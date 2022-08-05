ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

Transformer supply hampers new construction

By Obituaries
The Daily Reporter
The Daily Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Wvij_0h5qKGIo00

Coldwater Board of Public Utilities will purchase $109,249 of overhead transformers to ensure there is enough to meet local power needs.

There is a significant impact from supply chain shortages. Electric superintendent John Springhall said there is an impact on new construction.

"The apartments on Willowbrook were waiting a year for their transformers," he said.

The 325-unit apartment has three, "but we don't expect the other transformers for the bulk of that project to be here until January, February." These are the large pad-mounted transformers.

"We have been able to accommodate any new construction," Springhall said. "Now the first thing we tell anybody with a site plan is to be prepared. You're looking at a year minimum for lead times." The last quote was a 68-week delivery.

The purchase of the 37 transformers was necessary to ensure CBPU had them when needed.

"We want to be in good shape and be proactive about making sure that we can provide reliable power," the superintendent said. "Over the last 18 months, the delivery of overhead transformers has suffered a significant impact from the global supply chain shortages."

Delivery used to take eight to 10 weeks is now 50-60 weeks or longer. The electric department changed its purchasing strategy away from keeping minimum supplies.

"This is actually a good lead time at 26 weeks," Springhall said. "We went out to several vendors, and they came in at the most reasonable price."

The pole-mounted transformers are for replacement and new installation.

"It's hard to say how many transformers we will go through in a year. It varies based on conditions out there. Ice storms can cause issues in the winter, trees come down and taken out poles, accidents."

Cars hit two poles this week. One had a damaged transformer.

The problem is not just in Coldwater. Springhall said other utilities reached out for help seeking transformers.

"I'd like to help, but we've got to keep in mind our customers first," he said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wkzo.com

Two road projects in Portage prepare for completion

PORTAGE MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The final paving project on Romence Rd between Angling Rd. and Oakland Dr. is set to commence at 6 am, Monday, August 8th. During the repaving, only the eastbound lane will be open, and there will be intermittent flagging operations. The detour route for...
PORTAGE, MI
inkfreenews.com

Yard Trees Are Nearly Impossible To Sell For Timber

GOSHEN — I spoke to a person at the fair who had a walnut tree in his backyard. He had heard that walnut trees are valuable as timber and he was hoping to sell it, but had been turned down by several companies already. Trees that grow in urban...
GOSHEN, IN
lansingcitypulse.com

Eyesore of the Week: Aug. 3rd

This red-tagged property has boarded-up windows, an air-conditioning unit hanging precariously from another window, a collapsed porch and missing mobile home skirting. Management at Mill Pond, a southside mobile home park, says the property is slated for demolition. The company is also busy untangling the legal title to the mobile home. The place was red-tagged months ago after Ingham County Animal Control officers responded to a dog neglect case. They seized two adult pit bulls and six pit bull puppies from the home and called in code enforcement. Inspection of mobile homes is regulated under a different state law where code compliance is prohibited from acting on a mobile home property without being invited in to inspect it, city officials said.
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
Local
Michigan Cars
Coldwater, MI
Government
Coldwater, MI
Industry
Local
Michigan Industry
Local
Michigan Government
City
Coldwater, MI
Coldwater, MI
Business
95.3 MNC

Cannabis industry hiring in southwest Michigan

Looking for a new job? The budding cannabis industry in southwest Michigan is hiring. The Southland Farms Marijuana Dispensary in Niles needs workers. The dispensary has five grow rooms and a high-end retail shop for customers seeking a relaxing cannabis purchase experience. The dispensary will fully open in September. Puff...
NILES, MI
WKHM

Jackson Co. Health Department issues Public Health Advisory

Jackson, Mich. — From the Jackson County Health Department: “Due to a power outage and the recent heavy rains, partially treated wastewater was released into the Grand River from the City of Jackson wastewater treatment plant. It is advised that users of the river minimize body and skin contact with the Grand River until further notice.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Transformers#Urban Construction#Willowbrook
WILX-TV

