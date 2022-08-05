ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Senate showdown: Law enforcement members backing Rubio blast former police chief Demings

By Paul Steinhauser
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago
RC{mom}6 La.
20h ago

And Rubio has done what exactly for the state of florida except try to look relevant! Im afraid looking and being are two totally differnt things!!!

NAVY SEAL SNIPER
3d ago

Voters across the Country NO LONGER WANT trumpism, NO LONGER WANT desantism, NO LONGER WANT the Government making decisions for them on contraception, how they provide healthcare for their own body, what books their family read, etc. etc.Republicans have gone completely RADICAL telling people how they will be forced to live their lives!!We are a FREE COUNTRY AND WE WILL NOT LET A GROUP moms for Liberty EVER DICTATE TO OUR SCHOOL BOARD. This will not happen. We told you in 2020 that we would eliminate trump for good and we/our teams and voters did!We will never let desantis ruin what DISNEY BRINGS TO OUR STATE AND ECONOMY. NOT GOING TO HAPPEN!!Republicans. RED STATES LAST NIGHT COMPLETELY TURNED AGAINST THE REPUBLICAN REGIME. The Blue Democrat Leadership will do exactly we did in 2020. WE LIVE IN A FREE COUNTRY AND 2022 and 2024 will vote overwhelmingly Blue. Mike and Sherri CoppageTEAM. THIS GOES ACROSS THE USA

NAVY SEAL SNIPER
3d ago

Thank you: VOTERS IN RED STATES SAID “NO” TO REPUBLICANS. YOU WILL NOT DICTATE HOW WE WILL LIVE OUR LIVES IN A FREE COUNTRY!!! Our USA!!!WomenVeteransTeachers Anti TrumpersPro Democracy AmericansALL AMERICANS WHO WANT TO MOVE AWAY FROM RADICALISM!!Mike and Sherri Coppage

Trump says FBI raided his Florida home, broke into his safe

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump said FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday and broke into his safe, possiblyconnected to a U.S. Justice Department investigation of Trump's removal of official presidential records to the Florida resort.
Letter: Is a “Sleeper” Democrat running as a Republican for the new Congressional territory 15?

Because of redistricting there in Florida, a newly established Congressional voting district 15 has been established. This new voting district has become a “target” for those who want to run for congress because there is currently no incumbent to run against. For this upcoming primary, the field is now crowded with 5 republican congressional candidates. Congressional district 15 encompasses the west side of Lakeland, northeast Hillsborough County, and southern Pasco County.
Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'

A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
