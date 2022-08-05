ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Beaver Island collects input for island planning

By Staff reports
Petoskey News Review
Petoskey News Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O5wu6_0h5qLwyB00

BEAVER ISLAND — What does Beaver Island want to become? A joint planning commission of the island’s two townships is working with their fellow citizens to find out.

The public is invited to participate in an open house from 2-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17 in the Beaver Island Community Center at 26215 Main St. Online participation is also available through the St. James and Peaine township websites at www.stjamestwp.org and www.peainetwp.org.

The master plan update is exploring ways to best protect the island’s unique cultural and natural resources while planning for growth and development. Ever-changing conditions such as COVID-19, the housing market, remote-based and service-based workforces, and accessibility to infrastructure and services make Beaver Island a unique place to plan for and live in.

The open house is intended to inform participants of the master planning effort and to collect and discuss feedback from individual participants on desired updates to the plan, which was last updated in 2017. The joint planning commission, in collaboration with the nonprofit Land Information Access Association (LIAA), will meet with stakeholders to discuss challenges and opportunities for the island. Participants in the open house will be asked to review and prioritize current goals and objectives and provide comments. Anyone is welcome to attend and give input.

For more information contact LIAA Community Planner Lee Maynard at lmaynard@liaa.org or at the office (231) 929-3696 or mobile (231) 676-9344.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaver Island#Mobile#Liaa Community
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Petoskey News Review

Petoskey News Review

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petoskey, MI from Petoskey News-Review.

 http://petoskeynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy