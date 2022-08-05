ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

Back to school 2022: How safe is my child’s school? What new security is in place this year?

By Colleen Wixon, Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K9xgl_0h5qOptj00

Editor's note: School begins Wednesday for Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin county students. TCPalm is providing a series of back-to-school articles to help parents and students get ready for the 2022-23 school year.

Active-shooter and other "scenario-based" drills will be practiced on Treasure Coast school campuses this year, as part of a new law requiring extra training at schools.

Law enforcement presence on campus, in the form of school resource officers, continues, including at the elementary level.

Mental-health programs:Martin County School Board OKs more money for mental-health programs, trims teacher stipends

'Scream' costume:Martin County High School student in 'Scream' costume disciplined after 'joke'

'Middles-schoolish behavior':5 Oslo Middle students arrested after fight; Indian River superintendent calls it 'middle-schoolish behavior'

Here's what parents need to know about school safety when students return to school Wednesday:

New school-safety law

Crisis-intervention and additional training is required for all school resources officers as part of a new law passed by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Each district must create a plan to reunite families after a school evacuation and emergency situation. At least 80% of a school's faculty must be trained in youth mental-health awareness.

The law also allows school resource officers to make arrests on charter school campuses.

Since the 2019 shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, the state has increased school-safety measures, including requiring a resource officer at every school.

How many school resource officers?

At least one school resource officer — law enforcement officers and deputies who receive additional training — will be assigned to each school. In Indian River County, Sebastian and Vero Beach high schools each has three officers assigned, district spokesperson Cristen Maddux said in an email.

Indian River County schools also hired 26 security monitors, assigned to middle and high schools, Maddux said.

Student codes of conduct

Rules regarding student behavior and dress codes are found in each district's student code of conduct. The code of conduct, updated annually, outlines consequences for violations. Each district's code of conduct is posted on its website. Indian River County's is found here; Martin County School District's is here; and St. Lucie County Public Schools posts its code here.

Back to school 2022:What school supplies do my children need? Where can I find their lists?

Health rules for 2022:Back to school 2022: Do my kids need masks? Vaccinations? What health rules are in place?

Can I eat lunch with my student at school?

All three Treasure Coast school districts use security systems that check visitors against a database of sexual offenders. All visitors must check in through the main office and present photo identification.

In Martin County, parents are permitted to be on campus during sanctioned events, such as meet-the-teacher programs, curriculum nights and performances, district spokesperson Jennifer DeShazo said in an email. Parents who are registered volunteers may be allowed in classrooms and the school media centers, she said.

In Indian River County, individual principals determine policy on visitors, including whether parents can each lunch with students, Maddux said.

Colleen Wixon is the TCPalm education reporter. Contact her at Colleen.Wixon@TCPalm.com or 772-978-2235.

Comments / 0

Related
850wftl.com

Palm Beach County schools let back in this week- Things to know

(WEST PALM BEACH, FL)- The 2022-23 school year officially begins for Palm Beach County students and teachers this Wednesday, August 10th. Concerns over teacher and school bus driver shortages loom, however district officials say all bus routes will be covered by the start of the school year. Palm Beach school...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
treasurecoast.com

St. Lucie County Hosts Housing Law Clinic Aug. 11

FORT PIERCE – St. Lucie County’s Housing Division will host another Housing Law Clinic for tenets, in partnership with the Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County, on Thursday, Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Havert L. Fenn Center, 2000 Virginia Ave. Anyone with...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#School Security#School Safety#Back To School#High School#Education#Tcpalm#Legislature
cw34.com

Common Core, Out the Door: New Math curriculum is 'easier to understand'

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Parents and students are going to get a pleasant surprise when school gets going here in less than a week. Their math textbooks, homework, and lessons are going to look a lot different. The new B.E.S.T standards, pushed by the current administration in Tallahassee, go...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Readers ask: What are local leaders doing about the housing crisis?

This is a first in a series of stories based on reader questions regarding the housing affordability crisis in South Florida. Q: What measures are being taken to make sure that moderately paid professionals, like teachers and most government employees, are able to secure and maintain housing? –Kimberly Rhoden, long-time teacher A: Both rents and home prices have boomed in South Florida since ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Resident finds body, calls 911 in Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — An investigation is underway in Okeechobee after a body was found Sunday. The body was found at about 9 a.m. on the 800 block of SE U.S.411 by a concerned citizen who dialed 911, according to deputies. The sheriff's office has not released any further details...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Kings Point Resident Cuffed, Jailed By PBSO

Fourth Arrest, According To Palm Beach County Jail. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s another arrest for another resident of senior living community Kings Point in Delray Beach. Edwin Hall of Brittany G was taken into custody in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Expands CORE Program as Florida Continues to Face Opioid Crisis

This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis expanded the Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) program, which helps Florida deal with the current opioid crisis, to other parts of the state. “The network of addiction care – Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) – is the first of its kind in the nation, coordinated through the Department of Health, Department of Children and Families, and the Agency for Health Care Administration,” the governor’s office noted.
CBS News

Florida recreational marijuana initiative launched

- Trulieve, the state's largest medical-marijuana operator, and country-music legends The Bellamy Brothers are backing a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow recreational use of marijuana by people 21 or older. The proposed amendment was filed Monday at the state Division of Elections, with Tallahassee-based Trulieve contributing $5 million to...
FLORIDA STATE
niceville.com

Florida woman charged with Medicaid provider fraud

FLORIDA— A Florida self-employed care provider has been charged with Medicaid provider fraud, Attorney General Ashley Moody has announced. Kimberly Greene Byrd of Duval County is accused of submitting more than $11,000 worth of fraudulent claims to the Agency for Persons with Disabilities, including billing for hours not worked, Moody said in her statement.
FLORIDA STATE
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
488K+
Views
ABOUT

Treasure Coast news and information in Indian River County, Martin County and St. Lucie County, Florida

 http://tcpalm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy