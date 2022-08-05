Firefighters continue work in Ogulin fire area

Read on lakeconews.com
Related
Occupant of burning house escapes, pets perish in fire
PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — The occupant of a burning single-story residence in Petaluma managed to escape to safety Saturday, but three pets perished, according to the Petaluma Fire Department. Firefighters were dispatched to the structure on 10th Street between B and D streets, arriving within five minutes. During the fire, the electrical service line to […]
mendofever.com
Vehicle Strikes a Woman and Baby in Front of the Ukiah Fair Grounds
Scanner traffic beginning around 11:19 p.m. indicates a woman and a baby were struck by a vehicle at the entrance to the Ukiah Fairgrounds. Both the north and southbound lane of State Street has been shut down as first responders assess the situation. The baby is reportedly a one-year-old female...
mendofever.com
Mother in Critical Condition—Infant Uninjured—Lakeport Man Booked for DUI After Ukiah Fairgrounds Collision
A Lake County man finds himself behind the bars of the Mendocino County Jail this morning booked for felony driving under the influence causing bodily injuries for his alleged role in the Ukiah vehicle versus pedestrian accident that has left a woman in critical condition. Ukiah Police Department Lieutenant Thomas...
NBC Bay Area
Santa Rosa Police Halt Two 20-Car Sideshows
Santa Rosa Police Department officers impounded nine cars and arrested multiple drivers that participated in Friday night sideshow activities, the department announced on Saturday. At 11:30 p.m., officers responded to Petaluma Hill and Frazier Avenue after fairgoers heard sideshow activity from the Sonoma County fairgrounds. On the scene, police said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mendofever.com
Willits Shooting Pursuit, and Subsequent Manhunt Nets Five Suspects, Says CHP
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08/05/2022, at approximately 2056 hours, CHP was notified of a shooting victim in...
mendofever.com
Head-On Collision Blocks Highway 20 Between Fort Bragg and Willits—Two Patients With ‘Serious’ Injuries
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a two-vehicle head-on collision has left Highway 20 blocked almost equidistant from Willits and Fort Bragg. Initial information indicates a collision occurred on a blind curve requiring traffic control measures. The nearest prominent landmark is Camp 20, a...
Lake County News
Fast-moving Clearlake wildfire prompts evacuations
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A fast-moving wildland fire in Clearlake has prompted evacuations of homes and businesses along a stretch of Highway 53, with reports indicating that the fire may have been intentionally set. The Ogulin fire in the area of Highway 53 and Ogulin Canyon Road was first...
Lake County News
Supervisors to consider purchase of Kelseyville Senior Center, receive drought update
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Board of Supervisors will discuss with staff this week a proposal to purchase and renovate the Kelseyville Senior Center, and will get an update on drought conditions. The board will meet beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, in the board chambers on the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lake County News
Sheriff’s office urges community to take steps to prepare for wildfire
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is urging community members to be prepared for the dangers of fire season. Lake County has already experienced the effects of fire season, with multiple fires in June and July. As the summer progresses, now is the time to...
mendofever.com
An Infant Dead, A Toddler Abandoned—Mendocino County Is Left Demanding to Know How This Could Happen
If you drive east on Low Gap Road from Ukiah High School, you will pass the Mendocino County jail. Directly across the street from the jail is the Russian River Cemetery. Continue eastwards, past the intersection with North State Street, Low Gap suddenly becomes Brush Street. Over the last three...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fairfield Accident Ends in Pedestrian Fatality
A pedestrian fatality was reported near Fairfield on August 4 after a man on foot was struck by a vehicle as he walked along eastbound Interstate 80. The fatal collision occurred near North Texas Street at around 6:20 a.m. According to reports, the pedestrian was in the roadway when he was hit but not using a crosswalk.
mendofever.com
Humpback Whales Breach Off the Mendocino County Coast—A Dispatch from Mendonoma
The following is an article written by Jeanne Jackson for her blog Mendonoma Sightings where she documents the wildlife, the land, and the waters of our coast. John and Janice Batchelder spotted whales off of The Sea Ranch. John wrote, “On Thursday afternoon Janice noticed all the humpback whales working their way north. They were lots of them, and that’s something we haven’t seen for a while. As I tried to capture a few pictures she pointed out that I was missing all the breaching whales, which for a while, were everywhere I wasn’t shooting. I did finally get a few shots and I have attached one for your use showing two humpback whales breaching simultaneously. It is evidence of all the activity we were able to enjoy.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Traffic Near Vacaville Stalled by Jackknifed Big Rig
Accident at I-80 On-Ramp Involves Multiple Vehicles. A jackknifed big rig near Vacaville in Solano County stalled out traffic after it became involved in a crash with other vehicles on August 4. The collision happened on Interstate 80 at the Manuel Campos Parkway on-ramp at about 3:15 p.m. Traffic was reported as backed up from Vacaville as far as Fairfield.
