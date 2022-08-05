ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Wage survey aims to help businesses attract and retain employees

By Tess Ware, The Petoskey News-Review
Petoskey News Review
Petoskey News Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DPRg4_0h5qLxqu00

For the first time since 2013, Networks Northwest conducted a survey of northwest lower Michigan to determine how much money workers in different industries were making.

The survey launched in March through Survey Monkey and was sent to employers at businesses of all sizes, as well as schools and nonprofit organizations to get a full scope of data. Links to the survey were sent out through Constant Contact and through direct email. Email lists from Networks Northwest and eight other partners were combined to create a list of survey recipients.

Subscribe:Check out our offers and read the local news that matters to you

After sending the survey link to thousands of employers across the 10 county region, they received 448 total responses, a 40 percent increase over the 2013 survey. Networks Northwest was able to compile data for 29 job families with a total of 677 jobs.

“I think we learned a lot from the (survey) we had done in 2013. We had started planning and developing this survey back in April 2021. We pulled together focus groups and we took steps to be very intentional, partnering with our local economic development organizations, our chamber of commerces, I think we took better strides to increase participation,” said Chief Program Officer for Networks Northwest Jessica Willis.

“I think there was a real hunger for it as well. People were very interested in it. So I think it was a combination of a couple of things; getting the word out, being more intentional, but also there was clearly a need in the community to want to get this information.”

According to the Department of Technology, Management and Budget unemployment report released on July 28, northwest lower Michigan experienced a 10 percent increase in unemployment in the month of June, but employment has increased by about 5 percent over the year.

“Most of Michigan’s regional jobless rates saw typical June increases,” said Wayne

Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic

Initiatives, in a press release. “June nonfarm jobs increased throughout the state as seasonal hiring continued across multiple industries.”

The Networks Northwest survey reflected growth over the last nine years as the size of industries and types of jobs increased since the survey in 2013, which had 22 job families and 406 occupations.

The top three industries identified in the survey were manufacturing, not-for-profit and hospitality/food service/personal care. The top three occupations fell under office administration, executive management and finance.

Networks Northwest has put significant energy into expanding the manufacturing industry in the region as a way to diversify the economy and expand beyond reliance on seasonal industries like tourism.

According to the most recent job report, northwest lower Michigan’s civilian labor force has increased by 3 percent since last year, going from 150,500 in June 2021 to 155,000 in June 2022. This is supported by the 2020 census, which showed a 4.3 percent increase in Emmet County’s population since 2010.

The goal of the wage survey is to allow employers to compare themselves to other local employers in the same industry.

“We look at it as just one tool, a very important tool, for businesses to use in order to attract talent, as well as to retain talent. That's really important right now,” Willis said.

“But I also like to look in longer terms as well, this can be useful for even training providers, educators, colleges to really look at the industries and (provide) career pathways, career training programs that can meet that need that we see out there. So I think there's kind of an immediate application that businesses can use it for, but I think it's also a really good planning tool for that sector of our workforce, the career and training providers.”

Willis said Networks Northwest is aiming to do a similar survey every two to three years in order to get a more accurate look at changes in employment and specific industries, especially during major events like the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is really our first step in trying to continue on a cycle so that in another two, three years, we'll have a better comparison to see which industries are growing, which are declining, it will just be a clearer picture than comparing from 2013,” Willis said.

Contact reporter Tess Ware at tware@petoskeynews.com. Follow her on Twitter, @Tess_Petoskey

Comments / 0

Related
1470 WFNT

This Michigan Town Will Pay You Big Money If You’re Willing to Move There

If you're willing to move, you may be able to pocket $15,000. Several communities across the United States are introducing programs like this, and Michigan is included. Many companies across the country are giving their employees the opportunity to work from home. Can we realistically say that this may be the one good thing that came from the coronavirus pandemic? Not only is this a huge perk for employees, but companies are saving fortunes on real estate, office space, and utilities.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan supplied $40M for marijuana research. Here's what it's funding

Two Michigan universities and a California-based marijuana research group are using about $40 million in Michigan marijuana tax revenue to research the therapeutic effects of cannabis on veterans suffering from suicidality and post-traumatic stress disorder. Wayne State University, the University of Michigan and a marijuana research organization called MAPS (Multidisciplinary...
MICHIGAN STATE
interlochenpublicradio.org

