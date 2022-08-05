ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

On the area arts and cultural scene: A telescope celebration, 'Wizard' tickets and Bey-thoven sign-up

The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, will host NASA's Webb Space Telescope Community Event during its Free First Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7. The museum was selected to join hundreds of sites across the country to celebrate the release of the first full-color, science images from the James Webb Space Telescope, NASA’s next space science observatory.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Husband-and-wife team to open soda shop in downtown Lafayette

A husband-and-wife team will open a soda shop that will feature old-fashioned soda creations, ice cream, lunches and other items in a renovated space along Jefferson Street. Sunday’s Soda Fountain is the concept developed by Michael Delcambre and Setareh Mirian-Delcambre that will open possibly in early October in the space next to Tula Tacos at 431 Jefferson St.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Livingston for Aug. 10, 2022

Seventh annual Livingston Parish Book Fest on the way. Livingston Parish Library announces the return of its annual book festival celebrating books, literacy and the parish. The Livingston Parish Book Festival will be hosted Oct. 15 at the Main Branch in Livingston. The seventh annual book fest will mark the...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Baton Rouge, LA
Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
Baton Rouge, LA
Entertainment
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
City
Baton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com

Smiley: Boiled 'bean bags' were a mystery

Once upon a time Louisiana cooking methods were considered exotic:. Mike Boudreaux, of Bush, says, "In the early '60s my family and my aunt’s family took a vacation to Santa Rosa Island, where we rented a beachfront house. "This was before Florida’s panhandle became as popular for Louisianans as...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

1,000 motorcycle clubs make Gonzales home during 5-day rally at Lamar-Dixon

The roar of motorcycles was a common sound around the parish last week as the National Bikers Roundup, the largest camping motorcycle rally in the U.S., took over Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. Ascension Parish tourism officials expected 25,000 motorcycles from 1,00 motorcycle clubs from around the country in the parish for...
GONZALES, LA
theadvocate.com

Old Navy eyeing former shoe store space near Costco

Old Navy could be opening a store near Costco in the Ambassador Town Center shopping center. The popular clothing store has applied for a sign variance at 111 Meadow Farm Road, Suite 130, in the space that recently housed an Off Broadway Shoe Warehouse. The matter is on the Lafayette Consolidated Government’s board of zoning adjustment agenda for its Thursday meeting.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

MLK group investing in dream of graduates, schoolchildren

Derrick Gibson Jr. is a recent graduate, but he attended the Zachary MLK Committee Back-to-School Bash to receive a scholarship representative of an investment in the continued dream of college and a promising career. The Zachary MLK Committee first became known for the yearly vigil honoring Martin Luther King Jr....
ZACHARY, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Things To Do#What To Do#Havingfun#Performance Info#Circus#Yoga Class#Art#Nasa
theadvocate.com

Bob Giles on his 40 years in Lafayette: 'The greatest motivation for me is fear of failure'

Supply chain issues and other challenges continue to hamper car dealership to the point where consumers offering trade-ins are a welcome sight for dealerships. Bob Giles with Giles Automotive talked about what’s happening in the industry and his history with the business on the latest edition of the Discover Lafayette podcast. Giles said his dealership would carry as many as 350 new vehicles at his Nissan dealership, but today it averages about 20.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Pens, paper, notebooks headed to students in need thanks to Livingston's Assess the Need campaign

Assess the Need volunteer David Alford spent Thursday morning putting boxes of school supplies into vehicles during 22nd annual Assess the Need school supplies distribution day. School representatives drove through the Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center in Walker throughout the day to pickup supplies collected and purchased as part...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Yoga
theadvocate.com

New hires at Ochsner Baton Rouge, Neel-Schaffer, Stewart Title

--- Harold Mellieon Jr. has been named research assistant professor and academic coordinator for the Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center. Mellieon previously was department chair and program leader for agricultural sciences/animal sciences for the College of Agriculture, Family and Consumer Sciences at Southern. He earned a bachelor's degree...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Strong bullpen carries Cane Cutters to first Texas Collegiate League crown

Going into Saturday's Texas Collegiate League championship game, Acadiana Cane Cutters coach Darien Dukes and pitching coach Randy Hux knew ace pitcher, John Gray, could only throw 2⅔ innings due to pitch-count restrictions. Gray started Game 1 of the semifinals series at the Baton Rouge Rougarou on Aug. 2...
LAFAYETTE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy