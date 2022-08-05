ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaylord, MI

Gaylord man to face assault, domestic violence charges

By Staff reports
Petoskey News Review
3 days ago
 3 days ago
GAYLORD — Michigan State Police troopers on July 30 were dispatched to take a report of a domestic assault that occurred earlier in the day in Bagley Township.

The victim alleged she and her boyfriend, 25-year-old Raymond Dee Lopshire from Gaylord, had gotten into an argument in the morning. During the argument, Lopshire allegedly began assaulting her and choked her. She left with her daughter and went to Lopshire’s mother’s home.

Lopshire came to his mother’s home and confronted her again. As she attempted to leave in her vehicle, Lopshire also got in and refused to exit the vehicle. He assaulted her a second time inside the vehicle before exiting.

Troopers arrested Lopshire at his residence and lodged him in the Otsego County Jail. He was arraigned in the 87-A District Court in Otsego County for one count assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, and one count domestic violence.

He was given a $5,000 personal recognizance bond. His next scheduled court appearance is on Aug. 11.

Petoskey News Review

