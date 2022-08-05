Looking Back: Lost songs of Hemingway's mom

One hundred years ago, the Aug. 3, 1922 Charlevoix Sentinel reported on the latest boating event that brought thousands of people into town. “A SUCCESSFUL REGATTA. Charlevoix Yacht Club is Enthusiastic Over 1922 Event. Pine Lake was a superb scene during last week when for three days various types of water craft were being put over courses in trials of speed, many of which were contenders for (sterling silver) trophy cups to be awarded to winners of each of the several events scheduled for regatta days.

“Weather conditions were exceptionally fine, apparently made to order for the Charlevoix Yacht Club (founded by the Chicago Club resort as the Pine Lake Yacht Club in 1911), those who participated in the several events and for the many enthusiastic spectators and lovers of water craft handling and speed devotees, all tending toward making the 1922 effort the best in the history of the association. Boats owned by residents of Chicago, Milwaukee, Detroit and Saint Louis were entered in class events, (including) the winner of the recent Chicago-Mackinac Island yacht races.

“That the annual regatta was a complete success is evidenced by the many pleasant and complimentary expressions made by participants, spectators and club members generally and the total absence of criticism throughout and subsequent to the meeting.”

The Charlevoix Courier reported that the yacht club expected the following year’s regatta would be double the size.

Charlevoix had been experiencing summer regattas of all shapes and sizes since the late 1860s. Many of the most important were those initiated by the Belvedere and Chicago Clubs resorts, an intense rivalry, augmented by similar events initiated by local townspeople. Often there were at least two in a summer. These regattas eventually grew into enormous events that attracted both entrants and spectators from across the nation to participate in a multitude of races. By 1892, a 25-mile race on Lake Michigan was one of them. The prizes awarded could be worth a small fortune. But interest and enthusiasm by all involved waxed and waned over the decades, until the event gradually morphed throughout the 1920s and early 1930s into our nationally known Venetian Festival.

Fifty years later, the Aug. 2, 1972 Charlevoix Courier reported that a small musical treasure had been discovered in a local basement. “’Lovely Walloona’ Found in Bridge-st. Basement. Turn back the clock 71 years to the summer of 1901 at the tiny Charlevoix County hamlet of Clarion near the shores of Walloon Lake. The Reverend L. B. Carpenter has completed his morning service at the Methodist Church and the parishioners, including Dr. and Mrs. Clarence Hemingway, are leaving the church.

“The Hemingways are among the first resorters to inhabit the shores of Walloon Lake. On Sundays, they travel by boat to Walloon Village, where they hire a horse and rig to carry them over the hill to Clarion. This Sunday they don’t plan to return right away. Dr. Hemingway has been attending to Rev. Carpenter’s daughter who was ill with rheumatic fever and has made several calls at the Carpenter home. This Sunday the Carpenters have invited the Hemingways for dinner. Mrs. Hemingway, an accomplished musician, has tucked away in her handbag a copy of a song she has written called ‘Lovely Walloona.” It is intended as a gift for one of the Carpenter’s daughters, Ruth, who is studying music.

“After dinner, Ruth sits at the piano and plays the music while Mrs. Hemingway sings the lyrics. Before she leaves, Mrs. Hemingway autographs the music: Miss Ruth Carpenter, Compliments of the composer. Through the years, Ruth Carpenter cherished her autographed copy of ‘Lovely Walloona,’ even before the Hemingway’s son, Ernest, became one of America’s foremost authors. Miss Ruth Carpenter eventually married Archie Belding, a young schoolteacher who was to become Charlevoix County superintendent of schools and one of Charlevoix’s first real estate agents.

“’Lovely Walloona’ traveled with Mrs. Belding when she moved from Clarion to Charlevoix and she played it from time to time for relatives and friends. Then mysteriously the music disappeared. Mrs. Belding searched her home at 220 Antrim Street dozens of times without finding it. Then in June the Belding Real Estate office was moved from its old location at 113 Bridge-st. (now Scovie’s restaurant) to the Oleson Shopping Plaza. While cleaning out the basement, members of the family found their mother’s autographed copy of ‘Lovely Walloona,’ and have put it in the family archives.”