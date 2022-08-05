ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Angela Green Barlow
3d ago

my heart will ALWAYS be with Hartford hosp CCMC. My daughter when she was only 2 days old was rushed there in critical condition. she was in the NICU for like 9 days then transfered out of NICU for about 2 1/2 wks. she had numerous things against her surviving and surviving normally. she's now 17 and Thank God No Major medical conditions 😊!! I can't ever thank them enough.. the other hospitals listed are good hospitals also but Hartford has my heart ❤️

Eyewitness News

Essential workers during pandemic eligible for up to $1,000

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A program was established by the Connecticut legislature to provide financial relief to essential workers who worked through the COVID-19 pandemic. Essential workers may be eligible for up to a $1,000 payment from the Premium Pay Program. Channel 3 is aware of connection issues with the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Study: Many CT Residents Don’t Make Enough Money to Afford Living Here

This is a sobering reminder and I hate sobering reminders. According to Metro 24/7 News, CT is the 10th most expensive state in the nation to rent a home. But wait, there are more statistics to scare the crap out of you. The Housing/Wage study comes courtesy of the Partnership for Strong Communities who revealed that a person would need to make over 27-dollars an hour to afford a two bedroom apartment in the Nutmeg State where the minimum wage is $14.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

CT essential workers can apply for pandemic bonuses worth up to $1,000

Health care workers, grocery store employees and other private-sector employees who staffed vital services during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic can begin applying for up to a $1,000 bonus from the state. Comptroller Natalie Braswell’s office opened the Premium Pay portal on its website Friday. And while...
CONNECTICUT STATE
theexaminernews.com

White Plains Hospital Receives Top Quality Federal Rating

White Plains Hospital has earned a five-star hospital rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the highest distinction offered by the federal agency. White Plains Hospital is the only hospital in Westchester County, and one of only eight in New York State, to receive five stars. “To...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
NBC Connecticut

Town-by-Town List for First Day of School In Connecticut

With just a couple of weeks of summer left, parents and kids warily watch the calendar for when school starts. We compiled the start dates of every public school district in Connecticut and listed them below. Connecticut School Starting Dates. Aug. 24. East Hartford. Glastonbury. Aug. 24 for 7-12 Aug....
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Primary day in Connecticut: Who is running for spots on November ballot

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Tuesday, Aug. 9 is primary day, and News 8 is your local election headquarters. There are several big races we have been following.  Both Democrats and Republicans have run-offs. Which Republican will take on U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal in the November election? Three candidates are on the primary ballot: Endorsed party […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

Connecticut’s COVID death count continues to rise, even as public attention fades

As many Connecticut residents, and some public officials, increasingly behave as though COVID-19 is no longer a significant threat, the state’s weekly death toll continues to suggest otherwise. Connecticut on Thursday reported 28 additional COVID-linked deaths over the past week, bringing its total to 11,130 over the full pandemic.
CBS New York

CDC team investigating Rockland County polio case

NEW YORK -- A team from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is in New York to investigate the first polio case in the nation in a decade.A Rockland County resident who is unvaccinated tested positive for polio in July.READ MORE: Polio case identified in New York, first in U.S. in nearly a decadeSince the case was reported, the virus has been detected in wastewater samples in Rockland County and nearby Orange County.State health officials are urging anyone who has not been vaccinated for the polio virus to do so immediately.The CDC team will also help with outreach and vaccinations.
WTNH

National Farmers Market Week in Connecticut

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut is celebrating National Farmers Market Week. The goal is to highlight the vital role farmers markets play in the nation’s food system. State officials say farmers markets fuel local economies, and have increased access to locally fresh grown food for vulnerable populations. They not only feature products from local […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

