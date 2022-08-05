What to Watch podcast: Meet the Lord of Dreams on the series debut of The Sandman

Read on ew.com
English speakers are loving the Comanche dub of ‘Prey’
Prey is the first film to have a full Comanche-language dub, and many English speakers are choosing to watch the Comanche version over the English one. “We’re watching Prey on Hulu with the Comanche dub and it fucking rules,” tweeted @lolacoaster. “If you’re going to watch PREY, do yourself a favor and watch the comanche dub,” added @golikehellmachi. “It’s very well done and there’s no reason to watch it in english unless you hate subtitles.”
Mike Tyson accuses Hulu of stealing his life story for upcoming miniseries, calls it exploitation
Mike Tyson has fighting words for the producers of Hulu's upcoming miniseries based on his life and career. The controversial fighting champion doubled down on claims that he does not support the production of Mike, the upcoming eight-episode series set to explore the ups and downs of his prolific boxing career and volatile personal life. "Don't let Hulu fool you," Tyson wrote in a statement shared on Instagram. "I don't support their story about my life. It's not 1822. It's 2022. They stole my life story and didn't pay me."
The CW 2022-2023 Fall TV Lineup: Schedule, New Shows, and Trailers
The CW lineup is going to look a bit different in the fall after the network canceled nine shows at the end of the 2021-22 TV season. The expanded All American universe will continue on Mondays in the fall and Jared Padalecki will own Thursdays with Walker and the new spin-off, Walker: Independence.
Stranger Things star Joe Keery joins cast of Fargo season 5
From Hawkins, Indiana, to Fargo, North Dakota. Stranger Things star Joe Keery has joined the season 5 cast of Fargo. Lamorne Morris (New Girl) and Richa Moorjani (Never Have I Ever) have also been cast in the fifth installment of the FX anthology crime drama, joining the previously announced lead stars Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, and Jennifer Jason Leigh.
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
‘Home Improvement’ Star Debbe Dunning Is Still Stunning At 56
On the popular sitcom Home Improvement, Pamela Anderson served as the original Tool Time girl but ultimately left the show for Baywatch. Debbe Dunning stepped in as her replacement and played Heidi Keppert, the new assistant on Tool Time from seasons 3 to 8. After the series ended in 1999,...
8 of the Best Love Songs From the ’80s
MTV. The Moonwalk. Madonna. The ’80s were nothing short of magical (at least when viewing with rose-colored glasses). Music in this decade wasn’t bad either. Thanks to numerous new technologies, a unique sound was curated that included synthesizer sounds and drum reverb. It was a sound all its own.
The Walking Dead's Rick And Michonne Series: Things We Know About The Upcoming Spinoff
The Walking Dead is finally coming back soon with new stories to tell in regards to two of their biggest characters - Rick and Michonne. Here are six quick things we know about the upcoming series.
Upcoming Marvel TV Shows Coming To Disney Plus
Still wanting more exclusive Marvel TV shows on Disney+?
Russo Bros. Rejected Kevin Feige’s Pitch to Kill Off the Six Original Avengers: ‘Way Too Aggressive’
Click here to read the full article. “Avengers: Endgame” killed off Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man and Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, but Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige originally wanted an even bigger bloodbath. Filmmakers Anthony and Joe Russo recently confirmed on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast that Feige pitched them on killing off all the original Avengers, meaning Chris Evans (Captain America), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) would’ve also met their demise. “There were lots of rumors swirling about who was gonna die,” Joe Russo said. “Kevin did actually pitch, at one point, taking...
HBO Max To Cease Producing Scripted Series
The fate of shows like 'Rap Sh!t', 'Love Life', 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin', and more hangs in the balance as the streamer scraps Max Originals programming. With news of HBO Max’s big merger with Discovery + has come uncertainty for many shows and creators as the company pivots in a new direction.
A monstrous sci-fi horror stages a hostile takeover on Disney Plus
The Alien and Predator franchises will always be inextricably linked, having crossed over so many times across comic books, video games, and feature films, so it’s fitting that Ridley Scott’s Covenant would be embarking on a charge up the Disney Plus charts at the exact same time Dan Trachtenberg’s acclaimed Prey is tearing up the platform’s viewership rankings.
19 Action Films That Deserve A Sequel Even More Than "The Gray Man"
These pulse-pounding pictures are better suited for a follow-up than Netflix's absurdly expensive assassin thriller...
Whoopi Goldberg once had an elevator fart war with Robin Williams and Billy Crystal
Ever wondered how Whoopi Goldberg got her unique nickname? Has her granddaughter got a story for you. In this exclusive preview of tonight's new episode of Claim to Fame, Amara Skye Dean — granddaughter of the EGOT actress and comedian — shares a story about her grandma with fellow contestant Dominique. But because the whole point of Claim to Fame is for contestants to keep their own famous family member a secret while trying to figure out who everyone else is related to, Amara has to change a few details in the telling.
The Orville: Seth MacFarlane Reveals Season 4 Renewal Chances, Says Disney+ Views Could Be Game-Changer
The Orville's third season is finally over and fans are eager for news about the sci-fi show's future. Previous reports suggested that things weren't looking good for a fourth season, especially with the cast's contracts all expiring after wrapping on Season 3. Speaking to TVLine, The Orville creator/star Seth MacFarlane says that it's currently "50-50" as to whether the series will be renewed. However, the show was recently added to the Disney+ library. Coming to another streaming service (in addition to its home at Hulu) could help it find an entirely new audience. Those views stand to tip the scales in The Orville's favor.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie by Seth Rogen Finally has a Release Date
The upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie from Seth Rogan has finally received an official title and a new release date. The film will be titled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and will come out on August 4. 2023, in the United States. Last year, the film was set...
Parental guidance: 10 kid-friendly entertainment picks you might have missed this summer
Before the crush of the school year starts, your family should make time for some of the great summer releases they may have missed over the past few months. From the adorable hijinks of a lovely little farm to the return of one of the best shows on TV, EW recommends 10 fantastic picks to keep kids entertained during the last hazy days of the season.
A brutal R-rated actioner leaves a trail of bloodied bodies on Disney Plus
You’d have been laughed out of the building a couple of years ago had you told someone that the most acclaimed entry in the long-running Predator franchise would be made by Disney, but that’s exactly where we find ourselves with Prey. 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg’s period-set...
Cutting costs, merging, shelving Batgirl: is this the end of HBO Max?
The drama has been coming thick and fast at the AT&T-owned entertainment behemoth Warner Bros Discovery – unfortunately for the company, and its viewers, the action is all taking place in its boardrooms. The company was formed after the spin-off of WarnerMedia by AT&T and its merger with Discovery...
Bridgerton's Simone Ashley Burns for Acceptance in New Music Video Role
Watch: Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley SHUTS DOWN Live Interview. As it turns out, Bridgerton star Simone Ashley is going to dance. One last time. After dazzling viewers—and of course, Jonathan Bailey's Anthony Bridgerton—on the second season of the hit Netflix series, the actress is starring as the diamond in ODESZA's new music video, "Love Letter." While Simone is experienced in being the object of desire as Kate Sharma, she finds herself to be the bane of others' existence in the four-minute visuals.
