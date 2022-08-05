This weekend's Polish Festival to take over Boyne Falls
BOYNE FALLS — The 47th annual Polish Festival has already kicked off in Boyne Falls, with Thursday's car show and amusement rides. However, the rest of the weekend is packed with even more celebrations.
This year's festival runs Thursday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 7 with a variety of family-friendly activities, including a parade, live entertainment, polka dancing, the fan-favorite mud run and more.
The News-Review was unsuccessful in reaching someone with the festival for comment. However, below is the festival's schedule of events yet to happen:
Friday, Aug. 5 (Youth Day)
- 9 a.m. – Youth Day games begin and end at noon
- 11 a.m. – Polka Tent opens with music beginning at noon
- 11 a.m. – Concessions and native amusements opens
- 1 p.m. – Youth Bike parade
- 2 p.m. – Bump-N-Run pits open
- 4-9 p.m. – Hudson Township Auxiliary Bingo
- 6 p.m. – Bump-N-Run
- 1 a.m. – Polka Tent closes
Saturday, Aug. 6
- 11 a.m. – Polka Tent opens with music beginning at noon
- 11 a.m. – Concessions and native amusements opens
- 11 a.m. – Grand Royale parade
- 11 a.m. – Methodist Church bake sale
- Noon–9 p.m. – Hudson Township Auxiliary Bingo
- 12:30 p.m. – Recognition of royalty
- 2:30 p.m. – Cornhole tournament registration
- 3 p.m. – Cornhole tournament starts
- 1 a.m. – Polka Tent closes
Sunday, Aug. 7
- 9 a.m. – Mass for the 19th Sunday of Ordinary Time
- 11 a.m. – Concessions and native amusements opens
- Noon–5 p.m. – Hudson Township Auxiliary Bingo
- Noon – Polka Tent opens
- Noon – 4-Wheel drive mud run
- 10 p.m. – Native amusements carnival closes
- 11 p.m. – Polka Tent closes
More information about this year's Boyne Falls Polish Festival can be found online at www.boynefallspolishfestival.com.