I-94 to close, $120 million in Jackson road work begins Friday

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Friday night, drivers in Jackson may want to seek alternate routes around I-94. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close I-94 from the east US-127 interchange to M-106 (Cooper Street) to make way for bridge demolition and drainage work in the Jackson area. “This work...
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

Arriving to a nightmare: College Towne Apartments

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For many young adults, it’s a dream come true when getting your first apartment.But some people who moved into one mid-Michigan complex are calling it a nightmare. What was suppose to be a normal move in process has now turned into one big headache. As dozens at College Towne apartments received […]
LANSING, MI
jtv.tv

More Than 200 Motorcycles Escort Michigan Vietnam Wall

A member of the Michigan Vietnam Replica Wall escort motorcade thanks veterans for their service as the wall is delivered and set up at James J. Keeley Park. (August 7, 2022 4:13 PM) That rumble heard across northern Jackson County on Sunday morning was a personal escort. More than 200...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
thevillagereporter.com

Rare Osprey Nest Found Near Pioneer

BIRD SIGHTING … The osprey, a rare bird in Williams County, has a nest in the cell tower behind Main Stop in Pioneer. There could possibly be a second nest in the county at the cell tower on County Road 10 near the Ohio Turnpike. An osprey was recently heard calling from that spot. (PHOT...
PIONEER, OH
WANE-TV

Former Harvester employee remembers ‘The Scout’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Harvester Homecoming Festival returned Saturday to the Summit City. The festival celebrated the history of Harvester and Navistar in the city of Fort Wayne. An off-road vehicle called “The Scout” was featured during the event. The event also honored former employees...
FORT WAYNE, IN
99.1 WFMK

Evidence Still Remains of Michigan’s Wooden Highways

Michigan has some major highways in 131, I-94, and I-75, but there was once a time when Michigan was known for its wooden highways. In fact, US-131 used to be a plank road when it was first constructed. Many may be aware of the Old Plank Road Restaurant in Plainwell, MI. Well, if you've ever wondered what the inspiration behind that name was, it's pretty easy to see. In 1851, the Kalamazoo Gazzette actually posted an ad looking for people to help construct the plank turnpike:
MICHIGAN STATE
WANE-TV

Teen bicyclist airlifted after crash in Steuben County

CLEAR LAKE, Ind. (WANE) — A 16-year-old Fort Wayne boy was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in Steuben County Saturday afternoon. The crash happened around just after 3 p.m. in the area of C.R. 700 East and West Clear Lake Drive. According to a report from...
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
WWMTCw

Checker Car Club of America hosts its 100th anniversary convention

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — You may have seen over a dozen checker cars driving around downtown Kalamazoo over the past few days. The Checker Car Club of America hosted its 100th anniversary convention in Kalamazoo. The convention started Wednesday with Saturday being its last day. Rare checker cars can also...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wtvbam.com

One killed, four others injured in two vehicle crash near Orland, Indiana

MILLGROVE TOWNSHIP, IN (WTVB) – One person was killed and four others including two children were injured Friday afternoon in a two vehicle crash near Orland, Indiana. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened on State Road 120 near County Road 850 West just before 4:00 p.m..
ORLAND, IN
Fox17

77-year-old Portage man missing, possibly endangered

PORTAGE, Mich. — Authorities request the public’s help in locating a missing man out of Portage. The Portage Department of Public Safety says 77-year-old Billy Brown has been missing since Sunday afternoon. We’re told Brown is starting to lose his memory and may be endangered as he requires...
PORTAGE, MI
98.7 WFGR

Things To Do This Weekend: August 5-7, 2022

Once again the weather looks great for the weekend. That means it will be another summer weekend to get out and enjoy some of the events planned in the West Michigan area. This week we have a dozen different events...music, festivals, magic, ribs, peaches, wrestling, and art... Friday, July 29-Sunday,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Daily Reporter

The Daily Reporter

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
210K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Coldwater, MI from Coldwater Daily Reporter.

 http://thedailyreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy