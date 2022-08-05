ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

Vincennes Lincoln has struggled since joining the SIAC, so the Alices reset their focus

By Treasure Washington, Evansville Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SwrFu_0h5qM9HO00

VINCENNES, Ind. — There was plenty of success for Vincennes Lincoln during coach Levi Salters' first three seasons leading his alma mater.

The Alices, still in the Big Eight Conference at the time, went 25-10 in that span as they averaged almost 34 points per game and won their first sectional championship in 13 years in 2019.

But then the Big Eight disbanded at the end of that school year. They moved to the Southern Indiana Athletic Conference and have gone just 7-16 the past two seasons.

High school football:50 players to watch in Southwestern Indiana

Vincennes was accustomed to being in the hunt for Big Eight titles until realignment reshaped the Southwestern Indiana football scene from three conferences to two. The Alices remain confident they can turn things around, but they have a new perspective now that they're competing against larger schools.

They finished with four wins in 2020, then three last season although they reached their sectional championship game after winning just once in the SIAC.

The Alices are shooting for at least five victories this fall.

"If you get anything above that, you know you're going to have a really good team that's hopefully going to make a deep tournament run," Salters said. "That's kind of where our focus is. It'll be great to win the conference, but our focus is to be playing our best football at the end of the season and then have some success in the tournament."

"We have a lot of pieces this year," junior quarterback Xander Hunt added. "And throughout the offseason this summer we've had a couple of scrimmages and I think we're looking good. We're definitely a team to watch out for."

Their offense has slowed to roughly 15 points per game since they moved conferences, and that includes three shutouts last year. Hunt, however, will be one of the Alices' key pieces now that he's healthy again.

He played corner for the first three games last season and was inserted at quarterback against Central in Week 4. Then he broke his collarbone in the third quarter. Vincennes had to scramble to find a replacement under center. The Alices ultimately went back to their original starter, Colten Pfoff, before Zach Steffey took over later in the season.

"Zach did a good job filling in (at quarterback last season)," Hunt said.

Steffey, now a senior, will mostly play at corner and strong safety while Hunt is expected to be back in the starting quarterback role. He will also continue his punting duties alongside sophomore Luke Lindsey, who will be used in the traditional fourth-down style. But if the Alices want to be unconventional and keep defenses on their toes, Hunt more than likely will line up.

"I'd say I'm definitely back to 100 percent," Hunt said. "I'm feeling good for this year."

Another big boost for Vincennes is having senior running back Jackson Johnson in the backfield again. Johnson tore his ACL before the start of last season and was projected to be the starter for the Alices. Elijah Hovland was the next man up and finished with 907 yards as he made Second Team All-SIAC.

IHSAA football:Mapping out each week's must-see game in Southwest Indiana

"We're excited to see Jackson back on the field after missing a whole season," Salters said. "I'm sure he is as well. He's a tough kid."

Fellow senior Dejuan Gillis will return as a slot receiver and strong safety. While he mostly played defense last season and was the Alices' second-leading tackler, Salters is looking for him to get even more touches on offense. Gillis had 206 scrimmage yards and a rushing touchdown last year.

"He was always the kid who made the impactful plays," Salters said of Gillis. "He's a really good athlete. He can make things happen once he gets the ball."

Vincennes established depth after taking some lumps the past couple of years. With a more veteran presence, it's in a good place to take a step forward and compete within the SIAC.

Courier & Press sports reporter Treasure Washington can be reached via her email, treasure.washington@courierpress.com, and on Twitter @Twashington490.

Vincennes Lincoln Alices

Last year: 3-9 (1-8 Southern Indiana Athletic Conference)

Head coach: Levi Salters (32-26 in 6th year at school)

Key players to watch

Tanner Gilbert (RB, Sr.), Dejuan Gillis (WR/DB/KR, Sr.), Xander Hunt (QB/P, Jr.), Jackson Johnson (RB, Sr.), Zach Steffey (QB/DB, Sr.)

The Alices' three biggest games

Aug. 19 at Bosse: Vincennes managed just 156 yards offensively against the Bulldogs last year and fell 16-14 at home. Prior to the loss, the Alices won four of their previous five meetings against Bosse.

Sept. 9 at Central: This is the only SIAC opponent the Alices defeated last season and considering it also marks the game in which Hunt broke his collarbone, he's already motivated to see if his team can knock off the Bears again.

Sept. 23 vs. Harrison: The recent meetings between these two teams haven't been particularly close, but this is a defacto rubber match. The Warriors won by 26 last year while the Alices won by 18 in 2020. They previously hadn't played since the 1970s.

Previously: Gibson Southern | Mater Dei | Harrison | Boonville | Central | Princeton | Jasper | Bosse | Forest Park | North Posey | Memorial

IN THIS ARTICLE
