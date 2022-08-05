Florida Senate showdown: Law enforcement members backing Rubio blast former police chief Demings

And Rubio has done what exactly for the state of florida except try to look relevant! Im afraid looking and being are two totally differnt things!!!
Voters across the Country NO LONGER WANT trumpism, NO LONGER WANT desantism, NO LONGER WANT the Government making decisions for them on contraception, how they provide healthcare for their own body, what books their family read, etc. etc.Republicans have gone completely RADICAL telling people how they will be forced to live their lives!!We are a FREE COUNTRY AND WE WILL NOT LET A GROUP moms for Liberty EVER DICTATE TO OUR SCHOOL BOARD. This will not happen. We told you in 2020 that we would eliminate trump for good and we/our teams and voters did!We will never let desantis ruin what DISNEY BRINGS TO OUR STATE AND ECONOMY. NOT GOING TO HAPPEN!!Republicans. RED STATES LAST NIGHT COMPLETELY TURNED AGAINST THE REPUBLICAN REGIME. The Blue Democrat Leadership will do exactly we did in 2020. WE LIVE IN A FREE COUNTRY AND 2022 and 2024 will vote overwhelmingly Blue. Mike and Sherri CoppageTEAM. THIS GOES ACROSS THE USA
Thank you: VOTERS IN RED STATES SAID “NO” TO REPUBLICANS. YOU WILL NOT DICTATE HOW WE WILL LIVE OUR LIVES IN A FREE COUNTRY!!! Our USA!!!WomenVeteransTeachers Anti TrumpersPro Democracy AmericansALL AMERICANS WHO WANT TO MOVE AWAY FROM RADICALISM!!Mike and Sherri Coppage
