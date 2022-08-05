ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

click orlando

LIVE RADAR: More heat and storms in Central Florida forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances remain high in Central Florida for the next couple of days. Expect a 60% coverage of rain on Monday and Tuesday. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. By Wednesday, rain chances will be lower at 30%. Expect a 20% coverage of...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando Weather Forecast: Hot, humid with storm chances Monday

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS: Happy Monday central Florida. It is another hot and humid day with the chance for scattered evening showers and storms. Best chance of storms is across the interior with heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds as the main threats. Forecast highs will reach the low to mid-90s with feels like temperatures in the triple digits.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando Weather Forecast: Showers and thunderstorm activity will arrive on Monday

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS: After a sunny start to our day, a few scattered showers are starting to develop inland. Most of the activity will stay down towards the southwest between southeastern Orange, Lake, and Sumter Counties. This afternoon there will be some stronger storms with gusty winds, downpours, and frequent lightning.
ORLANDO, FL
City
Orlando, FL
State
Florida State
southfloridareporter.com

Stormy Sunday For Florida; Watching The Tropics

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Monday will bring sun, clouds, and periods of showers and storms — mostly in the morning in the east coast metro area and in the mid to late afternoon along the Gulf coast. The east coast metro area will see a brisk and gusty breeze. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.
fox35orlando.com

Security expert weighs in on first weekend of checkpoints in downtown Orlando

Orlando, Fla. - Security checkpoints were in place this weekend in downtown Orlando and will continue every Friday and Saturday night for the foreseeable future. Security experts are weighing in on how the checkpoints are keeping the community safe. Six security checkpoints were up in downtown Orlando as extra security...
ORLANDO, FL
#Central Florida#Humid#Surf#Walt Disney World
fox13news.com

This is the salary you need to afford a home in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. - It's no surprise that it's pricey to live in paradise. Florida's housing market surged in popularity during the pandemic, with Tampa seeing some of the sharpest rises in home prices in the entire country. The Miami and Orlando housing markets also experienced significant jumps — though rising mortgage rates are already slowing that momentum.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida

Do you like seafood? If you do, where did you had the best seafood meal? If some of your favorite seafood restaurants are located in Florida then be prepared to add some more places to your list because I'm about to recommend you three great seafood restaurants that you should definitely visit if you love delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of serving incredibly tasty food, these places also provide amazing atmosphere so there truly is no reason to not visit them if you have the chance. If you happen to live in Florida, even better - you can go anytime you want!
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Universal Orlando adds weekend curfew for kids at CityWalk following July fight amongst teens

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Universal Orlando Resort has implemented a weekend curfew at CityWalk – the resort's shopping and entertainment district – for kids and teenagers. The new curfew requires guests under 18 to leave CityWalk once the theme parks close at 9 p.m. unless they are accompanied by an adult, staying at a Universal hotel, or seeing a movie at Cinemark.
ORLANDO, FL
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Surfing
click orlando

More storms pop up in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida on Wednesday will see another day with increased rain chances that will linger into the evening. A flood warning is in effect until midnight for Marion County due to excessive rainfall. Expect a 60% coverage of showers and storms from Wednesday through Saturday. Rain...
ORLANDO, FL
995qyk.com

These Florida Cities Among The Biggest Rent Increases in the US

Rent is going up and there are a few Florida cities among the biggest rent increases in the US. $1,876 is the median rent price across the 50 states. Renting is still more affordable than purchasing a house. Renting has grown by 14.1% since June 2021 and there are a few Florida cities among the biggest rent increases in the US.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

9 things to do this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of DeLand invites residents to participate in the 12th Annual Mayor’s Backpack Giveaway & Community Health Initiative. Earl Brown Park amphitheater at 815 South Alabama Avenue in DeLand. 2. Craft Beer Festival at SeaWorld Orlando. Enjoy over 100 craft beers from breweries across...
DELAND, FL
Evie M.

Do you think the "Oldest Bar in Florida" is really haunted?

The Palace Saloon in Fernandina Beach, FloridaJosh Hallett on Flickr.com Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0) Ever since moving to Florida a little less than a year ago, one thing I've realized more than anything is that this is a state of "oldest." The oldest lighthouse, the oldest school, and the oldest government building. Even the oldest bar. And that bar would be none other than The Palace Saloon in Fernandina Beach, Florida.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Hang with adorable farm animals at this Florida ranch

If your soul could use some unconditional love right about now, then we might have the perfect spot for you. Good Day Orlando’s David Martin found a new attraction in Winter Garden, Florida that lets you spend time with mini horses, mini Australian Shepherds, and soon pigs. Here’s a look at SOUL Haven Ranch.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
bdmag.com

Two New Landsea Homes Communities Now Open In Polk County, Florida

Legacy Landings and Hammock Reserve feature High-Performance Homes for varying lifestyles. Two new communities of single-family homes and townhomes boast access to the region’s best shopping, restaurants and entertainment options. Polk County, Florida (August 8, 2022) – Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) (“Landsea Homes” or the “Company”), a publicly...
POLK COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Burger Places in Florida

If you love going on holiday to Florida, or even better, if you are lucky to live in Florida, and you like to go out for some nice burgers from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger places in Florida that you should really not miss if you want to taste good burgers. All of them are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for using high-quality and fresh ingredients, so make sure you visit these three amazing burger spots in Florida, next time you get the chance.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

3 great pizza places in Florida

Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you happen to live in Florida or you love going to Florida on holiday and you love eating pizza, then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing pizza spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some tasty pizza. Once you taste the kind of pizza they serve at these places, you'll want to keep going back for more. That's because no matter how you prefer your pizza and what kind of toppings you like, you will absolutely find something for your liking at these pizza spots. But don't take my word for it. Go and try them out yourself and then come back and tell us which one you liked more. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Florida to visit next time you are in the area:
FLORIDA STATE

