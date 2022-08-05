Providing school choice, more opportunities for Hoosier students

Virtual learning during the pandemic opened many parents' eyes to aspects of their children's education, especially in regard to curriculum. Indiana has long championed school choice for parents to find the academic environment that best suits their children's needs, as well as an early-learning program to prepare them for future success.

For over a decade, Indiana's Choice Scholarship Program has enabled Hoosier families to choose the best educational option for their children, regardless of where they live. While most students attend either a traditional public school in their zip code or one outside their designated school district, others choose a public charter school or nonpublic school that offers specialized learning that may not be available in traditional public schools.

In our community, Martinsville's Tabernacle Christian School, Mooresville Christian Academy as well as Saint Charles Borromeo School, Adventist Christian Elementary, Covenant Christian School, Lighthouse Christian Academy and Clear Creek Christian School in Bloomington all participate in the Choice Scholarship Program.

Vouchers are worth up to 90% of a student's public school tuition funding and available to families who earn up to 300% of the Free and Reduced Lunch threshold ($154,000 for a family of four). More information, including student eligibility and applications, are available on the Indiana Department of Education's website at in.gov/doe/students/Indiana-choice-scholarship-program. The deadline to apply for the 2022-23 school year is Sept. 1.

Families with 4-year-olds can also apply for Indiana's On My Way Pre-K program to help their child get a head start on their education. Aside from teaching them their ABCs and 123s, On My Way Pre-K prepares them for kindergarten by establishing foundational skills like following directions and working with others. To qualify, the child must be 4 years old by Aug. 1 and plan to start kindergarten in the next school year, live in a household with an income below 185% of the federal poverty level (for a family of four, that's up to $4,278 in monthly income before taxes), and have parents or guardians who are working, attending school or job training, or looking for employment. More information and applications are available online at OnMyWayPreK.org.

By ensuring state funding follows the student, Indiana empowers families to decide where they think their children will learn best. I will continue supporting policies that give parents more control over their children's education.

State Rep. Peggy Mayfield (R-Martinsville) represents House District 60, which includes portions of Morgan and Monroe counties.