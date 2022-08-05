ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BUSINESS BUZZ: Expansion project begins at HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital

HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, in Port Charlotte, has broken ground on its $60 million expansion and renovation project, which will increase the hospital’s capacity and broaden its offerings.

The project will take about three years to complete and includes expanding critical care units; increasing preoperative treatment bays; expanding the operating room; renovating the main lobby, waiting rooms and registration areas; and adding a chapel and coffee shop.

Also included in this project is the addition of a two-story building on the front side of the hospital that will be designed to accommodate two more floors for future growth.

Gulf Coast Community Foundation, in Venice, is now accepting applications for its October 2022 Fall Gulf Coast Board Institute.

The online application and overview of the program are available at https://www.gulfcoastcf.org/gulf-coast-board-institute.

The deadline to apply for this governance training series is Aug. 21. This high-demand program is delivered through Gulf Coast’s Invest in Incredible consultants to active nonprofit board members in the Gulf Coast region.

The group will participate in training experiences on four consecutive Fridays from Oct. 7 to Oct. 28 at Gulf Coast Community Foundation’s new Sarasota Philanthropy Center, 1549 State St., Sarasota.

Topics will include fundamentals of nonprofit board governance, financial and legal oversight responsibilities, and how to create a diverse, highly functioning and engaged board.

Participants will be selected through a competitive process with the intent of creating a group of individuals with a variety of experiences.

Gulf Coast provides all training and resources at no cost to participants.

Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Sarasota Campus opened a pediatric waiting area inside its Emergency Care Center in early July to help children and families feel more comfortable during their hospital visit.

It’s part of a $3.9 million ECC renovation project that includes a new and improved check-in, registration and waiting area, and a new emergency radiology area with an additional CT scanner to expand capacity in emergencies.

This will all help to streamline the process of diagnosing and treating patients from the moment they enter the Sarasota Campus, while enhancing the experience of children in the hospital, said Sarasota County Public Hospital Board member Britt Riner, who served on the Pediatric ER Liaison Committee that helped plan the design of the children’s area.

• The Manatee Chamber of Commerce has once again been recognized as the largest chamber in the Tampa Bay region, according to a list published July 1, 2022, by the Tampa Bay Business Journal.

The Manatee Chamber had 2,036 businesses and organizations as members when the Journal conducted its research in June 2022.

The Manatee Chamber of Commerce, with offices in Bradenton and Lakewood Ranch, has received past recognition as an inaugural National Chamber of the Year award winner and holds the distinction of being the only four-time winner of the Florida Chamber of the Year award.

