Shay Elementary demolition set for September, walkthrough planned for Aug. 17

HARBOR SPRINGS — In just a few short months, where Shay Elementary School currently stands will be a pile of dirt and old memories.

After a bond proposal for Harbor Springs Public Schools passed in May, plans to demolish Shay Elementary and build a new structure in the same location were put in place.

The project — funded by a $41.85 million bond — begins with a planned demolition around mid-September. Brad Plackemeier, Harbor Springs Public Schools superintendent, said the demolition would take around a month to complete.

Before then, Harbor Springs is opening the school for a community walkthrough, allowing people to see the school one last time before it's demolished.

The walkthrough is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Currently housing second through fourth graders, the school is being demolished to build a new school for grades K-4. After the building is built, Blackbird Elementary — which presently holds preschoolers through first graders — will become an early childhood center offering year-round early child care opportunities. Preschool classes will continue to be held at the center.

Plackemeier said he is excited to see people from all age spans visit, from people who were there when the building was first opened, to children that attended the school just a few months ago.

“I think there'll be a big age span, which will be cool,” he said.

While they won’t be ready at the walkthrough, souvenir bricks will be available for people who want something to commemorate Shay after the demolition begins. Things like nameplates and plaques will be available too, Plackemeier said.

Construction plans

After September’s demolition, the construction of the new building — led by Lansing, Michigan’s The Christman Company — will begin in spring.

While the main portion of the first phase of the project — which will cost a little over $16 million, Plackemeier said — is in building the elementary school, there are plans to add air conditioning to Blackbird to accommodate for year-round care better.

The second phase of projects are set to occur in 2024.

During the construction process, second graders will attend Blackbird Elementary, while third and fourth graders will go to Harbor Springs Middle School, which usually houses students between fifth and eighth grade.

Plackemeier said there are no capacity concerns with the extra grades.

“Every class has a classroom,” he said.

The goal is to have the building ready by the first day of school in fall 2024.

Currently, the construction group is meeting with the school district about once a month to start working on designs and decide what bigger picture features they may want, like how the parking lot and drop off loops will be set up. Decisions regarding what classrooms will look like and what technology will be included will be discussed soon.

“That's pretty exciting,” Plackemeier said. “I think that people that have been in the current Shay know it's served its time and done well.”

Plackemeier has only been serving in the role of superintendent for about a month, taking over after the prior superintendent, Michael Behrmann, retired. Plackemeier said he’s enjoyed overseeing the project in this new role.

“I have enjoyed this role at helping plan timelines and just working with different groups as to what they want to see — not only the new elementary school, but the upgrades to the other buildings that we're doing,” he said.