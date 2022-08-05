Brandi Frisbie has been terminated as director of the Williams County Communications Agency. Frisbie, who also served as deputy director of the Williams County Emergency Management Agency since 2018, was terminated after a July 21 hearing on four charges. One charge is that she failed to renew her Law Enforcement Automated Data System certification, and she faced three charges that on three separate occasions she accessed under the certification of a subordinate employee. LEADS is a statewide computerized network which provides data and communications for criminal justice agencies within the state, and is administered by the Ohio State Highway Patrol superintendent.

WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO