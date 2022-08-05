First Alert Forecast: heat ridge expands overhead heading into weekend

Read on www.wlbt.com
WLBT
Sea turtle nest discovered in Pass Christian
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - For the first time since 2018, a sea turtle has laid a nest on the mainland of Mississippi. The exciting discovery was spotted by Harrison County Sand Beach crews working just east of the Pass Christian Harbor. They called the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport, which quickly dispatched staff members to assess the site.
WLBT
Hundreds attend Mississippi Wildlife Expo
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The outdoor expo is back at the Mississippi state fairgrounds. The event is offering everything you could want for the outdoors. Hundreds of people packed the Mississippi Trade Mart building. So far, the Mississippi ag and outdoor expo is proving to be a great opportunity to...
WLBT
Highway 49 reconstruction ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for Monday
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Monday, state and local leaders, including Governor Tate Reeves, will participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the long-awaited Highway 49 project. The widening project kicked off in 2017. Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation say the plan was to do the work without shutting...
WLBT
4 escaped inmates from Mississippi back in custody
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Four Mississippi inmates who escaped from the Alcorn County Jail earlier Friday have now been captured. Three of the escapees were caught in Baton Rouge, while the fourth escapee was captured in Mississippi. Late Friday evening, Louisiana State Police say Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims, and...
WLBT
WWII veteran in Mount Vernon, Mo. celebrates his 100th birthday on Sunday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - According to the National WWII Museum, around 234 WWII veterans die daily. One WWII veteran in the Missouri Veterans Home in Mount Vernon defies these odds. Raymond “Bud” Clauson turned 100 years old on Sunday. Bud served in the U.S. Navy and went overseas when he...
WLBT
Four men sentenced in child exploitation cases across Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The State Attorney General announced the sentencing of four men involved in child exploitation cases across Mississippi. Lynn Fitch says the physical, mental, and emotional injuries caused by child exploitation will be felt by the victims for a lifetime. Matthew Robert Strempler of Bay St. Louis...
