Community health centers provide quality care for everyone | Opinion

By Parinda Khatri
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 3 days ago
National Health Center Week will be celebrated Aug. 7-13. It is a time to recognize health center heroes everywhere. We also celebrate the steady progress we are making to provide care to those struggling against a health system that too often doesn’t recognize or prioritize people who are underserved and have too few resources.

Health centers are leading the way to ensure that a person’s bank account or place of birth do not dictate the quality of health care they receive. For over 50 years, community health centers have become pillars of public health, providing care and services to people from all walks of life. Today, CHCs are working harder than ever to keep communities healthy across the country.

Health centers provide preventive and primary care services to nearly 29 million people across the country. Our scope of care has spanned from the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic response, to treating chronic health problems, to combating social drivers of health like food insecurity. CHCs provide care to people who disproportionately suffer from chronic disease and lack access to affordable, quality care. Approximately 30% of our patients at Cherokee Health Systems do not have health insurance. A larger percentage still are under-insured.

Community health centers are a tremendous value. They lower health care costs to the tune of $24 billion a year, reduce rates of chronic diseases and stimulate local economies. Clinically, we are held to high standards for quality and patient safety. We are also making significant progress in advancing health equity for communities experiencing disparities in health. While our approach is community-based and local, collectively we are the backbone of the nation’s primary care system.

At Cherokee Health Systems, we provide integrated primary care, behavioral health, dental and optometry services to over 70,000 individuals in Tennessee. As a community health center, we must meet rigorous standards of care for quality and patient safety. Our service to the community reaches beyond health care delivery. Through a team-based and person-centered model of care, we address a spectrum of factors that contribute to poor health, such as poverty, homelessness, substance use, mental illness, lack of proper nutrition and unemployment. As a critical piece of the health care system, we collaborate with hospitals, local and state governments, social, health and business organizations to improve the health outcomes of people who are vulnerable and at risk.

Now, more than ever, our role as provider of comprehensive care for all regardless of ability to pay is crucial. Access to basic care remains a challenge in parts of the United States. Many people live in remote and underserved communities where there is a shortage of health care providers, particularly those who will see individuals who are uninsured. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on well-being, resulting in a national mental health crisis. Far too many people experience social, behavioral and medical inequities. It is our mission to take on these challenges to enhance quality of life and health for all.

At Cherokee Health Systems, it is a privilege to be the preferred health care provider of many, and a port in a storm for those who have no other access to care. We appreciate your continued support of our mission. We will be there when you need us.

Parinda Khatri is the chief executive officer for Cherokee Health Systems.

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