Michigan set to sell first carbon credits from state land

Michigan is home to nearly 4 million acres of state-owned forests – more than anywhere else in the country. That land is critical to the state’s forest product industry, and also generates revenue through tourism, hunting and fishing. But now, these trees will be at the center of...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Michigan

(Stacker) - Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Emmet County, MI
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
whmi.com

Michigan's Largest Veteran Event In Fowlerville This Weekend

Area veterans can enjoy a day of camaraderie and learn about a wide variety of veteran-specific resources during a big event this weekend. Vet Fest will take place this Saturday from noon to 4pm at the Fowlerville Fairgrounds. Vet Fest is a free event for all active duty, retired, or military veteran families.
FOWLERVILLE, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Town Will Pay You $15,000 to Move There

Living in Michigan is pretty grand, if you ask me. We have all the seasons, and even though I could do without winter, there’s something special about spring starting up, and it’s something you just wouldn’t feel in a warmer climate. That said, now, a Michigan town is actually paying people to move there- and they could pay you.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Constant Contact
wcsx.com

Michigan’s 10 Fastest-Growing Cities

Michigan is already the 10th most populated state in the U.S., and now, certain cities in the Mitten are growing. The latest Census data shows that 10 Michigan cities are growing at a faster rate than any others, so if you’re looking to start a small business or find a job, these places might be a good bet.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcmu.org

Michigan DNR settles lawsuit with Michigan Fish Producers Association

A class-action lawsuit against the Michigan Department of Natural Resources has reached a settlement. Details of the settlement have yet to be made public. The Michigan Fish Producers Association sued the Michigan DNR over regulations that producers claimed interfered with their livelihoods. Michael Perry is an attorney who represents the...
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

The Sugar Factory Ruins of Bay City, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When Michigan’s lumber trade began taking a nosedive in the late 1800s, what were we supposed to do for income? The Upper Peninsula had mining but what about in the lower half of the mitten?
BAY CITY, MI
95.3 MNC

Cannabis industry hiring in southwest Michigan

Looking for a new job? The budding cannabis industry in southwest Michigan is hiring. The Southland Farms Marijuana Dispensary in Niles needs workers. The dispensary has five grow rooms and a high-end retail shop for customers seeking a relaxing cannabis purchase experience. The dispensary will fully open in September. Puff...
NILES, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
Michigan Advance

A West Michigan library faces closure after voters defund it over LGBTQ+ books

A small West Michigan library was essentially defunded in this week’s primary election in a dispute over the LGBTQ+ material in its collection, although advocates say it represents more than just a dispute over books, but an assault on personal liberties. What is normally a routine millage renewal for the Patmos Library in Ottawa County’s […] The post A West Michigan library faces closure after voters defund it over LGBTQ+ books appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcmu.org

A tiny wasp could give hope to northern Michigan cherry farmers

Scientists, cherry growers, and self-professed "science nerds" peered into a box of test tubes to get a glimpse of a tiny wasp. Inside the MSU's Northwest Michigan Horticultural Research Station, at the top of a hill overlooking cherry orchards and rolling farmland, there's hope that the samba wasp — no bigger than a grain of rice — could change the region's agricultural landscape for the better.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Dixon targets pandemic policies, inflation burden during CPAC address

Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon urged conservatives this weekend to support her campaign in a speech that criticized Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's pandemic policies and linked the Democratic governor to the Biden administration's struggles to rein in inflation. Dixon made the comments at the 2022 Conservative Political Action Conference in...
MICHIGAN STATE
jtv.tv

More Than 200 Motorcycles Escort Michigan Vietnam Wall

A member of the Michigan Vietnam Replica Wall escort motorcade thanks veterans for their service as the wall is delivered and set up at James J. Keeley Park. (August 7, 2022 4:13 PM) That rumble heard across northern Jackson County on Sunday morning was a personal escort. More than 200...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Petoskey News Review

Petoskey News Review

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petoskey, MI from Petoskey News-Review.

 http://petoskeynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy