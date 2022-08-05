ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

What was the best part of Tuesday's election? Seeing so many Kansans make their voices heard.

The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 3 days ago
The Kansas primary election is over at last.

Let’s all let out a collective sigh of relief for that.

The national spotlight was intense as Kansas was the first state with an abortion-related amendment on the ballot since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe. v. Wade.

Voters turned out in droves, nearing numbers seen only when presidential elections are on the ballot. Although officials were caught by surprise by the turnout, the election was mostly a smooth one, aside from long lines in some communities and electrical issues in others.

Kansans voted no and by a large margin — about 18%. The amendment stirred something in voters who might not have gone to the polls otherwise. Will they continue to engage in the political process? We can hope. Our state is stronger when all Kansans make their voices heard.

But for the next week or two, maybe we will get a reprieve from commercials, ads and mailers. Many are designed to appeal to the ugliest in us. It’s probably why so many don’t consider running for office.

We’d like to thank everyone who participated in the process. Voting is one of the most American things we can do. It’s a right many have fought and died for and it’s not to be taken lightly.

To our candidates, thank you for running. That takes courage to put yourself out there.

To those who came up short this round, thank you for participating. We believe the system works best when all ideas can be presented. May you not be deterred when the next election cycle rolls around.

Nevertheless, the voters have spoken and it’s time to accept the results.

To the victors of this week’s primary, we hope you’ll win with dignity. And by that, we mean we hope you’ll run fair, substantive campaigns in the general election.

We’d prefer not to see anymore of those election commercials. You know the ones with the deep voices and unflattering photos. We’d rather not see our mailboxes stuffed with misleading fliers and pamphlets. Just stick to the issues and your records, please.

Kansas needs leaders who can unite us even if we didn’t vote for you. We need people who practice common sense. Show us why you deserve the seats you seek. We need leaders who will represent all of Kansas — not just your political party’s interests.

There’s no point in mudslinging, lying or name calling at this stage in the game. If you intend to earn the seat, do it on the merits of your character and the track record of your accomplishments. And be forewarned, if you do lie we’ll call you out on it as we’ve done before.

Do you think civility is still possible in politics? We believe it is.

Civility is a skill, but practicing it now could set the tone for how you act at the local level, the state level here in Topeka and even in Washington, D.C.

Victoria
3d ago

the best part was seeing people stand up and fight for what they believe!

Guest
3d ago

I wonder how many voters actually KNEW what they were voting FOR or AGAINST. It was NOT a right to CHOOSE.

Dean Parr
3d ago

The best part is these murderers of children will never make it to Heaven where all these babies they killed live!!!

