Mankato Public Safety Responds to an Assault

Read on ktoe.com
Related
Southern Minnesota News
Jail inmate accused of flooding cells with toilet, sprinkler
A Blue Earth County Jail inmate is accused of flooding two jail cells, causing nearly $2,000 in damages. Joel Coyer, 41, of Wayzata, was charged with felony 1st-degree damage to property. A criminal complaint says Coyer plugged a toilet in his cell on July 15, causing it to overflow and...
Southern Minnesota News
Names of injured bicyclists in crash near Mapleton released
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the five bicyclists injured in a crash near Mapleton Friday. Sheriff’s Captain Paul Barta says all five individuals are out of the hospital and are expected to recover. Police say Nora Caven, 13, of rural Mankato, and...
myaustinminnesota.com
Mankato man sentenced to supervised probation on felony domestic assault charge in Mower County District Court
A Mankato man who pleaded guilty to a felony domestic assault charge in Mower County District Court stemming from an incident that took place on September 20th, 2021 has been sentenced to supervised probation. 25-year old Tyler David Peterson was convicted and sentenced Thursday to three years of supervised probation...
hot967.fm
Accused Killer’s State Of Mind At Issue In Apple River Stabbing
(Somerset, WI) — The state of mind of the accused killer in the Apple River stabbing case is at issue. Fifty-two-year-old Prior Lake man Nicolae Miu says he acted in self-defense on July 30th when he stabbed Stillwater teen Isaac Schuman to death and wounded four others. The stabbings happened during a confrontation among tubers on the river. The victims say Miu attacked them first and drew a knife on the unarmed young people. At least two videos taken of the encounter have been turned over to authorities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charges: Best Western employees helped Mall of America shooting suspects escape
Police responding to Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn. on Thursday, Aug. 4. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News. Three Twin Cities residents were charged Monday for allegedly helping two suspects in last week's Mall of America shooting escape. Charges filed in Hennepin County District Court identify...
KEYC
Mankato man arrested, charged for workplace stabbing
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 8-5-22 - clipped version. A relatively quiet week will come to an end tonight as showers and thunderstorms return to the area ahead of a cold front Saturday. Lane restrictions on I-90 between Sherburn to Fairmont removed. Updated: 24 hours ago. This project,...
740thefan.com
Five bicyclists hurt in crash
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. – Five people riding bicycles were hurt when a car crashed into them on Friday morning in Blue Earth County. Authorities say eight people – one adult and seven children – were riding bicycles in a group on a county road when a car driven by a 30-year-old woman crashed into them. Five people were hurt, with authorities saying the injuries range from minor to serious.
ktoe.com
North Mankato search warrant leads to arrest of suspect along with seizure of firearm, narcotics
On Wednesday August 3rd, 2022, agents from the MN River Valley Drug Task Force and officers from the North Mankato Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence on the 800 block of Lyndale Ave in North Mankato. As a result of the warrant, Chase S. James, age 37,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rittenhouse attorney hired by Prior Lake man accused in deadly river attack
The man accused in the stabbing death of a Stillwater teen has hired the attorney who won a high-profile self-defense case in Kenosha, Wisconsin
KAAL-TV
Damages in Albert Lea fire could exceed $100k
(ABC 6 News) - A fire broke out at Nasby's Radiator and Auto Repair in Albert Lea Saturday morning. The Albert Lea Fire Rescue and Police Department were able to extinguish the flames but damages are expected to exceed 100 thousand dollars worth of damages. No one was in the...
KIMT
Man arrested with over 3,000 grams of marijuana in Austin pleads guilty
AUSTIN, Minn. – A man caught with over 3,000 grams of marijuana is pleading guilty. Dylan Jeffery Okorie, 21 of Blooming Prairie, was arrested on February 9, 2022, by the Austin Police Department. The Minneapolis Airport Police contacted the department and said a package containing a large amount of marijuana and hallucinogenic mushroom candy bars was being sent from the airport to an address in Austin.
ktoe.com
Homestead Road in Mankato to Temporarily Close
The City of Mankato says a portion of Homestead Road between Monks Avenue and Heron Drive will be closed today to repair a storm mainline. It is expected to reopen later today, weather permitting. Related Posts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Southern Minnesota News
Tips lead to arrest of North Mankato man on drug, weapons charges
A North Mankato man is behind bars after tips led to his arrest on drugs and weapons charges. Chase James, 37, was arrested Wednesday and is currently in custody in Nicollet County. A press release from North Mankato police says Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agents and North Mankato...
5 Bicyclists Struck by Car on Rural Southern Minnesota Highway
Mapleton, MN (KROC-AM News) - Serious injuries were reported this morning after a car struck 5 bicyclists along a rural highway in southern Minnesota. The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office is reporting the crash occurred around 7:40 AM on a County Road south of Mapleton. The news release indicates one adult and seven juveniles were riding bikes and five of them suffered injuries that ranged from minor to serious.
Southern Minnesota News
Eagle Lake man charged with 2nd felony DWI in ATV crash
An Eagle Lake man is facing his second felony DWI. Mark Bradley Anstett, 55, was charged Thursday in Blue Earth County court with one count of 1st-degree driving while intoxicated. A criminal complaint says officers were dispatched on May 13 to the area of 211th St and 598th Ave in...
blueearthcountymn.gov
Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash
On August 4th at 2:32 AM deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on County Road 9 east of Lake Crystal near Easy Street. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and lifesaving measures were unsuccessful at the scene. Initial investigation suggests the 2005 Buick LeSabre was traveling...
KEYC
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning. At around 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, near Easy Street. The driver, identified as 17-year-old Madison Kay...
Teen driver dies after striking utility pole with car, officials say
LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. — Blue Earth County Sheriff's deputies received a report of a fatal car crash in Lake Crystal early Thursday morning. Officials arrived at the scene of the crash just after 2:30 a.m. on County Road 9 east of Lake Crystal. A news release from law enforcement...
Faribault County Register
Dealing with a fire-damaged road
While most of the resurfacing scheduled to be done this summer on Faribault County’s highways has already been completed, there is one blacktop that is already going to need some repair. “There was an RV (recreational vehicle) fire on County Road 31 between Kiester and Walters,” Public Works director...
FedEx driver falls asleep moments before head-on crash in Carver County
A Carver County crash that involved two vehicles was caused by a FedEx driver falling asleep at the wheel Tuesday night. The State Patrol crash report says the collision happened just after 9 p.m. on Hwy. 7 at Maple Drive in Watertown Township. According to the report, the driver of...
Comments / 0