Freeport, IL

Freeport home nestling on nearly 1-acre for sale

By Ken DeCoster, Rockford Register Star
 3 days ago
Address: 1607 Woodside Circle, Freeport

Description: This home is nestled on nearly an acre of land and offers 2,876-square-feet of living space, including three bedrooms and three baths. The great room features vaulted ceilings, a stone wood-burning fireplace and a built-in bookcase. The updated kitchen boasts granite countertops, a copper vent hood and a built-in convection oven/microwave. The main floor also features one bedroom/office, a laundry room and a mudroom. Upstairs there are two more bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, a sitting room that could be converted into another bedroom and two full baths.

Asking price: $275,000

Realtor: Aubra Palermo, RE/MAX Property Source, 815-275-6610

About this series

Each week, we feature a unique property for sale in the area. Have a property you’d like to see featured? Email online@rrstar.com and put “On the Market” in the subject line.

Ken DeCoster covers business news and features. Contact him at 815-987-1391, kdecoster@rrstar.com or @DeCosterKen

