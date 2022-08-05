Transformer supply hampers new construction

Coldwater Board of Public Utilities will purchase $109,249 of overhead transformers to ensure there is enough to meet local power needs.

There is a significant impact from supply chain shortages. Electric superintendent John Springhall said there is an impact on new construction.

"The apartments on Willowbrook were waiting a year for their transformers," he said.

The 325-unit apartment has three, "but we don't expect the other transformers for the bulk of that project to be here until January, February." These are the large pad-mounted transformers.

"We have been able to accommodate any new construction," Springhall said. "Now the first thing we tell anybody with a site plan is to be prepared. You're looking at a year minimum for lead times." The last quote was a 68-week delivery.

The purchase of the 37 transformers was necessary to ensure CBPU had them when needed.

"We want to be in good shape and be proactive about making sure that we can provide reliable power," the superintendent said. "Over the last 18 months, the delivery of overhead transformers has suffered a significant impact from the global supply chain shortages."

Delivery used to take eight to 10 weeks is now 50-60 weeks or longer. The electric department changed its purchasing strategy away from keeping minimum supplies.

"This is actually a good lead time at 26 weeks," Springhall said. "We went out to several vendors, and they came in at the most reasonable price."

The pole-mounted transformers are for replacement and new installation.

"It's hard to say how many transformers we will go through in a year. It varies based on conditions out there. Ice storms can cause issues in the winter, trees come down and taken out poles, accidents."

Cars hit two poles this week. One had a damaged transformer.

The problem is not just in Coldwater. Springhall said other utilities reached out for help seeking transformers.

"I'd like to help, but we've got to keep in mind our customers first," he said.