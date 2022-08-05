Lake Crystal Teen Killed in Crash

Read on ktoe.com
Bicyclists Hit By Car By Mapleton
Authorities say five bicyclists were injured when they were hit by a car Friday morning south of Mapleton. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on County Road 7 near 111th Street around 7:40 Friday morning. Authorities say 30-year-old Jenna Phuong-Thao Luong was driving south on County...
Local Officers Honored By State For DWI Arrests
The state is honoring law enforcement DWI all-stars. Larry Stone of the Mankato Department of Public Safety is one of the honorees for making 52 arrests. Adam Suckow of the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is another…he made 41. Patrick Bendel of the Red Lake Police department had the most for greater Minnesota at 248 arrests for DWI.
Accused Killer’s State Of Mind At Issue In Apple River Stabbing
(Somerset, WI) — The state of mind of the accused killer in the Apple River stabbing case is at issue. Fifty-two-year-old Prior Lake man Nicolae Miu says he acted in self-defense on July 30th when he stabbed Stillwater teen Isaac Schuman to death and wounded four others. The stabbings happened during a confrontation among tubers on the river. The victims say Miu attacked them first and drew a knife on the unarmed young people. At least two videos taken of the encounter have been turned over to authorities.
Homestead Road in Mankato to Temporarily Close
The City of Mankato says a portion of Homestead Road between Monks Avenue and Heron Drive will be closed today to repair a storm mainline. It is expected to reopen later today, weather permitting.
8/8/22 Mankato Area Foundation-Maureen Gustafson and Shannon Gullickson
Lisa chats with Maureen and Shannon about Mankato Area Foundations partnership with Kiwanis Camp Patterson.
Mankato School Board to Meet About Map Drive
The Mankato Area Public School Board will meet tonight at 5 p.m. to review the process of naming the Map Drive Property and will also receive a construction and programming update.
