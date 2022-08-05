Clearlake Animal Control: ‘Terry,’ ‘Andy’ and ‘Bear’

Read on lakeconews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lake County News
Purrfect Pals: ‘Olive,’ ‘Willow,’ and the cats
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control has new kittens and adult cats waiting for adoption this week. Call Lake County Animal Care and Control at 707-263-0278 or visit the shelter online at http://www.co.lake.ca.us/Government/Directory/Animal_Care_And_Control.htm for information on visiting or adopting. The following cats at the shelter...
Lake County News
Helping Paws: ‘Autumn,’ ‘Maya’ and the dogs
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control has a big new group of dogs it’s offering for adoption this week. Dogs available for adoption this week include mixes of catahoula leopard dog, German shepherd, Great Pyrenees, hound husky, Labrador retriever, pit bull, poodle, shepherd, terrier and treeing walker coonhound.
Paradise Post
It’s a donkey baby boom at Mendocino County sanctuary
When Ron King opened a donkey sanctuary in Mendocino County, he had no idea he’d be running a maternity ward and working on a reality television show about rescued donkeys. In the past year, King and his small crew at the rescue and rehome non-profit, Oscar’s Place, have delivered 14 foals with three more coming soon.
mendofever.com
Humpback Whales Breach Off the Mendocino County Coast—A Dispatch from Mendonoma
The following is an article written by Jeanne Jackson for her blog Mendonoma Sightings where she documents the wildlife, the land, and the waters of our coast. John and Janice Batchelder spotted whales off of The Sea Ranch. John wrote, “On Thursday afternoon Janice noticed all the humpback whales working their way north. They were lots of them, and that’s something we haven’t seen for a while. As I tried to capture a few pictures she pointed out that I was missing all the breaching whales, which for a while, were everywhere I wasn’t shooting. I did finally get a few shots and I have attached one for your use showing two humpback whales breaching simultaneously. It is evidence of all the activity we were able to enjoy.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Occupant of burning house escapes, pets perish in fire
PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — The occupant of a burning single-story residence in Petaluma managed to escape to safety Saturday, but three pets perished, according to the Petaluma Fire Department. Firefighters were dispatched to the structure on 10th Street between B and D streets, arriving within five minutes. During the fire, the electrical service line to […]
Lake County News
Clearlake Police logs: Saturday, Aug. 6
Officer initiated activity at Country Club Dr/Kings Ln, Clearlake. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. Occurred at 10TH St/Bush. LOUD HISPANIC MUSIC IN THE AREA. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. 00:30 EXTRA PATROL 2208060003. Occurred on Utah. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. 00:36 SUICIDE ATTEMPT 2208060004. Occurred on Old Highway 53. PER LCSO/ MALE...
Lake County News
Guided nature walks continue at Anderson Marsh State Historic Park
LOWER LAKE, Calif.— Monthly nature walks continue to be hosted on the second Saturday of each month at Anderson Marsh State Historic Park. The next guided walk will be held on Saturday, Aug. 13, beginning at 8:30 a.m. The August nature walk will be led by Henry Bornstein, a...
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Police Stop Sideshow; Impound Nine Cars
Law enforcement in Santa Rosa shut down a large sideshow heading into the weekend. Police were called to the incident happening at Petaluma Hill and Frazier Avenue on Friday and found 20 cars performing reckless stunts. Officers say the drivers sped off but were later found by Sonoma Police at 5th and Davis Streets. Authorities were able to block off the area and arrested several people along with impounding nine cars. Santa Rosa Police thanked the community for giving important info which helped lead to the shutdown.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: Shelter in Place Issued]Music Video Filming in Willits Turns Into a Shootout
On-going scanner traffic indicates chaotic circumstances are playing out this evening. The dispatcher is reporting that a group of men on Willits’s Trembly Court was taking part in the filming of a music video when some sort of incident occurred forcing them to quickly flee in a vehicle as two cars pursued and shot at them.
kymkemp.com
Willits Shooting, Pursuit, and Subsequent Manhunt Nets Five Suspects, Says CHP
This is a press release from the CHP. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08/05/2022, at approximately 2056 hours, CHP was notified of a shooting victim in the area of US 101 and West Rd. The victim’s Ford Expedition was struck by gunfire and disabled. The victim was not injured and reported that 3 subjects ran from his vehicle after the shooting.
NBC Bay Area
Santa Rosa Police Halt Two 20-Car Sideshows
Santa Rosa Police Department officers impounded nine cars and arrested multiple drivers that participated in Friday night sideshow activities, the department announced on Saturday. At 11:30 p.m., officers responded to Petaluma Hill and Frazier Avenue after fairgoers heard sideshow activity from the Sonoma County fairgrounds. On the scene, police said...
KTVU FOX 2
Pittsburg siblings charged in killing of Carmel teen to appear in court
FAIRFIELD, Calif. - A Solano County Superior Court judge scheduled a preliminary hearing for the Pittsburgh brother and sister charged in the killing of a 19-year-old woman from Carmel. Jessica Quintanilla, of Pittsburg, was charged with murder and her brother, Marco Quintanilla, was charged with accessory to murder last year...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mendofever.com
An Infant Dead, A Toddler Abandoned—Mendocino County Is Left Demanding to Know How This Could Happen
If you drive east on Low Gap Road from Ukiah High School, you will pass the Mendocino County jail. Directly across the street from the jail is the Russian River Cemetery. Continue eastwards, past the intersection with North State Street, Low Gap suddenly becomes Brush Street. Over the last three...
Lake County News
Lake County Wine Auction plans night under the stars Sept. 17
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lake County Wine Alliance is preparing to host its annual Wine Auction in September. This year’s event will take place from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at The Mercantile, 4350 Thomas Drive in Kelseyville. The elegant night under the stars will...
Lake County News
Clearlake Police logs: Thursday, Aug. 4
Occurred on Utah. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. Occurred at Hwy 53/18TH Ave. RP STATES THAT THERE IS A DRUNK DODGE TRUCK WHI IN COLOR / RESP WAS ALL OVER THE RDWY / RUNNING RED LIGHTS / HEADING NB / POSSIBLY TURNED DOWN LAKESHORE RP STATED THAT HE WAS HEADING INTO THE CITY. Cellular E911 Call: Lat:38.925799 Lon:-122.61513. Service Class: WPH2. Disposition: Gone On Arrival.
Astonishingly expensive Bay Area cruise, with excursion to Stockton, to launch soon
For $5,397, you can book a European river cruise from Amsterdam to Budapest. Or, for a minimum of $6,095 per person, you can cruise from San Francisco to Stockton to see ... the Stockton 99 Speedway.
kymkemp.com
Driver of the Vehicle That Struck Woman With Her Infant in a Stroller Was Allegedly DUI
A Lake County man is behind the bars of the Mendocino County Jail this morning. Officers booked him for felony driving under the influence which caused bodily injuries for his alleged role in the Ukiah vehicle versus pedestrian accident that has left a woman in critical condition. Ukiah Police Department...
The Bold Italic
Where to Eat, Drink & Stay in Downtown Napa Now
I’ve spent twenty-one years day-tripping and overnighting in Napa and written a few hundred articles about this incredible food and drink County in my various editor roles the past 15 years (a few listed here). I have been most everywhere of note across this — and multiple — California Wine Countries. This means each return to this neighboring County to my SF home either leads me to new spots or revisiting longtimers with notable changes. After nights in downtown Napa, here are six standouts to eat, drink and/or stay at now.
Lake County News
Supervisors to consider purchase of Kelseyville Senior Center, receive drought update
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Board of Supervisors will discuss with staff this week a proposal to purchase and renovate the Kelseyville Senior Center, and will get an update on drought conditions. The board will meet beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, in the board chambers on the...
Paradise Post
Boys missing with caretaker are found abandoned in Ukiah, one of them dead
A 2-year-old boy was discovered by himself Wednesday near the railroad tracks in Ukiah, and nearby the child’s younger brother was found dead, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said. The two had been reported missing earlier that afternoon by a parent. The man who had reportedly been left...
Comments / 0