mendofever.com
Washington Woman Admits to Law Enforcement She Sparked Yesterday’s Ogulin Fire in Clearlake
41-year-old Angela Kay Smith of Centralia, Washington has been booked into the Lake County jail facing two charges of arson after allegedly admitting to law enforcement a cigarette she was smoking sparked the Ogulin Fire that grew to 17.2 acres and caused mandatory evacuations yesterday afternoon. Sergeant Mike Perreault of...
ksro.com
Traffic Delays Expected for Todd Road Over Crossing
Drivers planning to travel Todd Road in Santa Rosa should expect some traffic delays starting today and lasting through late September. Caltrans crews will be repairing bridge railings on a Highway 101 over crossing on Todd Road. During the first phase of repairs, westbound traffic may be detoured as far as four-miles around the Todd Road over crossing. Caltrans says it’s making the railings sturdier, easier to maintain, and improving safety on the road in the event of a crash. Work will be done on the north side railings first.
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: Shelter in Place Issued]Music Video Filming in Willits Turns Into a Shootout
On-going scanner traffic indicates chaotic circumstances are playing out this evening. The dispatcher is reporting that a group of men on Willits’s Trembly Court was taking part in the filming of a music video when some sort of incident occurred forcing them to quickly flee in a vehicle as two cars pursued and shot at them.
Lake County News
Clearlake Police logs: Saturday, Aug. 6
Officer initiated activity at Country Club Dr/Kings Ln, Clearlake. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. Occurred at 10TH St/Bush. LOUD HISPANIC MUSIC IN THE AREA. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. 00:30 EXTRA PATROL 2208060003. Occurred on Utah. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. 00:36 SUICIDE ATTEMPT 2208060004. Occurred on Old Highway 53. PER LCSO/ MALE...
ksro.com
Woman Arrested for DUI After Crashing into Four Vehicles in Petaluma
A woman has been arrested after crashing into four vehicles in Petaluma. On Friday night, the motorist was driving westbound on Lakeville Highway and struck a vehicle in front of them. The vehicle that was struck pulled off onto the shoulder of the road near Browns Lane while the suspect’s vehicle continued westbound. The suspect then struck a second vehicle on Lakeville at Frates Road with that vehicle pulling over as well. The suspect continued and struck a parked vehicle on Lakeville at South McDowell and a fourth vehicle that was parked on Casa Grande Road at South McDowell Boulevard. Three fled the vehicle after the fourth crash with only the driver, Kaytlyn Kiley, being located by police. Kiley was taken to Petaluma Valley Hospital and then arrested for Driving under Influence, Hit and Run and Possession of a Narcotic. Three illegal narcotics were located in the suspect’s vehicle.
ksro.com
Petaluma Man Arrested for Negligently Firing Rifle
A Petaluma man has been arrested after claiming to have shot an intruder that wasn’t found. Early Friday morning, police received a call from a neighbor on 2100 block of Willow Drive saying they received a call from their neighbor, Tyler Elliott, who claimed to have shot someone inside his residence. Officers arrived but didn’t find any signs of a disturbance including any suspicious people in the area. Elliott was detained and a search of his residence was conducted. Police found an assault rifle in the residence and observed a shattered glass door. After speaking with Elliott and reviewing the scene, officers determined there wasn’t any evidence that suggested an intruder was inside or breaking into the residence. Elliott was arrested for the negligent discharge of a firearm among other charges.
The Mendocino Voice
MCSO conducting search after shots reported, issues shelter in place in Redwood Valley area
MENDOCINO Co., 8/5/22 — The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is currently conducting a search for possibly armed suspects after a report of a shooting, and a “shelter in place” alert has been issued for residents of Redwood Valley in the vicinity of Uva Drive. The Nixle alert states:
Comments / 0