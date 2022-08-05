Why Darnell Wright moved back to right tackle for Tennessee football

Glen Elarbee and Darnell Wright had a talk after Tennessee football ’s season ended.

The Vols offensive line coach wanted Wright to move back to right tackle.

“Without skipping a beat, it wasn’t even a blink of an eye, he was like whatever helps us win and whatever makes us best,” Elarbee said Thursday.

Wright started 13 games for Tennessee at left tackle in 2021. The senior started nine at right tackle as a sophomore in 2020.

The conversation about moving back to right tackle stemmed from the abilities on Tennessee’s roster. Elarbee suggested the shift to open the left tackle position to players who had only played on the left side.

UT has a three-person competition between Dayne Davis, Jeremiah Crawford and Florida transfer Gerald Mincey this preseason.

“I think you have to find who the best tackles are and where we can go to have the best chance to win,” Elarbee said. “As far as him playing right, it is as unselfish and team-oriented as anything could possibly be.”

The results have been good so far.

Elarbee said Wright was the “highlight of the day” in Tennessee’s practice Wednesday. He lauded the physicality the 6-foot-6, 335-pound Wright displayed and wants to continue to see that development.

The second-year Vols offensive line coach is especially pleased with the way Wright has matured and changed his mentality.

“He wants to work,” Elarbee said. “You can just see him trying to be different in the way that he focuses and even things he is trying to work technique-wise. He is on our case that if we are not helping him get to a point, he wants extra work.”

Wright is the veteran at the tackle position. He’s a three-year starter after signing as a five-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class. He started five games at right tackle and two games at right guard as a freshman.

The three left tackle candidates have limited experience. Davis started three times at right tackle in 2021, while Crawford and Mincey have been backups in their careers.

Elarbee said all three are doing well and competing to start. He hopes to have an idea by the first scrimmage of the pecking order at the position and a solid situation by the second scrimmage to “give those guys a chance to play as many snaps together as they can.”

It is possible Wright could end up back at left tackle, Elarbee indicated. But that isn’t the plan now.

“He is an improved player and I am excited for it,” he said. “I hope he keeps it up and has a phenomenal year.”

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ ByMikeWilson . If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Why Darnell Wright moved back to right tackle for Tennessee football