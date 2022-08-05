ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boyne Falls, MI

This weekend's Polish Festival to take over Boyne Falls

By Sean Miller, The Petoskey News-Review
Petoskey News Review
Petoskey News Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nYPNJ_0h5qM3z200

BOYNE FALLS — The 47th annual Polish Festival has already kicked off in Boyne Falls, with Thursday's car show and amusement rides. However, the rest of the weekend is packed with even more celebrations.

This year's festival runs Thursday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 7 with a variety of family-friendly activities, including a parade, live entertainment, polka dancing, the fan-favorite mud run and more.

The News-Review was unsuccessful in reaching someone with the festival for comment. However, below is the festival's schedule of events yet to happen:

Friday, Aug. 5 (Youth Day)

  • 9 a.m. – Youth Day games begin and end at noon
  • 11 a.m. – Polka Tent opens with music beginning at noon
  • 11 a.m. – Concessions and native amusements opens
  • 1 p.m. – Youth Bike parade
  • 2 p.m. – Bump-N-Run pits open
  • 4-9 p.m. – Hudson Township Auxiliary Bingo
  • 6 p.m. – Bump-N-Run
  • 1 a.m. – Polka Tent closes

Saturday, Aug. 6

  • 11 a.m. – Polka Tent opens with music beginning at noon
  • 11 a.m. – Concessions and native amusements opens
  • 11 a.m. – Grand Royale parade
  • 11 a.m. – Methodist Church bake sale
  • Noon–9 p.m. – Hudson Township Auxiliary Bingo
  • 12:30 p.m. – Recognition of royalty
  • 2:30 p.m. – Cornhole tournament registration
  • 3 p.m. – Cornhole tournament starts
  • 1 a.m. – Polka Tent closes

Sunday, Aug. 7

  • 9 a.m. – Mass for the 19th Sunday of Ordinary Time
  • 11 a.m. – Concessions and native amusements opens
  • Noon–5 p.m. – Hudson Township Auxiliary Bingo
  • Noon – Polka Tent opens
  • Noon – 4-Wheel drive mud run
  • 10 p.m. – Native amusements carnival closes
  • 11 p.m. – Polka Tent closes

More information about this year's Boyne Falls Polish Festival can be found online at www.boynefallspolishfestival.com.

Contact reporter Sean Miller at smiller@petoskeynews.com. Follow him on Twitter, @seanmillerpnr, and Instagram, @sean_everest.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Old Mission Gazette

Old Mission Mystery – Where Were These 1946 Photos Taken?

It’s been a while since I’ve posted an Old Mission Mystery, and I’m hoping you’ll be able to shed some light on this one. Tom Sheffer sent me some photos taken in 1946 of him and his mother, Virginia (Valleau) Sheffer, on the Old Mission Peninsula. Tom’s dad was Francis “Butch” Sheffer, who grew up on a farm in Cedar, worked as a mechanic at Waddell Buick in Traverse City, and later drove a truck for Dixon Distributing Company before buying his own farm in retirement, using a team of horses to farm.
OLD MISSION, MI
recordpatriot.com

After fostering, Lake Ann couple adopts sisters on July 15

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Zach and Haley Francis, of Lake Ann, have been licensed foster parents with Child & Family Services for just under a year. While Zach Francis admits he didn’t always know that becoming a foster parent was in his cards,...
LAKE ANN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Society
City
Boyne Falls, MI
MISportsNow

NASCAR’s Brad Keselowski Visits Camp Grayling

GRAYLING – NASCAR is making its way to Michigan this weekend with the running of the Firekeepers 400 at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday. It’s a homecoming of sorts for Michigan native and NASCAR driver and owner Brad Keselowski. Keselowski accepted an invitation Friday to visit the troops...
GRAYLING, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Cheboygan man sentenced to life in prison for killing wife in 1975

STURGEON BAY, WI, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Richard Pierce was sentenced Friday in a Wisconsin courtroom to life in prison plus three more years for killing his wife Carol Jean. Carol's body has never been recovered since she went missing in September 1975, in Door County, Wisconsin. Richard moved to Cheboygan, shortly...
CHEBOYGAN, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Miller
abc12.com

Northern Michigan man crashes stolen vehicle through garage door

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a Northern Michigan man after he allegedly drove a stolen vehicle the wrong way on I-75, ran off on foot, stole another vehicle and ran away from officers last week. Michigan State Police say the suspect crashed the second stolen vehicle through the...
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
Up North Voice

Alleged thief steals jeep, drives though garage door

OTSEGO COUNTY – On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at approximately 5:35 p.m. troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post responded to a wrong way driver on I-75 in Near Old State Road. Troopers located the now abandoned vehicle, a 2007 Toyota, on the shoulder of the south bound lane of travel facing north. The driver had fled on foot. Dispatch advised there were reports of a man running across south I-75 Hwy on foot headed west off the freeway. Troopers searched the area and were unable to locate the man. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Northern Michigan man brandishing handgun during argument arrested

A 31-year-old Gaylord man has been taken into custody following an incident where he allegedly brandished a handgun during an argument about someone speeding down the road, Michigan State Police reported. Around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, troopers for the MSP Gaylord Post responded to a report of an...
GAYLORD, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Gaylord man arrested after brandishing firearm while intoxicated

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Gaylord man has been arrested after brandishing a handgun while intoxicated, according to Michigan State Police. Gavin VanLuchene, 31, has been arraigned for one of brandishing a firearm in public and one count of possessing a firearm under the influence, MSP said. VanLuchene was...
GAYLORD, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Carnival#Youth Day#Parade#Polish#The News Review#Methodist Church#Recognition#Cornhole
9&10 News

Gaylord Man Arrested After Threatening Another Person With Handgun in Public

A Gaylord man was arraigned for one count brandish firearm in public and one count firearm possess under the influence Monday, according to Michigan State Police. On August 4, troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post were sent to Estelle Road in Hayes Township for a report of an assault with a dangerous weapon, MSP says. The victim and his passenger were driving to a residence on Estelle Road, and when they arrived Gavin VanLuchene, 31, confronted the victim about speeding.
GAYLORD, MI
Petoskey News Review

Petoskey News Review

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petoskey, MI from Petoskey News-Review.

 http://petoskeynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy