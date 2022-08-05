ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Hoosiers: Don't struggle alone, connect to help

By Chris May
Times-Mail
Times-Mail
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vIAjh_0h5qLURx00

Hoosiers who struggle with mental health issues were really hit hard by the pandemic, whether it was being isolated from their regular support groups or inability to access critical resources.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 38% of Hoosier adults reported symptoms of anxiety and depression in February 2021, and 19% were unable to get needed counseling or therapy. They also report 90,000 Hoosiers age 12-17 have depression, and 54% of them did not receive any care for their symptoms in the last year.

Some of the biggest barriers to treatment are costs and lack of access to mental health professionals. To help address these issues, I supported funding in the state's two-year budget passed in 2021 to increase support for local mental health service providers.

The Community Catalyst Grant Program recently distributed $54.8 million to support 37 programs statewide to help enhance the quality of and access to mental health and substance abuse treatment services, include two providers serving local Hoosiers. The total funding amount includes $22.3 million in local and grantee matching dollars, and $32.5 million in state funding.

Locally, Families Forever serving Lawrence County received $500,000 to expand current programming, including extending program hours, boosting peer recovery services, providing person-centered case management for individuals in need, and increasing trauma-informed care and recovery programming.

Indiana University Health South Central Indiana serves Brown, Lawrence, Monroe and Orange counties. They received $700,000 to increase access to high-quality, integrated mental health, and substance use disorder treatment and recovery services across the lifespan through family-based group therapy, intensive outpatient therapy for adolescents, and group therapy for women during the perinatal period.

Additionally, Hoosiers needing immediate mental health assistance can now call 988 to connect with a trained crisis specialist from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at any time. Over time, plans are to expand this critical service to include response teams and locations where people can go for help.

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration's Division of Mental Health and Addiction also formed a partnership with Riley Children's Hospital to provide mental health services at pediatric primary care offices across the state. Other funding includes workforce stabilization grants to community mental health centers, and more than $4 million to the Indiana University School of Medicine to fund training and fellowships for psychiatrists, and internships for psychology students.

A full listing of Indiana's mental health and addiction resources can be found online at in.gov/fssa/dmha. Providing more support for these services is crucial to our state's overall health, and will lead to more positive outcomes for all Hoosiers.

State Rep. Chris May (R-Bedford) represents House District 65, which includes all of Brown County, most of Lawrence County and parts of Monroe, Jackson and Johnson counties.

Comments / 0

Related
WTHI

IU Health responds to new abortion bans

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Health organizations are also speaking up about Senate Bill 1 officially becoming law. This bans nearly all abortions across the state. "At IU Health, we take seriously our responsibility to provide access to compassionate and safe, high-quality healthcare for anyone who needs it. IU Health’s priority remains ensuring our physicians and patients have clarity when making decisions about pregnancy within the limits of the law. We will take the next few weeks to fully understand the terms of the new law and how to incorporate the changes into our medical practice to protect our providers and care for the people seeking reproductive healthcare."
BLOOMINGTON, IN
insightscare.com

A surge in COVID Cases in Indiana

The surge of COVID-19 could be currently seen in Bloomington, Indiana concerning the citizens and health officials. Though the risk noted in the area is medium the increase in number has sent alerts across the region. According to new studies, the SARS-CoV-2 virus is going to have a long stay....
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wevv.com

Indiana pet owners encouraged to submit photos in statewide 'cutest dog' contest

There's a statewide contest happening for dog owners in Indiana. Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDCC) are searching for adorable dogs in great locations around the state through the "Visit Indiana Cutest Dog Photo Contest." “I encourage all Hoosiers to make memories with your...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Lawrence County, IN
Health
Lawrence County, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Health
County
Lawrence County, IN
State
Indiana State
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates for Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
The Week

Major Indiana employers slam new abortion law

Two large corporations based in Indiana — pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and engine manufacturer Cummins — criticized the state's restrictive new abortion law on Saturday, The New York Times reported. Eli Lilly said in a statement that the company "will be forced to plan for more employment growth...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoosiers#Mental Health Services#Mental Health Issues
indyschild.com

Top 5 Locations to Go Glamping in Indiana

Does your family like the idea of camping, but not the idea of “roughing it”? Then you might like glamping! Glamping is all about making camping comfy and luxurious, so you’re able to enjoy the great things about nature without having to deal so much with the downsides.
INDIANA STATE
CBS Chicago

Illinois abortion clinics have been flooded with patients since Roe overturning; new Indiana law could mean even more

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) -- More than a month after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a better idea is emerging of how big the impact has been on Illinois clinics. Planned Parenthood of Illinois says in the past month, they typically saw around 100 patients from other states every month. But after Roe was overturned, PPIL said they saw 750 new patients in just the first week. The call volume at PPIL also doubled in the days after the Supreme Court decision. PPIL said in the first month after the overturning of Roe, patients from Wisconsin increased 10 times...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
city-countyobserver.com

WINNER OF INDIANA’S HIGHEST AGRICULTURAL AWARD

The Indiana State Fair, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch presented Dr. Karen Plaut, Dean of Agriculture at Purdue University, and Gary Truitt, Chairman of Hoosier Ag Today and the Indiana Farm Equipment & Technology Expo, with the state’s highest agricultural honor, the AgriVision Award. Now in its 16th year, the...
INDIANA STATE
Local News Digital

Bartholomew Co. Bill Nash prosecutor allegedly threatens neighbor

COLUMBUS, Ind. – According to court documents, Bartholomew County prosecutor William (Bill) Nash is facing several criminal charges, including two felonies, after a Mother’s Day (May 8) altercation this year. In an affidavit made public late last week, Nash supposedly threatened to kill one of his neighbors over a dog dispute.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Watch Indiana Mom Speak to Son Through Nanny Cam For First Time and Accidentally Scare the Bejeezus Out of Him

When my dad's Alzheimer's become more advanced, we put a nanny cam in his living room to be able to check on him when we could not be at the house with him. The doctor suggested it and even though it seemed like a huge invasion of privacy, we knew it was what was best. Now, that he has moved into assisted living, there is no need for the camera anymore, But, my sister and nieces, who are getting ready to move into the house, still have yet to take the camera down.
PORTAGE, IN
WIBC.com

Legislators OK $200 Rebates, Funding for Prenatal Health

(INDIANAPOLIS) – Legislators have finalized a bill to support prenatal programs, pay down pension debt, and send you a check. Bipartisan majorities in the House and Senate overwhelmingly approved a plan to send you a $200 tax rebate as a buffer against inflation. The checks are a little smaller than the $225 Governor Holcomb originally proposed, but legislators made more people eligible by expanding the rebate to people who don’t file income taxes.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Meridiam to bring broadband to three Indiana cities

Paris-based infrastructure company Meridiam is working with Bloomington, Columbus and Shelbyville to build fiber broadband infrastructure in each city. The company says the Hoosier Network Fiber Project has received approval from each municipality for construction of a fiber network that third-party internet service providers can tap into. Meridiam says it...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Times-Mail

Times-Mail

1K+
Followers
953
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bedford, IN from Times-Mail.

 http://tmnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy