuck called an audible. Practice opened for high school teams across Michigan, and with the threat of thunderstorms in the area, Shattuck instructed the Pioneers to head to EGR Middle School’s gymnasium to begin workout No. 1.
Michigan high school coaching legend Smokey Boyd dies
To the Michigan high school basketball and football community, Leo “Smokey” Boyd is a legend. “It’s funny, but even now I don’t refer to him as Smokey or anything else,” Saginaw Nouvel football assistant coach Greg Meter said. “He was always just Coach to me and his players.”
wsgw.com
Saginaw Hall of Fame Coach Passes Away
A former Nouvel Catholic Central teacher, football coach and local Hall of Fame inductee Leo “Smokey” Boyd passed away Thursday, August 4. Boyd was a Saginaw native, born March 29, 1931. He attended high school at St. Peter and Paul and later served in the Army, receiving a National Defense Service medal. During his coaching career, he coached at St. Peter and Paul High School, Bay City Central and Nouvel Catholic Central and coached more winning more games in Saginaw County history with a record of 309-112-4. He was named to the Michigan Football and Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, the Saginaw County Sports Hall of Fame and the Nouvel High School Hall of Fame.
Who will win first Central Michigan 8-Player Football Conference title?
The Mid-State Activities Conference football season is no more, with all but two teams from the conference – Carson City-Crystal and St. Charles – going to 8-player football. But the move to 8-player has created a new conference – the Central Michigan 8-Player Football Conference – of 10...
Michigan Man Rich Eisen Absolutely Roasts Ohio State
Rich Eisen is always down to champion his Wolverines.
MLive.com
Jackson enters new era under Antonio Parker
JACKSON -- Antonio Parker is about to kick off his first season as head coach of the Jackson Vikings. The long-time Vikings assistant coach became the head coach this summer following Scott Farley’s departure to become athletic director at Western, and he takes over a program coming off a playoff trip in 2021.
MLive.com
Who will be 2022 football champions in the Lakes Valley Conference?
South Lyon is coming off its second Lakes Valley Conference title in four seasons. There has not been a repeat winner in the conference since it formed. Will that change this fall?. It’s time for you to vote for who you think will win each division. Take a look at...
FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway underway after downpour
BROOKLYN — The skies opened up and poured down on Michigan International Speedway just 30 minutes before the FireKeepers Casino 400 was scheduled to begin. Race officials had moved the start time from 3:17 p.m. to 3:01 earlier in the day because of the rain in the forecast, but the race is now underway. “Thunderstorm & lightning...
MLive.com
Mike Brockie, Nikki Weeks to be inducted into Jackson Golf Hall of Fame
JACKSON -- Mike Brockie and Nikki (Franklin) Weeks will become the 69th and 70th members of the Jackson Golf Hall of Fame. The pair will be inducted at 1:30 p.m. September 18 at Sharp Park Course. The Induction is open to the public and there is no charge. From 2010...
MLive.com
Vote: Who’s your pick to win the OK Gold Conference football championship?
Catholic Central has won 31 consecutive conference football games dating back to 2016. Is this the year that someone knocks off the Cougars and takes the championship crown away from them? Or will Catholic Central continue to roll?. MLive readers are asked to cast their vote below on the Gold...
‘My liver can’t handle two races’: Scenes from a sold-out MIS infield
It’s easy to spot newbies in the Michigan International Speedway infield – they have a yellow sash of sorts, which is really just caution tape tied in a circle. The “rookie stripe” mimics an on-track ritual, as NASCAR requires rookies to have a yellow stripe on their rear bumper.
theportlandbeacon.com
Portland High School Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2022
The Portland High School Athletic Hall of Fame committee proudly announces the members of the Class of 2022 that will be inducted at a dinner in their honor on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the Willow Wood Golf Course. Individual athletes to be inducted are Claude “Bud” Plant (1937), Jenny...
