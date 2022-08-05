EPA says it is looking for “super-emitters” of methane gas in Texas’ Permian Basin

Read on www.ksat.com
Guest
3d ago
There are approximately 1300 active volcanos on the planet. So how you going to stop them
Reply(1)
9
The Truth
3d ago
The Biden administration is working hard to shut down all oil supplies to make your life miserable. If you can't see that then you're blind or you don't want to see it. It's time people...
Reply
3
RoyPA
3d ago
Mind your own business and leave Texas alone
Reply(4)
11
