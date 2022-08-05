4 major surprises from Carolina Panthers 2022 training camp so far

Media members got to meet with Oregon Ducks’ new offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham on Monday afternoon after the team’s fourth practice of the season. The Oregon offense has been the talk of the town throughout the offseason, and after what we saw at the Ducks’ spring game, we understand why. With a highly-aggressive scheme that aims to put the ball in the hands of playmakers and spread the field, you can’t blame Oregon fans for being intrigued after the relatively conservative years of Mario Cristobal. So with a chance to talk to Dillingham after the offseason came to an end, we discussed...

EUGENE, OR ・ 26 MINUTES AGO