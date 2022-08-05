This weekend's Polish Festival to take over Boyne Falls

BOYNE FALLS — The 47th annual Polish Festival has already kicked off in Boyne Falls, with Thursday's car show and amusement rides. However, the rest of the weekend is packed with even more celebrations.

This year's festival runs Thursday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 7 with a variety of family-friendly activities, including a parade, live entertainment, polka dancing, the fan-favorite mud run and more.

The News-Review was unsuccessful in reaching someone with the festival for comment. However, below is the festival's schedule of events yet to happen:

Friday, Aug. 5 (Youth Day)

9 a.m. – Youth Day games begin and end at noon

11 a.m. – Polka Tent opens with music beginning at noon

11 a.m. – Concessions and native amusements opens

1 p.m. – Youth Bike parade

2 p.m. – Bump-N-Run pits open

4-9 p.m. – Hudson Township Auxiliary Bingo

6 p.m. – Bump-N-Run

1 a.m. – Polka Tent closes

Saturday, Aug. 6

11 a.m. – Polka Tent opens with music beginning at noon

11 a.m. – Concessions and native amusements opens

11 a.m. – Grand Royale parade

11 a.m. – Methodist Church bake sale

Noon–9 p.m. – Hudson Township Auxiliary Bingo

12:30 p.m. – Recognition of royalty

2:30 p.m. – Cornhole tournament registration

3 p.m. – Cornhole tournament starts

1 a.m. – Polka Tent closes

Sunday, Aug. 7

9 a.m. – Mass for the 19th Sunday of Ordinary Time

11 a.m. – Concessions and native amusements opens

Noon–5 p.m. – Hudson Township Auxiliary Bingo

Noon – Polka Tent opens

Noon – 4-Wheel drive mud run

10 p.m. – Native amusements carnival closes

11 p.m. – Polka Tent closes

More information about this year's Boyne Falls Polish Festival can be found online at www.boynefallspolishfestival.com.

Contact reporter Sean Miller at smiller@petoskeynews.com. Follow him on Twitter, @seanmillerpnr, and Instagram, @sean_everest.