Angela Green Barlow
3d ago
my heart will ALWAYS be with Hartford hosp CCMC. My daughter when she was only 2 days old was rushed there in critical condition. she was in the NICU for like 9 days then transfered out of NICU for about 2 1/2 wks. she had numerous things against her surviving and surviving normally. she's now 17 and Thank God No Major medical conditions 😊!! I can't ever thank them enough.. the other hospitals listed are good hospitals also but Hartford has my heart ❤️
News 12
3 Connecticut hospitals earn national high rating, government agency says
Three Connecticut hospitals received high ratings, according to The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Greenwich, Stamford, and Sharon Hospitals all received 5 stars by the government agency. The hospitals are rated in categories of mortality, safety, readmission, patient experience, and timely and effective care.
NECN
Program for $1,000 ‘Hero' Pay for Essential Conn. Workers to Launch This Week
Up to $1,000 in pandemic pay will be available for eligible, private-sector essential workers in Connecticut who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. There was a soft launch on Friday and the website for applications went up that morning. While there has been significant interest in the program, officials from the office of the state comptroller said there is more behind-the-scenes work to be done to accommodate that level of demand before the program officially kicks off.
wiltonbulletin.com
Lamont: $30 million in COVID relief going to CT restaurants, hospitality businesses
Gov. Ned Lamont on Monday unveiled a plan his administration says will offer $30 million in relief funds to restaurants and other hospitality businesses impacted by the pandemic. The governor’s office said the funds, which were approved under the state budget, would be delivered as grants to more than 1,700...
milfordmirror.com
This CT metro area has the third highest rent in the U.S., report shows
Rent in one Connecticut Metro Statistical Area (MSA) has the third-most expensive median monthly rent, according to a new report from real estate tracking company HouseCanary. The Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk metro area is the only MSA not in California to make the top five. That Connecticut MSA is joined by three in Florida, six in California and the Boston-Cambridge-Newton MSA — the only other Northeast city — as the top 10 metros with the most expensive median monthly rents.
Eyewitness News
Essential workers during pandemic eligible for up to $1,000
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A program was established by the Connecticut legislature to provide financial relief to essential workers who worked through the COVID-19 pandemic. Essential workers may be eligible for up to a $1,000 payment from the Premium Pay Program. Channel 3 is aware of connection issues with the...
Study: Many CT Residents Don’t Make Enough Money to Afford Living Here
This is a sobering reminder and I hate sobering reminders. According to Metro 24/7 News, CT is the 10th most expensive state in the nation to rent a home. But wait, there are more statistics to scare the crap out of you. The Housing/Wage study comes courtesy of the Partnership for Strong Communities who revealed that a person would need to make over 27-dollars an hour to afford a two bedroom apartment in the Nutmeg State where the minimum wage is $14.
Register Citizen
CT essential workers can apply for pandemic bonuses worth up to $1,000
Health care workers, grocery store employees and other private-sector employees who staffed vital services during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic can begin applying for up to a $1,000 bonus from the state. Comptroller Natalie Braswell’s office opened the Premium Pay portal on its website Friday. And while...
theexaminernews.com
White Plains Hospital Receives Top Quality Federal Rating
White Plains Hospital has earned a five-star hospital rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the highest distinction offered by the federal agency. White Plains Hospital is the only hospital in Westchester County, and one of only eight in New York State, to receive five stars. “To...
CT essential private sector workers can now apply for pandemic bonuses
Essential CT private-sector employees who staffed vital services during the pandemic can now apply for up to a $1,000 bonus from the state.
NBC Connecticut
Town-by-Town List for First Day of School In Connecticut
With just a couple of weeks of summer left, parents and kids warily watch the calendar for when school starts. We compiled the start dates of every public school district in Connecticut and listed them below. Connecticut School Starting Dates. Aug. 24. East Hartford. Glastonbury. Aug. 24 for 7-12 Aug....
Primary day in Connecticut: Who is running for spots on November ballot
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Tuesday, Aug. 9 is primary day, and News 8 is your local election headquarters. There are several big races we have been following. Both Democrats and Republicans have run-offs. Which Republican will take on U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal in the November election? Three candidates are on the primary ballot: Endorsed party […]
westportlocal.com
Westport COVID-19 Cases Up 16; State Positivity Rate Up, Hospitalizations Down
The State Department of Public Health reported 16 more COVID-19 cases in Westport over the past day. The State positivity rate was up to 12.24% while 336 people remain hospitalized around the State. Westport total positive or probable cases: 5,620 cases. Westport total COVID-19 Deaths: 38 deaths. State Daily Test...
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: Poor finances, COVID-19 scandal looms over West Haven race
(WTNH) – The State House seat covering the 116th District is up for grabs in West Haven. The city’s poor finances and a scandal over COVID-19 money have been hanging over the race. News 8 Chief Political Correspondent Jodi Latina explains it’s the issue of abortion that’s dividing...
What a difference a year makes: Fairfield County’s evolving housing market
The July issue of The Connecticut Economic Digest, a joint publication of the Connecticut Department of Labor and the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, featured an in-depth analysis of the state’s housing market by Nandika Prakash, the latter department’s senior economist. “Home prices exceeded 2020 levels...
ctexaminer.com
Connecticut Legislates Equity, But Not a Share of the Profits for Marijuana
In an effort to open the newly legal marijuana market to those most harmed during the years it was criminalized, Connecticut lawmakers set strict standards for who may own the emerging businesses. But they didn’t legislate anything about profits. Last month the state’s Social Equity Council approved the applications...
darientimes.com
Connecticut’s COVID death count continues to rise, even as public attention fades
As many Connecticut residents, and some public officials, increasingly behave as though COVID-19 is no longer a significant threat, the state’s weekly death toll continues to suggest otherwise. Connecticut on Thursday reported 28 additional COVID-linked deaths over the past week, bringing its total to 11,130 over the full pandemic.
Essential Connecticut workers can apply for $1,000 'hero' pay
HARTFORD, Conn — Up to $1,000 in pandemic pay is available for eligible, private-sector essential workers in Connecticut who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a new website for applications up and running on Friday. Workers must have earned $149,999 annually or less to be...
CDC team investigating Rockland County polio case
NEW YORK -- A team from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is in New York to investigate the first polio case in the nation in a decade.A Rockland County resident who is unvaccinated tested positive for polio in July.READ MORE: Polio case identified in New York, first in U.S. in nearly a decadeSince the case was reported, the virus has been detected in wastewater samples in Rockland County and nearby Orange County.State health officials are urging anyone who has not been vaccinated for the polio virus to do so immediately.The CDC team will also help with outreach and vaccinations.
Larry McHugh to replace embattled CT Port Authority official
House Speaker Matt Ritter on Saturday named Larry McHugh, the former chair of the UConn Board of Trustees, to the CT Port Authority board.
National Farmers Market Week in Connecticut
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut is celebrating National Farmers Market Week. The goal is to highlight the vital role farmers markets play in the nation’s food system. State officials say farmers markets fuel local economies, and have increased access to locally fresh grown food for vulnerable populations. They not only feature products from local […]
