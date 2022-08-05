Independence Village invites all to 'Aging Gracefully Symposium' event

PETOSKEY — Independence Village of Petoskey is hosting the ‘Aging Gracefully Symposium,’ and the next event will be from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at the community.

At this next event, Neil Shawn at Retirement and Investment Planning Inc., and detective Matt Leirstein at Emmet County Sheriff’s Department, will be discussing long-term care insurance and the value in planning for the future and senior scams reported in Emmet County.

Throughout this series, experts who have dedicated their lives to helping seniors understand the aging process will provide advice and resources to help attendees prepare to age with grace. The events will cover a variety of topics, including aging with confidence, wellness and safety, estate and future planning, and more.

The deadline to register is the Friday before each event. To RSVP for the upcoming event, please call (231) 348-8498 by Friday, Aug. 5.

Independence Village of Petoskey is proud to be a part of StoryPoint Group and offers independent living and enhanced living options. The community is located at 965 Hager Drive in Petoskey. To learn more about the community or to speak with the Independence Village of Petoskey team, call (231) 348-8498.