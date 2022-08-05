ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EPA says it is looking for “super-emitters” of methane gas in Texas’ Permian Basin

 3 days ago
Don Towery
3d ago

Plenty of pollutants in the basin, has been for decades. Big Oil Corporations aren't concerned about pollution, they are concerned with profits.

Jon Dickson
3d ago

More Federal Government's war on Texas. They really want to shut down the Basin.

