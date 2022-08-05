ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

First Alert Forecast: heat ridge expands overhead heading into weekend

By Patrick Ellis
WLBT
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wlbt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLBT

Sea turtle nest discovered in Pass Christian

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - For the first time since 2018, a sea turtle has laid a nest on the mainland of Mississippi. The exciting discovery was spotted by Harrison County Sand Beach crews working just east of the Pass Christian Harbor. They called the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport, which quickly dispatched staff members to assess the site.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WLBT

Hundreds attend Mississippi Wildlife Expo

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The outdoor expo is back at the Mississippi state fairgrounds. The event is offering everything you could want for the outdoors. Hundreds of people packed the Mississippi Trade Mart building. So far, the Mississippi ag and outdoor expo is proving to be a great opportunity to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Highway 49 reconstruction ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for Monday

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Monday, state and local leaders, including Governor Tate Reeves, will participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the long-awaited Highway 49 project. The widening project kicked off in 2017. Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation say the plan was to do the work without shutting...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

4 escaped inmates from Mississippi back in custody

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Four Mississippi inmates who escaped from the Alcorn County Jail earlier Friday have now been captured. Three of the escapees were caught in Baton Rouge, while the fourth escapee was captured in Mississippi. Late Friday evening, Louisiana State Police say Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims, and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
WLBT

Four men sentenced in child exploitation cases across Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The State Attorney General announced the sentencing of four men involved in child exploitation cases across Mississippi. Lynn Fitch says the physical, mental, and emotional injuries caused by child exploitation will be felt by the victims for a lifetime. Matthew Robert Strempler of Bay St. Louis...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy