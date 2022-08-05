ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harbor Springs, MI

Shay Elementary demolition set for September, walkthrough planned for Aug. 17

By Karly Graham, The Petoskey News-Review
Petoskey News Review
Petoskey News Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gj2dx_0h5qM4rl00

HARBOR SPRINGS — In just a few short months, where Shay Elementary School currently stands will be a pile of dirt and old memories.

After a bond proposal for Harbor Springs Public Schools passed in May, plans to demolish Shay Elementary and build a new structure in the same location were put in place.

The project — funded by a $41.85 million bond — begins with a planned demolition around mid-September. Brad Plackemeier, Harbor Springs Public Schools superintendent, said the demolition would take around a month to complete.

Before then, Harbor Springs is opening the school for a community walkthrough, allowing people to see the school one last time before it's demolished.

The walkthrough is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

: Shay Elementary demolition set for this summer and fall

Currently housing second through fourth graders, the school is being demolished to build a new school for grades K-4. After the building is built, Blackbird Elementary — which presently holds preschoolers through first graders — will become an early childhood center offering year-round early child care opportunities. Preschool classes will continue to be held at the center.

Plackemeier said he is excited to see people from all age spans visit, from people who were there when the building was first opened, to children that attended the school just a few months ago.

“I think there'll be a big age span, which will be cool,” he said.

While they won’t be ready at the walkthrough, souvenir bricks will be available for people who want something to commemorate Shay after the demolition begins. Things like nameplates and plaques will be available too, Plackemeier said.

Construction plans

After September’s demolition, the construction of the new building — led by Lansing, Michigan’s The Christman Company — will begin in spring.

While the main portion of the first phase of the project — which will cost a little over $16 million, Plackemeier said — is in building the elementary school, there are plans to add air conditioning to Blackbird to accommodate for year-round care better.

The second phase of projects are set to occur in 2024.

During the construction process, second graders will attend Blackbird Elementary, while third and fourth graders will go to Harbor Springs Middle School, which usually houses students between fifth and eighth grade.

Plackemeier said there are no capacity concerns with the extra grades.

“Every class has a classroom,” he said.

The goal is to have the building ready by the first day of school in fall 2024.

Currently, the construction group is meeting with the school district about once a month to start working on designs and decide what bigger picture features they may want, like how the parking lot and drop off loops will be set up. Decisions regarding what classrooms will look like and what technology will be included will be discussed soon.

“That's pretty exciting,” Plackemeier said. “I think that people that have been in the current Shay know it's served its time and done well.”

Subscribe:Check out our offers and read the local news that matters to you

Plackemeier has only been serving in the role of superintendent for about a month, taking over after the prior superintendent, Michael Behrmann, retired. Plackemeier said he’s enjoyed overseeing the project in this new role.

“I have enjoyed this role at helping plan timelines and just working with different groups as to what they want to see — not only the new elementary school, but the upgrades to the other buildings that we're doing,” he said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Old Mission Gazette

Old Mission Mystery – Where Were These 1946 Photos Taken?

It’s been a while since I’ve posted an Old Mission Mystery, and I’m hoping you’ll be able to shed some light on this one. Tom Sheffer sent me some photos taken in 1946 of him and his mother, Virginia (Valleau) Sheffer, on the Old Mission Peninsula. Tom’s dad was Francis “Butch” Sheffer, who grew up on a farm in Cedar, worked as a mechanic at Waddell Buick in Traverse City, and later drove a truck for Dixon Distributing Company before buying his own farm in retirement, using a team of horses to farm.
OLD MISSION, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
City
Harbor Springs, MI
Harbor Springs, MI
Government
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Harbor Springs, MI
Education
nbc25news.com

Cheboygan man sentenced to life in prison for killing wife in 1975

STURGEON BAY, WI, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Richard Pierce was sentenced Friday in a Wisconsin courtroom to life in prison plus three more years for killing his wife Carol Jean. Carol's body has never been recovered since she went missing in September 1975, in Door County, Wisconsin. Richard moved to Cheboygan, shortly...
CHEBOYGAN, MI
abc12.com

Northern Michigan man crashes stolen vehicle through garage door

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a Northern Michigan man after he allegedly drove a stolen vehicle the wrong way on I-75, ran off on foot, stole another vehicle and ran away from officers last week. Michigan State Police say the suspect crashed the second stolen vehicle through the...
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News#Souvenir#Shay Elementary School
MISportsNow

NASCAR’s Brad Keselowski Visits Camp Grayling

GRAYLING – NASCAR is making its way to Michigan this weekend with the running of the Firekeepers 400 at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday. It’s a homecoming of sorts for Michigan native and NASCAR driver and owner Brad Keselowski. Keselowski accepted an invitation Friday to visit the troops...
GRAYLING, MI
recordpatriot.com

Northern Michigan man brandishing handgun during argument arrested

A 31-year-old Gaylord man has been taken into custody following an incident where he allegedly brandished a handgun during an argument about someone speeding down the road, Michigan State Police reported. Around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, troopers for the MSP Gaylord Post responded to a report of an...
GAYLORD, MI
Up North Voice

Alleged thief steals jeep, drives though garage door

OTSEGO COUNTY – On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at approximately 5:35 p.m. troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post responded to a wrong way driver on I-75 in Near Old State Road. Troopers located the now abandoned vehicle, a 2007 Toyota, on the shoulder of the south bound lane of travel facing north. The driver had fled on foot. Dispatch advised there were reports of a man running across south I-75 Hwy on foot headed west off the freeway. Troopers searched the area and were unable to locate the man. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
Petoskey News Review

Petoskey News Review

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petoskey, MI from Petoskey News-Review.

 http://petoskeynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy