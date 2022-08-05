Week ahead 20+ shows in August: Marc Maron, 'Anastasia,' Boz Scaggs & more

This arts and entertainment calendar updates weekly and lists events taking place in and around Louisville, from concerts to comedy shows, theater productions, musicals, and more.

SATURDAY, AUG. 6

StageOne Storytellers. The storybook program takes children’s favorite books and brings them to life. Theme: Back to School. Books include: "Butterflies on the First Day of School," by Alicia Silvestro; "Clark the Shark," by Bruce Hale and "All Are Welcome," by Alexandra Penfold & Suzanne Kaufman. 10 and 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., Lincoln Elementary, 930 E. Main St. Recommended 18 months to 8 years. Tickets start at $5. stageone.org/for-kids/storytellers.

Marc Maron: This May be the Last Time. Maron has four hit stand-up comedy specials and his landmark podcast WTF with Marc Maron averages 6 million downloads per month. 8 p.m., Bomhard Theater, Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St. Tickets start at $57.92. kentuckyperformingarts.org.

Polyhymnia - Youth Music Festival. 12:30 p.m., Harmony Green Park, outside of Maxwell’s House of Music, 10th Street, Jeffersonville. Performers include Outbreak, Q Mekhi, NOMAD Q, Zeke Moon and Abstract Agenda. Food trucks will be onsite and young entrepreneurs will have booths to showcase their work. Free.

“Anastasia.” PNC Broadway in Louisville show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Tuesday-Thursday, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, 8 p.m.; next Saturday, 2 and 8 p.m., Whitney Hall, Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St. Tickets start at $46.22. kentuckyperformingarts.org.

“Indecent.” Bunbury Theatre presents the show about the evolution of the play God of Vengeance (Got fun nekome) by writer Sholem Aschg. Saturday, Thursday-next Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m., Henry Clay Theatre, 604. Third St. Ends Aug. 14. $22, $20 for seniors, $12 for students (25 and younger.) bunburytheatre.org.

“Shakespeare in Dance: As You Like It.” The Louisville Ballet presents a Shakespeare-inspired dance premiere. Saturday and Sunday, 8 p.m., Central Park, 1340 S 4th St. Food trucks, 6 p.m.; Kids’ Globe, Will’s Gift Shop and Will’s Tavern, 7 p.m.; performance, 8 p.m. Ends Aug. 7. Free. kyshakespeare.com

“The Wizard of Oz.” Derby Dinner Playhouse presents one of MGM’s grandest and most beloved musicals featuring Dorothy, Toto, the Wicked Witch, Scarecrow, Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion. Saturday, Tuesday, Thursday-next Saturday, 7:45 p.m.; Sunday, 1:30 and 7:45 p.m.; Wednesday, 1 and 7:45 p.m., at the playhouse, 525 Marriott Drive, Clarksville, Indiana. Ends on Aug. 21. $39-$49. 812-288-8281. derbydinner.com

Great Podversations Episode 43. Great Podversations is produced by the Kentucky Author Forum and distributed by Louisville Public Media and available on all podcast apps, including iTunes, NPR, Google, Stitcher and Spotify. The podcast features artist and author James Bridle will discuss their book, "Ways of Being: Animals, Plants, Machines: The Search for a Planetary Intelligence" with writer and musician Claire Evans. Free. For more information: kentuckyauthorforum.com.

Great Podversations Episode 42. Great Podversations is produced by the Kentucky Author Forum and distributed by Louisville Public Media and available on all podcast apps, including iTunes, NPR, Google, Stitcher and Spotify. The podcast features author Geraldine Brooks discussing her book, "Horse: A Novel" with journalist Gal Beckerman. Geraldine was awarded the Pulitzer Prize in Fiction in 2006 for her novel "March." Many of her novels and nonfiction books have been New York Times bestsellers. Gal Beckerman is an author and the senior editor for books at The Atlantic. Free. For more information: kentuckyauthorforum.com.

Great Podversations Episode 41. Great Podversations is produced by the Kentucky Author Forum and distributed by Louisville Public Media and available on all podcast apps, including iTunes, NPR, Google, Stitcher and Spotify. The podcast features author Anna Quindlen and writer Amy Bloom discussing Quindlen’s book "Write for Your Life." Anna Quindlen is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, novelist and opinion columnist. Amy Bloom is the author of four novels and three collections of short stories. Free. For more information: kentuckyauthorforum.com.

SUNDAY, Aug. 7

Tab Benoit, Lightnin’ Malcolm. 7:30 p.m., Headliners Music Hall, 1386 Lexington Road. Tickets are $35. headlinerslouisville.com.

MONDAY, Aug. 8

Holy F***. , 8 p.m., Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St. Tickets start at $15. zanzabarlouisville.com.

THURSDAY, Aug. 11

Boz Scaggs: Out of the Blues Tour. 7:30 p.m., Iroquois Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Road. End July 19. Tickets start at $42. ticketmaster.com.

FRIDAY, Aug. 12

The Juice Box Heroes. PAC/DC tribute. Part of Shoe Sensation Jammin in Jeff Concert Series. 7 p.m., Jeffersonville RiverStage, along the banks of the Ohio River, downtown Jeffersonville. Food trucks, Bud Light beer garden and cocktails by Number Juan Tequila. Bring chairs and blankets. Smoking, pets, alcohol and large coolers are not allowed. Free. jeffparks.org/jammin-in-jeff.

Moonlight Big Band. Part of Concerts in the Park. 7 p.m., Sonny Brewster Bandstand, Warder Park, 109 E. Court Ave., Jeffersonville. Sponsored Jefffersonville Main Street Inc. and the Jeffersonville Parks Department. Free. jeffmainstreet.org/concerts-in-warder-park.

NEXT SATURDAY, Aug. 13

Loona. South Korean girl group. 7:30 p.m., Old Forester’s Paristown Hall, 724 Brent St. Sold out. kentuckyperformingarts.org.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: WERQ The World Tour. Join Gottmik, Jaida Essence Hall, Naomi Smalls, Violet Chachki and all finalists from the upcoming 14th Season on a journey through iconic periods of history in hopes of finding your way back to 2022. 8 p.m., Iroquois Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Road. End July 19. Tickets start at $32. ticketmaster.com.

Reach features news clerk Gege Reed at greed@courier-journal.com.