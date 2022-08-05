ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlevoix, MI

Charlevoix Township Fire Department hosting fundraiser for injured firefighter

By Staff reports
Petoskey News Review
Petoskey News Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2we3mm_0h5qLsRH00

CHARLEVOIX — The Charlevoix Township Fire Department is holding a car wash to raise funds for an injured firefighter.

The event will start at 10 a.m. on Aug. 6 at the Charlevoix Township Fire Department, 8977 Martin Road, and end when the last car is washed.

The fire department is hosting the car wash with an open house to help support one of their own brothers who was injured during an apparatus accident while responding to an emergency.

All proceeds will go directly to the injured firefighter to help with this unfortunate event.

There will also be opportunities to visit the station, view the equipment and play games for the kids.

If unable to attend but still would like to donate, please contact (231) 675-5600.

Comments / 0

 

