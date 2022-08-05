Donald Trump returns to Wisconsin trying to leave his mark on the Republican gubernatorial primary

There is something slightly odd but perfectly logical about former President Donald Trump’s trip to Waukesha on Friday in his effort to influence the outcome of Wisconsin’s GOP primary for governor.

The odd part is that Milwaukee’s Republican suburbs have been a recurring political disappointment for Trump at election time. They symbolize lost ground for his party in the Trump Era.

The logical part is that Waukesha is still where the votes are for Republicans. The WOW counties outside Milwaukee (Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington) are not as “red” as they used to be. But they remain the largest concentration of GOP voters in the state. Those voters have almost always backed the winner in big Republican primaries and have often determined the outcome.

Trump will headline a rally for construction executive Tim Michels, a leading Republican candidate for governor.

His appearance will come two days after former Vice President Mike Pence campaigned in Waukesha for the other top contender in the Aug. 9 GOP primary, former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch.

Wisconsin is the latest battleground where Trump and his old running mate have taken opposing sides in Republican primaries as they contest their own and their party’s political future.

But the plot lines don’t end there:

This is Trump’s first visit to Wisconsin since he was president. He remains a dominating figure in the GOP. But he is less popular among Republicans than he was as president and is widely disliked outside the Republican base.

Trump’s endorsement of Michels pits him not just against Pence but against former Gov. Scott Walker, the man he drove out of the 2016 presidential race. Walker backs Kleefisch. Polling shows that Trump and Walker both get positive ratings from most GOP voters in Wisconsin — but not entirely from the same GOP voters. There are some pro-Walker voters who don’t like Trump. And there are some pro-Trump voters who don’t like Walker. Which of these two one-time presidential rivals will be on the winning side of the Wisconsin primary?

This week’s dueling Waukesha stops highlight the huge and shifting political role of the WOW counties. The Aug. 9 primary will help answer whether the path to victory in GOP primaries still runs through suburban southeast Wisconsin at a time when the party’s base is increasingly rural. The November general election will help answer a very different question — whether Republicans can arrest or reverse their political erosion in this key region.

All these questions circle back to former president Trump and his political stature out of office.

What does the Wisconsin polling tell us about that?

The first thing it tells us is that Trump has quite negative numbers with the electorate as a whole. This makes him a very mixed blessing for his party come November. He helps mobilize the pro-Trump base but turns off some swing voters and energizes the other side as well.

Combining four statewide surveys conducted over the past 10 months by the Marquette University Law School, 37% of Wisconsin voters view Trump favorably, 57% unfavorably. His positive rating is down about 7 points overall (from 44% to 37%) since he left office. He is deeply unpopular outside his own party, with a favorable rating of 27% among independent voters and 5% among Democrats.

Even within his party, Trump’s popularity has slipped a bit since he was president. From 2020 to 2022, his favorable rating has declined among Republicans and Republican-leaning independents from 84% to 71% in Wisconsin, and the share of Republicans who view him unfavorably has risen from 13% to 21%.

At the same time, Trump still has a positive image among most Republicans here and nationally. That explains how he has been able to boost the fortunes of many of his favored candidates in Republican primaries this year.

Trump’s positive rating this year among GOP voters in Wisconsin (71%) is almost identical to that of Walker, who was viewed favorably by 72% of Republicans and GOP-leaning independents in Marquette’s June poll.

But the polling suggests there are modest differences in their appeal. In the June poll, more than half (56%) of Wisconsin Republicans liked both men. But a quarter of GOP voters were divided over the two Republicans: 13% were pro-Walker but anti-Trump and 11% were pro-Trump but anti-Walker, according to an analysis by Marquette pollster Charles Franklin.

It’s hard to say from the limited pre-primary polling how much these fault lines are affecting the Michels-Kleefisch race, but the numbers tell the story you’d expect them to given the competing endorsements by Trump and Walker.

In the June survey, Kleefisch had a small lead over Michels with pro-Walker voters and Michels had a small lead over Kleefisch with pro-Trump voters. Anti-Trump Republicans clearly favored Kleefisch and anti-Walker Republicans clearly favored Michels. But the sample sizes are small in these last two cases because there simply aren’t large numbers of Wisconsin Republicans who dislike either Trump or Walker.

Trump and Walker both have something on the line next Tuesday. The Kleefisch candidacy is inseparable from her history on the Walker ticket and in the Walker administration. Trump’s endorsement has been critical to making Michels a contender, as has Michels’ heavy personal spending on TV ads.

But the Trump Effect on this primary may not be as dramatic as in other states where Trump was a more central issue in the race. This is not a contest between an ultra “Trumpy” Republican insurgent and an anti-Trump Republican.

Both Kleefisch and Michels are “pro-Trump.” Both have echoed some of Trump’s attacks on the 2020 election. But neither has centered their campaigns on a rejection of the 2020 election results. Both have establishment support in the party. The political dividing lines in this primary are not very stark.

Which makes the Waukesha Effect something to watch, as well.

Friday’s Trump visit is a reminder of the former president’s rocky political history in the Milwaukee suburbs. He was trounced there in the state’s 2016 presidential primary and underperformed in the WOW counties in his two November elections.

Pre-Trump, the GOP carried the WOW counties for president by 36 points in 2004 and 35 points in 2012. But when Trump was on the ballot, the GOP margin declined to 28 points in 2016 and 23 points in 2020.

While this slippage reflects a broad national trend in metropolitan suburbs, Trump has contributed to his party’s suburban woes, just as he has contributed to his party’s growing rural dominance.

For this reason, you probably won’t see Trump campaigning in Waukesha in October on the eve of the general election.

But campaigning in Waukesha in August on the eve of a GOP primary makes more sense.

The Marquette polling suggests that among Republican voters, Trump is roughly as popular in the WOW counties as he is statewide. And the three WOW counties generate about a fifth of the GOP primary vote.

The big Waukesha question right now is how suburban Republicans in metropolitan Milwaukee will vote in this hotly contested primary for governor, whether they will vote differently from Republicans in rural Wisconsin, and whether their history of picking winners in the GOP’s intramural fights will remain intact after Tuesday.