4 major surprises from Carolina Panthers 2022 training camp so far

Jimmy Garoppolo could end up with surprising NFC team
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is working his way back from an offseason shoulder surgery and expectations are that he’ll soon be traded. But to whom?. Most early rumors have centered around the New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions. However, with each passing day, it seems like potential destinations are being dropped off the list.
Baker Mayfield, Rashard Higgins berated by Matt Rhule over TD celebration at Panthers’ practice
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule wants spirits to be high ahead of the upcoming season. However, he also isn’t a huge fan of taunting during practice. And according to Panthers beat writer Ellis L. Williams, that is exactly what happened at a recent Panthers’ scrimmage. Baker Mayfield...
Christian McCaffrey 'recovering hard' in Panthers' practice plan
It was a full-speed Friday for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. As the Panthers aim to handle their star back with care, they've implemented a practice plan of off-days intermixed with practicing sans constraints. CMC is appreciative of the approach as he enters the season looking to avoid the...
Report: Panthers shopping QB Sam Darnold
Well, the Carolina Panthers may already have themselves a winner in the Great Quarterback Competition of 2022. According to Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado, the Panthers are attempting to shop Sam Darnold. Allbright also notes, however, that the team “can’t get takers” on a potential deal due to Darnold’s fifth-year option.
Matt Rhule Punishes Entire Panthers Offense: NFL World Reacts
Matt Rhule took a mind-boggling approach to his offense's touchdown celebration this Saturday morning. According to a report, Baker Mayfield found Rashard Higgins on a deep-post touchdown during training camp this Saturday. Higgins proceeded to celebrate the touchdown with a "red carpet" celebration. The offense went crazy, and Rhule didn't...
Two new Duke players miss important practice time
Cohesion could be hard to come by for the 2022-23 Duke basketball team, especially in the early going. On that note, even relatively minor disruptions to that end in the offseason are a bummer. Jeremy Roach and Jaylen Blakes are the only two scholarship players returning from the 2021-22 roster. ...
Browns make another flurry of moves Saturday
The Cleveland Browns head into the week ramping up to their first preseason game with a few question marks. Outside of QB Deshaun Watson’s discipline process, the Browns injury concerns seem to be piling up, especially at the wide receiver position. Thankfully, they also seem to be getting a...
Look: NFL World Not Happy With The Matt Rhule News
NFL fans don't like what Matt Rhule said about his team's celebration antics. The Carolina Panthers head coach reportedly made his team run after a player celebrated in the end zone. "I’m sorry but this guy STINKS," Warren Sharp wrote, tweeting out a part of a recent story. NFL...
The N.C. A&T Aggies are preparing for a Classic Showdown against NCCU in Charlotte
We are all excited that football is back and very soon the Aggies will be talking the field for the first game of the season. That game? A match-up between two teams that have been playing each other for decades but now they are part of a new classic. The...
Panthers HC Matt Rhule irked after offense celebrates 50-yard TD
The Carolina Panthers haven’t had much cause for celebration under head coach Matt Rhule, especially on offense. And even when they do have that cause, as they did on Saturday, it’s pretty fleeting. Quite the scene broke out during scrimmage action this morning, immediately after quarterback Baker Mayfield...
‘It’s about explosive plays;’ OC Kenny Dillingham discusses Oregon’s new offense, progress in camp
Media members got to meet with Oregon Ducks’ new offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham on Monday afternoon after the team’s fourth practice of the season. The Oregon offense has been the talk of the town throughout the offseason, and after what we saw at the Ducks’ spring game, we understand why. With a highly-aggressive scheme that aims to put the ball in the hands of playmakers and spread the field, you can’t blame Oregon fans for being intrigued after the relatively conservative years of Mario Cristobal. So with a chance to talk to Dillingham after the offseason came to an end, we discussed...
No 'major decision' on Carolina Panthers QBs Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold before second preseason game, coach says
SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- The Carolina Panthers won't make what coach Matt Rhule called a "major decision" on any position, particularly between quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, until after the Aug. 19 preseason game at New England. Even then, Rhule might not make a decision if one hasn't clearly separated...
Frances Tiafoe serves it to HBCU athletes at Citi
U.S. tennis star Frances Tiafoe speaks about supporting HBCU athletics, being friends with the Williams sisters, and being back in D.C. for the Citi Open. When Frances Tiafoe was eleven years old, he cried as he watched Juan Martín del Potro win the US Open. del Potro was Tiafoe’s...
Dabo Swinney 'absolutely' trusts Clemson QB Cade Klubnik to play early
CLEMSON — DJ Uiagalelei is Clemson’s starting quarterback entering the 2022 season. Dabo Swinney made it clear at the ACC Kickoff event last month that he has full confidence in Uiagalelei to lead the Tigers to a great year. However, if Uiagalelei gets banged up, or if he...
