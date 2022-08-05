Read on www.theadvocate.com
On the area arts and cultural scene: A telescope celebration, 'Wizard' tickets and Bey-thoven sign-up
The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, will host NASA's Webb Space Telescope Community Event during its Free First Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7. The museum was selected to join hundreds of sites across the country to celebrate the release of the first full-color, science images from the James Webb Space Telescope, NASA’s next space science observatory.
Help out Festival of Words and get your own poem, song or story: Here's how
How would you like to have a poem written especially for you (or an original song or story as a tribute for a friend or family member) and help out Festival of Words in the process?. The festival's fundraiser is called Words for You, and the deadline to participate is...
Husband-and-wife team to open soda shop in downtown Lafayette
A husband-and-wife team will open a soda shop that will feature old-fashioned soda creations, ice cream, lunches and other items in a renovated space along Jefferson Street. Sunday’s Soda Fountain is the concept developed by Michael Delcambre and Setareh Mirian-Delcambre that will open possibly in early October in the space next to Tula Tacos at 431 Jefferson St.
Around Livingston for Aug. 10, 2022
Seventh annual Livingston Parish Book Fest on the way. Livingston Parish Library announces the return of its annual book festival celebrating books, literacy and the parish. The Livingston Parish Book Festival will be hosted Oct. 15 at the Main Branch in Livingston. The seventh annual book fest will mark the...
Smiley: Boiled 'bean bags' were a mystery
Once upon a time Louisiana cooking methods were considered exotic:. Mike Boudreaux, of Bush, says, "In the early '60s my family and my aunt’s family took a vacation to Santa Rosa Island, where we rented a beachfront house. "This was before Florida’s panhandle became as popular for Louisianans as...
1,000 motorcycle clubs make Gonzales home during 5-day rally at Lamar-Dixon
The roar of motorcycles was a common sound around the parish last week as the National Bikers Roundup, the largest camping motorcycle rally in the U.S., took over Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. Ascension Parish tourism officials expected 25,000 motorcycles from 1,00 motorcycle clubs from around the country in the parish for...
Old Navy eyeing former shoe store space near Costco
Old Navy could be opening a store near Costco in the Ambassador Town Center shopping center. The popular clothing store has applied for a sign variance at 111 Meadow Farm Road, Suite 130, in the space that recently housed an Off Broadway Shoe Warehouse. The matter is on the Lafayette Consolidated Government’s board of zoning adjustment agenda for its Thursday meeting.
MLK group investing in dream of graduates, schoolchildren
Derrick Gibson Jr. is a recent graduate, but he attended the Zachary MLK Committee Back-to-School Bash to receive a scholarship representative of an investment in the continued dream of college and a promising career. The Zachary MLK Committee first became known for the yearly vigil honoring Martin Luther King Jr....
Bob Giles on his 40 years in Lafayette: 'The greatest motivation for me is fear of failure'
Supply chain issues and other challenges continue to hamper car dealership to the point where consumers offering trade-ins are a welcome sight for dealerships. Bob Giles with Giles Automotive talked about what’s happening in the industry and his history with the business on the latest edition of the Discover Lafayette podcast. Giles said his dealership would carry as many as 350 new vehicles at his Nissan dealership, but today it averages about 20.
Penalties targeting Baton Rouge drag racers could soon extend to stunt drivers, spectators
The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council plans to toughen penalties against drag racers, along with the people who watch them, in order to give police officers more tools to crack down on a problem they say has gotten out of hand. Councilman Rowdy Gaudet sponsored a measure passed last...
Pens, paper, notebooks headed to students in need thanks to Livingston's Assess the Need campaign
Assess the Need volunteer David Alford spent Thursday morning putting boxes of school supplies into vehicles during 22nd annual Assess the Need school supplies distribution day. School representatives drove through the Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center in Walker throughout the day to pickup supplies collected and purchased as part...
New Bains Elementary aims to inspire students to fly: Land owner, former student tie into aviation, space
While leading a tour of the new Bains Elementary, West Feliciana Parish schools Superintendent Hollis Milton said he was excited to start with the inside of the bus entrance, which features a large model of an airplane from the ceiling and a quote on the floor, “Learning is the gateway to adventure.”
Annual Mass for 'Little Cajun Saint' will mark death anniversary, milestone on path to canonization
St. Edward Catholic Church in the Richard community will host its annual Mass for Charlene Richard at 6 p.m. Thursday. Most Rev. J. Douglas Deshotel, bishop of Lafayette, will be the main celebrant. The Mass marks the 63rd anniversary of Charlene Richard’s death and is the first public Mass for...
News about LSU boot camp, name and ownership change for concrete company, new offices for Paul Davis Restoration
Ricchiuti to speak at New Orleans Chamber luncheon Aug. 19. The New Orleans Chamber will hold its Third Quarter Business Luncheon at 11 a.m. Aug. 19 in the Sheraton New Orleans Grand Ballroom, 500 Canal St. Peter Ricchiuti, founder and director of Burkenroad Reports and a business professor at the...
30 students arrive for opening retreat for Brent Henley Youth Leadership Program
Thirty students from 14 high schools within Lafayette Parish convened at the Performance Center at Vermilionville on Monday for the first of nine sessions in the Brent Henley Youth Leadership Program. The students, who are all set to be juniors when the school year gets underway, were chosen out of...
New hires at Ochsner Baton Rouge, Neel-Schaffer, Stewart Title
--- Harold Mellieon Jr. has been named research assistant professor and academic coordinator for the Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center. Mellieon previously was department chair and program leader for agricultural sciences/animal sciences for the College of Agriculture, Family and Consumer Sciences at Southern. He earned a bachelor's degree...
Why is there a white pelican on Louisiana's flag instead of a brown one? Curious Louisiana answers.
Sometimes it's just a simple case of aesthetics: A white figure is easy to see on a blue background. The figure in this case, is a glowing white mother pelican tearing her breast to feed her young against a backdrop of blue on Louisiana's state flag. Gov. W.W. Heard specified the color scheme in 1912, when setting the flag's criteria.
Amid the excitement of a new school year, Baton Rouge area schools concerned about safety
Schools are reopening this week across Louisiana, with the usual excitement tempered this year following the murder of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in neighboring Texas on the final day of school last year. The May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, is...
Strong bullpen carries Cane Cutters to first Texas Collegiate League crown
Going into Saturday's Texas Collegiate League championship game, Acadiana Cane Cutters coach Darien Dukes and pitching coach Randy Hux knew ace pitcher, John Gray, could only throw 2⅔ innings due to pitch-count restrictions. Gray started Game 1 of the semifinals series at the Baton Rouge Rougarou on Aug. 2...
