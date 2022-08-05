ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Throwing stones is not a plan | Dr. David Bellamy

By Dr. David Bellamy
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WEAkh_0h5qLYyr00

Thank you for allowing me to respond to City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow’s column because throughout the column, through his tenure and throughout his campaign he continues to throw the very same stones he accuses others of throwing.  In doing so, it’s hard not to notice the clear and unbending hypocrisy he has embodied.

Even more, his column confirms in the clearest terms, the difference between how he and I see our community. Matlow sees our issues as dark and foreboding. I see them as opportunities to create positive change. He views issues as fights, and I embrace them as an opportunity to build consensus.

Matlow bemoans and criticizes outside special interests on local campaigns as a major thesis of his column, while his first campaign was heavily funded by undisclosed dark-money interests who set up special accounts to shield donors.

And even more telling, he failed to share that many of my individual donors are people who supported him in his first campaign, voters who have been disappointed by his failure to keep his promises. In fact, I was one of those people.

But that isn’t the only hypocrisy we have seen from Matlow. He ran on a platform of helping the underprivileged in our community, yet actively opposed a Children’s Services Council, an idea that was not only supported by a super-majority of voters but was established specifically to assist children who are born into poverty or to families struggling to make ends meet.  These councils have a proven track record of success and even with that, he stood fast against helping those children in need in our county.

Further, he vocally opposed raising wages for Tallahassee’s front-line employees while pushing a measure to give himself – a millionaire – a raise for his work on the commission and would have doubled his salary for what amounts to a part-time job.

And speaking of salaries, anyone looking for a job in one of his businesses will notice (from his online postings) that while Matlow claims to support a $15 per hour minimum wage, not one job his pizza place advertises for pays anywhere near that amount.

As if that wasn’t enough, Matlow did not pay his own taxes and three times had to be issued a warrant before he finally relented.  This is bad of course but made worse by the fact that he took hundreds of thousands of dollars in PPP “loans” from the federal government during the COVID-19 crisis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zV0Y0_0h5qLYyr00

It’s time for this to end.  It’s time for this community to come together and work towards solving the problems facing our community. For my part, I will do what I have always done: put the goals of this community first, speak the truth and follow through on my promises. I will bring my knowledge working as a police officer to help make our streets safer, will use my experience as a physician to help ensure our citizens are healthy, and will use the lessons I learned from watching my mother, Carol Bellamy, serve to find the best solutions that bring us together and not tear us apart.

Since the day I entered this race, Jeremy Matlow and his cronies have been spreading false rumors and have been attacking me and my candidacy non-stop. And yet he talks a good game about “one Tallahassee” and “coming together” while using social media to spread falsehoods about others while claiming himself to be a victim.

I know that is not what Tallahassee is about.  I know, having grown up here, that these tactics are harmful to our city and do nothing to solve the very real problems facing us every day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3USXLJ_0h5qLYyr00

Dr. David Bellamy has been a surgeon in the Tallahassee community for 20 years and a police officer for over 30 years. He is a candidate for City Commission Seat 3. Candidates seeking office get the opportunity to publish one Opinion column before the primary and one column before the general election.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

Send letters to the editor (up to 200 words) or Your Turn columns (about 500 words) to letters@tallahassee.com. Please include your address for verification purposes only, and if you send a Your Turn, also include a photo and 1-2 line bio of yourself. You can also submit anonymous Zing!s at Tallahassee.com/Zing.Submissions are published on a space-available basis. All submissions may be edited for content, clarity and length, and may also be published by any part of the USA TODAY NETWORK.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Throwing stones is not a plan | Dr. David Bellamy

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tallahasseereports.com

City Commission Seat 5: Two Candidates Challenge Dianne Williams-Cox

Tallahassee City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox is facing two challengers -Adner Marcelin and Shelby Green – in the August 23rd primary. Williams-Cox was elected to her current position in 2018 and previously served on the Tallahassee Leon County Planning Commission. Provided below is a table giving the positions of the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
southfloridareporter.com

Takeaways From Tallahassee – Leadership In Turbulent Times

Ubiquitous on cable news channels and documentaries, historian and author Doris Kearns Goodwin is the go-to gal for seasoned and reasoned commentary on Presidents past. The Pulitzer Prize winner will appear at Florida State University on Sept. 12, speaking on “Leadership in Turbulent Times: An Evening with Doris Kearns Goodwin.” Her appearance is part of the Strengthening American Democracy lecture series, sponsored by FSU’s Institute of Politics (IOP@FSU) in collaboration with Opening Nights.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
travelnowsmart.com

Finest Brunch Tallahassee, FL– 20 Top Locations

Are you intending your following impressive food expedition yet you do not understand where to go simply?. Tallahassee in Florida deserves taking a look at. The resources city of the state is not just a prominent visitor location as a result of its attractive parks as well as historical structures.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Bellamy
Evie M.

Do you believe the Garden of Eden was in Bristol, Florida?

The Garden of Eden By Isaak Van OostenPublic domain on Wikimedia commons. Every state has legends attached to them. Whenever there's a true story, there are bound to be fibs, tall tales, and rumors to go along with it. Some people believe they are true. Others like to play into the fun and may even think, "what if?". Others believe it's complete tinfoil hat nonsense.
BRISTOL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#City
WCTV

FAMU announced extra statue and campus security due to graduate pictures

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - To the highest of the seven hills. Florida A&M University announced today that their campus has new signage indicating extra surveillance including at the CASS Building where the rattler statue is found. This comes after the University started an investigation to look into a FAMU graduate...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Shrimp company continues plans to locate here

If you’ve been wondering what’s been happening since the Texas-based aqua-tech company, NaturalShrimp, Inc., announced its plan to locate a facility here back in April, things appear to be moving along. Commissioner Chris Tuten, who heads the Jefferson County Economic Development Council (EDC), recently. informed his board that...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee animal shelters struggle with overcrowding

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Animal Services Center is seeing an increase in pets being brought in and surrendered. It’s a trend being reported around the country and the exact opposite of what shelters are hoping to accomplish. Our WCTV reporter Staci Inez spoke with the center about...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PPP
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
WCTV

Remembering legendary FSU Football Coach Bobby Bowden one year after his passing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One year ago, legendary FSU Football Coach Bobby Bowden passed away at 91 years old, just weeks after announcing he was battling pancreatic cancer. Today FSU Associate Athletics Director for Communications, Rob Wilson, joined the Good Morning Show to discuss the lessons he learned from Coach Bowden and the memories they shared while working together over the years.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtxl.com

Tropics waking up after dormant last month

TALLAHASSEE — From your First to Know weather center, we have an update on our tropics outlook. The tropics are waking up after a month of being dormant. An area of unorganized storms as formed off the west coast of Africa in association with a tropical wave. According to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
505K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy